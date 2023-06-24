16 Veeerrry Funny Gay Tweets From This Week
Gay Twitter is arguably the best part of Twitter. And honestly, we're all in need of some laughs right now, so enjoy the best gay tweets of the week:
Charli XCX at her next show since y’all out here hitting pop stars pic.twitter.com/Pf2meS8I2s
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) June 21, 2023
Gays: omg say hi at Pride if you see me !!Gays when you see them and say hi at Pride: pic.twitter.com/QHQRp9niLx
— cameron (@camruined) June 20, 2023
need a man I could buy this t-shirt for pic.twitter.com/ov2uNdpWae
— Sai💥 (@SaiB0i) June 20, 2023
me when I start manually blinking and have to wait for my brain to forget so it goes back to automatic pic.twitter.com/RFQRN2ZYRN
— ian (@ianisuglyyy) June 19, 2023
Asked head chef if I could go home early because I’m gay and he said well everyone’s a little gay pic.twitter.com/boyrZbv4C4
— eleyum piece mcnugget (@fartshopping) June 17, 2023
Anti LGBTs: They're just obsessed with our children!All the LGBTs I know: pic.twitter.com/RxWqbzTS61
— Sacha Coward (@sacha_coward) June 17, 2023
when i can’t find my boyfriend at horse meat disco pic.twitter.com/bV9emZZzQg
— Jonty Usborne (@JontyUsborne) June 22, 2023
Gay spar is unhinged pic.twitter.com/g7HPGO07Z7
— Daz (@DaZDisKo) June 17, 2023
me fighting the urge to queen out pic.twitter.com/FwZFSL5VcB
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 18, 2023
https://t.co/FdFYBhgYMo pic.twitter.com/L8kEZOiKpL
— janito (@yassnito) June 17, 2023
Gays coming out of a bathroom stall like it’s a clown car
— Mister Peanutbutter (@juanjo_ld) June 17, 2023
https://t.co/hJzTtr9R79 pic.twitter.com/nX0jU7HjDJ
— steven (@taniadegano) June 15, 2023
https://t.co/bWuA8LzIvk pic.twitter.com/dVS7OtS7aF
— aron (@trinavega28) June 15, 2023
Kim Petras is sending her new album down to the submarine😭 pic.twitter.com/8VyRvfVKTi
— 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨⚔️🎀 (@thatswiftbitch) June 21, 2023
Ryan Murphy figuring out which person Evan Peters is going to play in this submarine saga pic.twitter.com/174lkkP1C8
— 💫 (@heyjaeee) June 21, 2023
Charli XCX performing inside the missing Titanic submarine pic.twitter.com/r5RtQ8te3t
— MP (@hotdogsz) June 21, 2023
