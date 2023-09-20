16 Tweets That'll Make You Laugh If You, Like Me, Have Overwhelming Anxiety
As a person who's been anxious all of their life, I find it very cathartic (and hilarious) to read jokes and memes making fun of anxiety. It makes me feel like I'm not alone! Here are some grade-A jokes I've found recently on Twitter.
And be sure to follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your feed even better!
1.
When i say no worries, i actually mean no worries for you, because they're all mine now. I have anxiety. I have all the worries. I'm stealing yours. None for you. If you wanted them then too bad
— friend shape 💛 (@friend_shape) April 5, 2021
2.
Me overanalyzing the way someone spoke to me because it was a lil off from how they usually speak to me 💀😁 pic.twitter.com/NnddUblfQS
— Brian 🇺🇬 ✨ (@GauchoBrian_) November 1, 2022
Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @GauchoBrian_
3.
Me: “sorry I didn’t text you back. I was pretending I didn’t see it and I actually ended up forgetting”
— _4everglo (@gtartibu88) December 26, 2020
4.
*5secs after locking the door*ME: Did I lock the door?MY BRAIN: pic.twitter.com/c4N6TkFYZh
— Have Sense 🙏🙏 (@I_amValid) August 24, 2023
Hanna-Barbara / Via Twitter: @I_amValid
5.
If you were the type of child that hoarded stickers because you couldn't commit to sticking them onto something and not be able to remove them in one piece.. congrats, your now an anxious adult!
— 𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖔𝖑𝖊🦇 (@nicole_pumpkins) September 24, 2019
6.
*Tries to sleep*Every mistake I have ever made: pic.twitter.com/lNi2zrP2sw
— introverts memes (@introvertsmemes) December 25, 2022
Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @introvertsmemes
7.
"What do you have to be anxious about?" pic.twitter.com/eYPCHUbjHq
— Jess ♡ (@JessyBear2555) January 29, 2023
New Line Cinema / Via Twitter: @JessyBear2555
8.
When you approaching someone in a long hallway and you trying to calculate the right timing to make eye contact without staring. pic.twitter.com/qn0B8hYlGV
— Elgin 🏁 (@yourboyelgin) February 3, 2018
Comedy Central / Via Twitter: @yourboyelgin
9.
Introverts when the elevator door closes before anyone can get on pic.twitter.com/WcWxP5a03K
— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) January 8, 2022
HBO / Via Twitter: @timeimmemorial_
10.
Where's my Oscar for acting like everything's fine
— 248 (@248_reup) December 28, 2022
11.
when u finish a conversation and realize it was 78% you just oversharing pic.twitter.com/DkgF4SZWcD
— 𝔐⚘ (@CheemaWRLD) September 1, 2023
Nickelodeon / Via Twitter: @CheemaWRLD
12.
*Googles number I don't recognize calling me instead of answering*
— Molly (Singraber) Callahan (@mollyacallahan) April 22, 2015
13.
therapist: so what’s troubling you? me: my parents taught me to be so polite that now i have trouble taking up any emotional real estate therapist: and how does that make you feel? me: fine
— Sam Reich (@samreich) March 15, 2019
14.
for someone with two braincells i sure do fucking overthink
— hatsune mitski (@zephanijong) June 2, 2019
15.
What’s it like living with anxiety: pic.twitter.com/IDne7YbZMl
— Hannah Thompson (@HLThompson93) February 27, 2020
ABC / Via Twitter: @HLThompson93
16.
im VERY laid back. i only care about 2 things:every person on earth & their opinion of methe crushing psychological weight of being alive
— a lost fish (@grumbist) September 14, 2015