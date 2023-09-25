16 Easy High-Fiber Snacks You'll Want to Make Forever

Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Eating enough fiber throughout your day can have many positive impacts on your health, including more balanced blood sugar levels, regular bowel movements and stronger bones. If you're looking to take advantage of those health benefits, it may be helpful to make these flavorful snacks that have at least 3 grams of fiber per serving from ingredients like whole grains, fruit and nuts. Try our highly-rated Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls and Kale Chips for a delicious, filling and satisfying bite that comes together in just three steps or less.

Raspberry-Jam Bites

It doesn't get easier, or more delicious, than this simple, three-ingredient snack. Chia seeds and raspberries add fiber to these healthy frozen bites. Chocolate provides a touch of sweetness to balance the tartness of the berries.

Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

Banana Bran Muffins

Banana bran muffins are great to have on hand for breakfast on-the-go!

Kale Chips

Not a fan of kale? These crispy baked kale chips will convert you! For the best result, don't overcrowd the baking pans.

Chocolate-Peppermint Energy Balls

These festive no-cook energy balls have all the flavors you love in peppermint-chocolate bark but in healthy snack form. Whip up a batch for an office or after-school treat, or take them along to a holiday cookie swap. The recipe is easily doubled or even tripled. Be sure to store the bites at room temperature rather than the refrigerator--the moisture from the fridge will melt the candy cane coating.

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie

Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls

Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.

Bagel Gone Bananas

Talk about a grab-and-go breakfast: this bagel topped with nut butter and banana slices is ready in just 5 minutes and easy to eat on the run.

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls

These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

Lisa's Granola

This easy cinnamon-spiked granola is loaded with almonds, walnuts and pepitas, but substitute other nuts and seeds if you prefer. For vegans who don't eat honey, this can be made with all maple syrup.

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.

Apple Pie Energy Balls

These no-bake Apple Pie Energy Balls come together easily and will give your body the energy it needs to power through the afternoon.

Rosemary-Garlic Pecans

These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

Toasted Paprika Chickpeas

Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.

