45 Halloween Desserts That Are Sweet and Spooky At the Same Time
No tricks here, just lots of tasty treats!
Planning for Halloween isn’t easy. You have to buy Halloween costumes for the whole family, plan your movie night with scary movies won't traumatize the kids, and put together Halloween games that will keep your party guests busy. But no matter how many fun activities you plan, there’s always going to be a few people lingering by the food table the rest of the night. So why not impress those food aficionados and the rest of your guests with some deliciously spooky Halloween desserts.
With everything from sugar skull cookies and chocolate cakes to decorated doughnuts and Frankenstein cupcakes, kids and adults alike are going to love these Halloween desserts. And it doesn’t matter if you don’t have a lot of experience baking sweet treats because some of these recipes consist of decorating store-bought confections with colorful icing.
So click through to pick the Halloween desserts you’ll be baking for your next party — whether it’s a spooky dinner with friends, a sleepover for your kid’s friends, or a night filled with trick-or-treating.
