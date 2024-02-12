16 Fails From The Internet This Week That Made Me Laugh So Incredibly Hard

Well folks, the weekend has concluded, the Super Bowl is over, and it's time for all of us to sit down, start the week, and get back to work. But wait — what's this? I'm getting word that Julia's Super Funny List of Fails is here to save the day and bring you joy, laughter, and entertainment, as I am sure it does at the beginning of every week. You're welcome. Without further ado, here are the funniest fails I saw on the internet this week:

1. Fart City:

who wants to go to fart city pic.twitter.com/YwfXSFDRG2 — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) February 6, 2024

2. This job listing. Employers, be for real:

Just heard back from a job I applied to, letting me know that the job "does not come with a traditional salary," instead, I need to "create a team of partners who are willing to support me financially as the source of funding" 🤯 What kind of new dystopian BS is this now?? 😭 — Dr. Tine Rassalle (@Tine_Rass) February 5, 2024

3. AI suggesting that "worriedly" be changed to "worryly" (come on):

brought to you by https://t.co/AxlP6K1w4W pic.twitter.com/XfhBVUakX3 — 🌻 juno / kris ! ⚢ ∞ ceo of jaroe (@saturniines) February 6, 2024

4. Failing to be slick while lying at work:

just opened up a document I lied about starting and apparently I have to request access pic.twitter.com/Ns6czCLTXp — sweet daddy (@callmedgoodz) February 5, 2024

5. This store display that says "surprise your valentine":

The photo for that got cut off, and I wanted you to be able to see it in its full glory.

6. Men in New York City:

nyc so funny i was on the train like wait that mans kinda handsome and then he started drinking milk out of a baby bottle — ଘ(੭ˊ-ˋ)੭ ♝ ♜ ♞ (@deadbodyonline) February 7, 2024

7. This remote work fail:

My boss accidentally muted himself on this zoom meeting 20 minutes ago and none of us have told him — Marshall Scott (@Marshall__Scott) February 7, 2024

8. Whatever is going on here:

Whoever is making these dog treat flavors is testing my strength rn like it looks and smells fantastic and I’m hungry too probably hungrier than my dog is so plz don’t call me a freak when I’m tempted to take a nibble — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) February 7, 2024

9. When you assume "we have a leak" means a new, unreleased track from your favorite pop diva:

having gay roommates is so unserious because i just texted mine that we have a LEAK and he asked if it was training season by dua lipa… NO BITCH THE WALLS ARE DETERIORATING pic.twitter.com/hf9PoqLnVr — jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) February 9, 2024

10. This (adult) library card:

why do they have to say it like this. like it’s my official pervert credentials pic.twitter.com/OTa7mo3eeX — three jeans (@moongrudge) February 9, 2024

11. This abomination:

they let me cut the cake at my job today pic.twitter.com/FnTZmx87e2 — Luis Vercetti (@97Vercetti) February 9, 2024

12. Googling crimes you have actually committed:

hello, this is your friendly public defender logging on to ask you to please stop googling your crimes. thank you. pic.twitter.com/KuMCfY0jsz — beth (@bethbourdon) February 9, 2024

13. Losing a vote to Odysseus himself:

14. Accidentally getting your groceries delivered to the wrong house, in the wrong state:

Update, the Instacart shopper is saying she’s outside I’m looking around like no you’re not….. mind you I accidentally put my mom’s address….. in a different state ….. the Instacarter is at my mom‘s house in a different state with my groceries😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/BQtuwfA6Z9 — Lovergirl Challiebear ʚ♡ɞ (@challxn) February 11, 2024

15. This choice from the Sphere. (He's called SpongeBob SQUAREpants for a reason):

How am I supposed to sleep when this is outside my window pic.twitter.com/YoiBeURnIs — nym™️ (@aretteepls) February 6, 2024

16. And finally, this med school mess-up:

i then learned that the doctor was referring not to a leafy green vegetable but rather a coronary artery bypass graft, or CABG (pronounced "cabbage)the doc howled with laughter lmaooo — Josh Trebach, MD (@jtrebach) February 5, 2024

