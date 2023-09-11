16 Entitled Students And Classmates Who Are Definitely NOT A Joy To Have In Class

1.This classmate who just wants another classmate's paper instead of following the instructions for the assignment:

"are you gonna send me your paper?"
u/rigiied / Via reddit.com

2.These students who leave their trash like this for the janitor to clean up:

A trash can piled high with garbage
u/Wrong_Swimming_3425 / Via reddit.com

3.This student who's upset his teacher contacted his parents because of his bad grades and bad behavior in class:

"School legit sucks"
u/heck_poyo4 / Via reddit.com

4.These kids who destroyed a fellow classmate's school project to reuse the board — and didn't even ask for permission first:

A blank science fair board
u/zugth / Via reddit.com

5.These students who were apparently wasting food and using it to damage school property:

"Students are wasting food and using it to damage school property"
u/GeorgeSmithOnYoutube / Via reddit.com

6.These students who left the bathroom like this after the first day of school:

A bathroom with trash all over the floor
u/unwanted-tomatoes / Via reddit.com

7.This kid who took up two handicap spots in the school parking lot:

A track parked badly
u/Centipede6942011 / Via reddit.com

8.The students who keep peeling the trackpads off the communal computers at school:

A peeling track pod on a laptop
u/cuandos / Via reddit.com

9.And these students who do this to the Chromebooks at school:

A Chromebook missing buttons
reddit.com

10.This student who apparently lied to her teacher that her grandmother passed away:

"Both of her grandmother's are living and healthy"
u/galacticbees / Via reddit.com

11.These students who park like this in the school parking lot:

Cars parked terribly
u/Elenawsome1 / Via reddit.com

12.This classmate who borrowed someone's calculator...and returned it covered in scribbles:

A calculator with scribbled writing on it
u/beefyturban / Via reddit.com

13.This student — apparently a notorious cheater in class — who copied the answers from another student's test, including their name:

A spelling test with the same names
u/mwachsmuth / Via reddit.com

14.This kid who stuffed a cheeseburger into a computer at school:

A cheeseburger stuck in a computer
u/GizmoGeek1224 / Via reddit.com

15.This classmate who asks for other students' pens in class, and then does this to them:

Someone taking the ink out of a pen
u/Unknowngamer42 / Via reddit.com

16.And finally, these students who broke all the board games in class and threw them in the trash:

Closeup of a trash can
u/Ma_Name_Is_Jeff / Via reddit.com

Not OK. What are the most entitled things you witnessed classmates do in school? Let us know in the comments below.

