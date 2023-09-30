16 "Hard To Look At" Photos Of The Most Terrifying Jobs In The World

At this very moment, you're probably daydreaming of all the things you'd rather be doing than working your droll, corporate job.

But I have good news for you: Things could be way, way worse. Here are 16 petrifying photos of jobs people have to work every single day:

1. "These are pics from my job on a 2000-ft.-tall radio tower, working for maintenance. The views are incredible."

2. "For approximately 15 months, a man named Tomoaki Hamatsu participated in a Japanese reality TV show in which he stayed alone and unclothed in an apartment, surviving on commercial sweepstakes. At the show's peak, over 17 million viewers would watch weekly."

3. "My job is to check that the electrical network of most buildings in Rome is properly done. The main equipments are usually installed in the lower levels of the buildings. This one definitely had a horror vibe, and being there was kinda terrifying..."

4. "My job is to inspect every single one of these cars. Night time hits different. I can't ever shake the feeling that someone, or something, is going to jump out from one of these. I'm always hearing these weird whisper noises that I'm sure is the wind, but still makes your hair stand up."

5. "Love my job..."

6. "Plumbing is not an easy job — especially with incredibly bizarre objects you might find as the cause of a clogged sink. If you’re lucky, you’ll forget the nauseating images in a few days, but it’s bound to stay with you for some time when you come across things like this."

7. "A computer that was brought into my husband's job for repairs. These are roaches by the way — it gets worse the longer you look."

8. "Just started a new job. My coworkers say it’ll get so cold inside, even my paycheck will say minus."

9. "Got tipped with blood money at my job (dog groomer). 😐"

10. "A Reddit comment I found on a thread about dementia. Absolutely terrifying."

11. "The entrance to the break room at my job."

12. "My workplace."

13. "This sign at the dialysis clinic I work at."

14. "The tiny screaming robot on my big robot at work."

15. "I found this kitten skull at my job as a car park janitor."

16. And finally, "After closing up at work, I found a red balloon in the toilet."

