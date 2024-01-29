16 Photos Of Mold That Made Me Feel Like We're Actually Living In "The Last Of Us"

We've all opened up a container of yogurt and seen it at some point: a big fuzzy chunk of mold staring right back at you. Molds belong to the kingdom Fungi and can appear anywhere that oxygen and moisture are present, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Some people are more sensitive to mold than others, but according to the New York State Department of Health, prolonged exposure to it can cause nasal and sinus congestion, eye irritation, headache, cough, and other symptoms.

I'm equally as fascinated as I am horrified by mold, so when I realized there was a subreddit called r/MoldlyInteresting where people shared photos of their infestations, I was immediately hooked. Here are 16 of the wildest photos from the subreddit:

1.This mold someone found under their kid's bed:

2.This moldy tomato soup that looks like floating organs:

3.This horrifying air fryer surprise:

4.This one, too:

5.This shower from hell:

6.This spotted mess on the back of a TV:

7.These lemons that became moldy after just three days:

8.This abomination that was accidentally left in a tortilla warmer for a week:

9.This mold swab test someone did of their AC that looks like it's from another planet:

10.This toothbrush holder that should have been cleaned way more regularly:

11.This contaminated steering wheel:

12.This ceramic pot that was left out for three weeks:

13.These Eggos someone left under their bed:

14.This kinda beautiful clump of mold that formed in someone's black tea:

15.This ceiling of doom:

16.And finally, this moldy beef jerky that someone accidentally ate HALF A POUND OF:

If you think you might have mold in your home, make sure to contact your local public health department, or hire a mold inspection company to come check things out.