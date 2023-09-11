16 Entitled Students And Classmates Who Are Definitely NOT A Joy To Have In Class

1. This classmate who just wants another classmate's paper instead of following the instructions for the assignment:

2. These students who leave their trash like this for the janitor to clean up:

3. This student who's upset his teacher contacted his parents because of his bad grades and bad behavior in class:

4. These kids who destroyed a fellow classmate's school project to reuse the board — and didn't even ask for permission first:

5. These students who were apparently wasting food and using it to damage school property:

6. These students who left the bathroom like this after the first day of school:

7. This kid who took up two handicap spots in the school parking lot:

8. The students who keep peeling the trackpads off the communal computers at school:

9. And these students who do this to the Chromebooks at school:

10. This student who apparently lied to her teacher that her grandmother passed away:

11. These students who park like this in the school parking lot:

12. This classmate who borrowed someone's calculator...and returned it covered in scribbles:

13. This student — apparently a notorious cheater in class — who copied the answers from another student's test, including their name:

14. This kid who stuffed a cheeseburger into a computer at school:

15. This classmate who asks for other students' pens in class, and then does this to them:

16. And finally, these students who broke all the board games in class and threw them in the trash:

Not OK. What are the most entitled things you witnessed classmates do in school? Let us know in the comments below.