All 16 Princess Cruises Ships, From Newest to Oldest

Here’s everything you need to know about the Princess Cruises fleet.

Sailors of all ages love Princess Cruises for its quality, service, value, and serene style of cruising. What’s more, the 2023 T+L World’s Best Award-winning mega-ship line — which is also a WBA Hall of Fame Honoree — tends to steer clear of splashy entertainment (for example, you won’t find go-karts, water slides, or ziplines on board most ships) in favor of more refined activities. Discovery at SEA programming is a standout offering: In partnership with Discovery and Animal Planet, guests can partake in nature-centric onboard activities and shore excursions. Most Princess ships boast a majestic atrium modeled after an Italian piazza, and it’s here where you’ll find some of the best drinking, dining, and shopping venues on board.

According to travel advisor and cruise specialist Jennaca Boose of Marvelous Mouse Travels, Princess’ fleet of 15 ships — 16 if you count the upcoming Sun Princess, which will make its long-anticipated debut this year — is family-friendly, and each vessel is “equipped to entertain all ages;” however, some cater towards specific age demographics better than others. For example, she says, travelers sailing with younger children will especially love Royal Princess and Regal Princess, which “have even more to offer” beyond the kids club, such as “outdoor play areas with jungle gyms and a separate teen space with a hot tub.” Meanwhile, says Boose, cruisers craving an intimate onboard experience may consider sailing aboard Coral Princess or Island Princess, which are two of the line’s smaller ships.

Finally, it’s also worth noting that the line ​​offers dozens, if not hundreds, of itineraries across the globe, including Alaska, Mexico, Japan, the Mediterranean, and many more. “Whether you’re looking for a quick getaway or an immersive cultural itinerary,” says Boose, “Princess has a ship for you.” Without further ado, keep scrolling for a breakdown of each ship in the Princess Cruises fleet to help you narrow down which vessels would be best for you.

Sun Princess

Inaugural Year: 2024

Ship Class: Sphere

Ship Capacity: 4,300 guests

The inaugural ship in Princess' new Sphere class, Sun Princess is the line's largest — and flashiest — vessel to date. Set to sail the Mediterranean and Caribbean, this 20-deck mega-ship is sure to make waves following its early 2024 debut. The Park19 family zone will offer nine fun-filled activities, including the Sea Breeze (the first Rollglider at sea), The Lookout (an open-air observation deck), and Coastal Climb (a climbing structure for adventure enthusiasts of all ages). There’s also a two-deck arena, the multi-level Dome entertainment space, and the brand-new Spellbound, a Victorian-themed bar where guests can watch magicians while sipping theatrical cocktails.

Discovery Princess

Inaugural Year: 2022

Ship Class: Royal

Ship Capacity: 3,660 guests

For an elegant onboard experience complete with world-class specialty dining that’ll entice any gourmand, spectacular live entertainment in the lavish Princess Theater, and the largest balconies at sea (spanning over 1,000 square feet) found in one of the ship’s splurge-worthy Sky Suites, look no further than Princess’ final Royal-class ship. Spend sea days soaking up the sun — and the ocean views — by the infinity Wake View Pool.

Enchanted Princess

Inaugural Year: 2021

Ship Class: Royal

Ship Capacity: 3,660 guests

The elegant Enchanted Princess is a haven for relaxation-seekers with four sparkling pools (including the infinity-edge Wake View Pool), 10 hot tubs, and a serene spa offering Asian-inspired treatments. For the ultimate splurge, reserve one of the sprawling Sky Suites, best known for their expansive balconies offering 270-degree sea views. Other honorable mentions include the Sanctuary, Discovery at SEA, movie screenings under the stars, and the SeaWalk, a 60-foot-long glass-enclosed hallway with floor-to-ceiling ocean vistas.

Sky Princess

Inaugural Year: 2019

Ship Class: Royal

Ship Capacity: 3,660 guests

The snazzy Sky Princess made its grand debut in 2019; fast-forward five years later, and the ship has retained its allure. The three-story atrium is the beating heart of the ship, dotted with shops, bars, and restaurants galore. Check out Chef’s Table Lumiere, or try your luck at the casino for the ultimate splurge. Finally, for the best ocean views, book one of the Sky Suites.

Majestic Princess

Inaugural Year: 2017

Ship Class: Royal

Ship Capacity: 3,560 guests

This Royal-class ship was initially designed for cruises from Shanghai, which means passengers can expect Chinese-inspired decor along with the fantastic specialty restaurant, Harmony, which features mouthwatering Asian menu items like wok-fried lobster, spring rolls, and more. Also unique to Majestic Princess is the adults-only Hollywood Pool Club, a perfect spot for grown-ups looking to soak in style. Meanwhile, don’t miss the dazzling casino and incredible SeaWalk, where panoramic ocean views await.

Regal Princess

Inaugural Year: 2014

Ship Class: Royal

Ship Capacity: 3,560 guests

This 2014 mega-ship definitely delivers in terms of onboard attractions. A few fan favorites include movies under the stars (best enjoyed with popcorn and candy in hand, of course), original productions, an outdoor musical fountain show, and Princess Live!, where passengers will find interactive culinary shows along with late-night comedy and game shows that can be viewed in-person or from the comfort of one’s stateroom. Last but not least, don’t forget to snap a selfie on the SeaWalk.

Royal Princess

Inaugural Year: 2013

Ship Class: Royal

Ship Capacity: 3,560 guests

Prepare to receive the royal treatment (pun intended) aboard the 3,560-passenger Royal Princess. The ship’s dazzling common spaces, including the grand atrium and the SeaWalk, are sure to impress design lovers, while the drinking and dining options, including the extravagant Chef’s Table Lumiere — available only on Royal-class ships — will delight culinary connoisseurs of all ages.

Ruby Princess

Inaugural Year: 2008

Ship Class: Crown

Ship Capacity: 3,080 guests

Entertainment options abound on the 19-deck Ruby Princess, from movies under the stars and basketball to golfing and (hopefully) winning big at the casino. While party-going cruisers can dance ‘til the wee hours of the night at Skywalkers, serenity-seeking travelers may choose to hit the sack early before waking up to enjoy the spa or The Sanctuary.

Emerald Princess

Inaugural Year: 2007

Ship Class: Crown

Ship Capacity: 3,080 guests

Last refurbished in 2019, Emerald Princess features something for families of all ages, including reimagined Camp Discovery youth and teen centers and the serene Sanctuary, a kid-free slice of paradise in the middle of the sea. Passengers can also perfect their swing at the putting course, enjoy poolside movie screenings, unwind at one of several swanky bars and lounges, including the Speakeasy Cigar Lounge, hit the spa, or dance the night away at the onboard club. In summary, it’s pretty much impossible to be bored on this ship.

Crown Princess

Inaugural Year: 2006

Ship Class: Crown

Ship Capacity: 3,080 guests

Despite its 3,000-plus passenger capacity, Crown Princess never feels super crowded thanks to abundant onboard amenities and activities. Highlights include three main dining rooms, a three-story atrium, and, of course, ample activities and programming, which run the gamut from basketball courts and pajama movie nights for kids to karaoke and an onboard nightclub.

Diamond Princess

Inaugural Year: 2004

Ship Class: Grand

Ship Capacity: 2,670 guests

Best known for its Asia itineraries, Diamond Princess is sure to wow cruisers of all ages with its unique onboard features. Wellness-seekers need not miss the Izumi Japanese Bath, where guests can enjoy a traditional Japanese bathing experience coupled with breathtaking ocean views. There’s also the adults-only Sanctuary sun deck, Broadway-caliber entertainment, ample restaurants (including five main dining rooms), a nightclub, and so much more.

Caribbean Princess

Inaugural Year: 2004

Ship Class: Grand

Ship Capacity: 3,140 guests

This massive 18-deck ship was last refurbished in 2019 to bring it up to par with the line’s latest vessels. The European-inspired piazza, boasting street performers, eclectic boutiques, restaurants and bars, and a striking spiral staircase, is the beating heart of the ship. Plus, as part of the line’s partnership with Discovery, guests can enjoy nature-filled activities and lectures.

Sapphire Princess

Inaugural Year: 2004

Ship Class: Grand

Ship Capacity: 2,670 guests

Those craving a traditional cruising experience need not look further than the 20-year-old Sapphire Princess. With an onboard nightclub, five main dining rooms (plus many other bars and lounges, including a cigar lounge), this 2,670-passenger ship is among the line’s buzziest. After dancing the night away, adults can spend the day relaxing at The Sanctuary, while families will surely appreciate the dedicated spaces for kids, tweens, and teens.

Island Princess

Inaugural Year: 2003

Ship Class: Coral

Ship Capacity: 2,200 guests

Island Princess was purposefully built to sail through the Panama Canal. This 2,200-guest, 20-plus-year-old ship offers a more refined onboard experience compared to the line’s newer, flashier vessels. Sea days are well spent at the spa, in swimming pools, or sipping cocktails in the massive atriums; come nighttime, watch movies under the stars (a Princess staple) or catch live musical performances before hitting the sack — and getting ready to do it all again the following day.

Coral Princess

Inaugural Year: 2003

Ship Class: Coral

Ship Capacity: 2,000 guests

Coral Princess is Princess’ smallest ship; however, there is still plenty to see, do, and experience on board. Guests can make themselves right at home in the piazza-style grand atrium, where prime people-watching awaits. For some R&R, grown-ups can head to the tranquil, adults-only Sanctuary while the kids are at play at the children’s centers.

Grand Princess

Inaugural Year: 1998

Ship Class: Grand

Ship Capacity: 2,600 guests

Princess’ oldest ship underwent a major renovation back in 2019, adding fan-favorite restaurants like Alfredo's Pizzeria, Salty Dog Grill, and Coffee & Cones. Catch a Broadway-style show, relax at The Sanctuary, or partake in nature-centric activities as part of the line’s Discovery at SEA programming.

