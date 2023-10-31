16 Christmas Martinis You'll Want to Sip All Winter Long



If you're ever hunting for a cocktail perfect for celebrations, look no further than the savvy martini. Embodying elegance and sophistication, the classic sip has stood the test of time with its distinct flavor. During the holiday season, the martini transforms into a decadent delight, capable of instilling anyone with Christmas joy.

A perfect Christmas martini highlights the festive flavors of the season while being impeccably balanced. Many mixologists note the key to making a delicious martini—no matter its variation—is using high-quality ingredients and getting the temperature just right. “The perfect martini is about finding the balance between temperature and dilution. The best martinis are served ice cold with just enough dilution to make it palatable but not watered down. Large ice cubes are key,” says Cole Whitney, beverage manager at The Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

We've rounded up our favorite Christmas martini recipe ideas from cocktail experts to get you into the holiday spirit. Whatever your taste might be, we bet you'll be mixing up some of these drinks at your upcoming holiday soiree. Cheers!

Monarch

Ingredients

1 oz. Courvoisier XO

½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

½ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

1 oz. Grand Marnier

1 oz. apricot purée

1 whole egg white

Orange twist, for garnish

Cherry, for garnish

Edible gold leaf, for garnish

Instructions

Dry shake all ingredients. Pour in ice and shake until well-chilled. Double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an orange twist, cherry and an edible gold leaf.



From Rampoldi

Courtesy of Rampoldi/Evan Sung

Winter Warmer

Ingredients

1 oz. vodka

1 oz. Irish cream

¾ oz. fresh espresso (or cold-brew concentrate)

¾ oz. coffee liqueur

¼ oz. Fernet Branca

Fresh mint, for garnish

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with a mint leaf.

Ian Palmer

Sipsmith Chestnut Martini

Ingredients

2 parts Sipsmith London Dry Gin

1 teaspoon of chestnut syrup

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Glaće cherries, for garnish

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir well and double strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with candied cherries.

From Sipsmith

Courtesy of Sipsmith

Smelt of the Elderberries

Ingredients

2 oz. Botanist Gin infused with honey and rosemary

½ oz. Dolin Blanc Vermouth

½ oz. Dolin Rouge Vermouth

½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur



Instructions

Place all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 20 revolutions. Strain into chilled Nick & Nora glass.

Garnish

1 part dehydrated lemon peels

2 parts bee pollen



Instructions

Add lemon peels and bee pollen into a blender and blend until all ingredients are granulated. Roll chilled Nick & Nora glass into the mixture.

From KYU NYC



KYU NYC

The Earth Eyes

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. gin

1 oz. Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka

½ oz. Cocchi Americano

¼ oz. grapefruit liqueur

2 dashes of grapefruit bitters

Grapefruit twist, for garnish

Instructions

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, fill with ice, and stir until well chilled, approximately 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Ian Palmer

Cafe Martini

Ingredients

2 oz. Casa Del Sol Reposado

1 oz. coffee liqueur

1 oz. cold espresso

Coffee beans, for garnish

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with coffee beans.

From Saint Theo’s

Courtesy of Saint Theo’s

Kuleana Hawaiian Kō Host Martini

Ingredients

2 oz. Kuleana Hawaiian Rum Agricole

2 oz. Dolin Blanc Vermouth

3 dashes of Bitter Truth Grapefruit Bitters

Instructions

Stir and strain into a chilled coupe, zest a grapefruit peel over the top and enjoy.

From Kuleana Rum

Courtesy of Kuleana Rum

Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini

Ingredients

2 oz. Effen Black Cherry Vodka

1 oz. Baileys Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz. Baileys Irish Liqueur

Amarena cherry syrup

Amarena cherry

Chocolate shavings



Instructions

Measure 1 cocktail spoon of Amarena cherry syrup and add to chilled martini glass. Combine vodka, Baileys Chocolate and Baileys Irish Liqueur into a cocktail shaker and cover with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Gently pour onto the side of the glass to layer the cherry syrup. Garnish with chocolate shavings and Amarena cherry.

From High Hill

Courtesy of High Hill

The Glenlivet Ex(ube)erant Espressotini

Ingredients

1 ½ parts The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old whisky

¾ parts coffee liqueur

¾ parts cold brew

1 ½ parts ube milk

3 espresso beans, for garnish



Instructions

Combine ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with espresso beans.



From The Glenlivet

Courtesy of Glenlivet

Martinimisu

Ingredients

1 oz. Borguetti Coffee Liquor

½ oz. Rumchata

1 oz. Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao

½ oz. espresso

Shaved coconut, for garnish



Instructions

Fill the cocktail shaker with ice then vigorously shake ingredients. Serve in a coupe glass and garnish with chocolate and shaved coconut.

From Bacchus Kitchen + Bar

Courtesy of Bacchus

Gingerbread Martini

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Licor 43

1 oz. chocolate liqueur

½ oz. Tito’s Vodka

1 oz. cream

Chocolate shavings, for garnish

Instructions

Begin by chilling a martini glass in the freezer. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine Licor 43, chocolate liqueur, vodka, and cream. Shake vigorously until well combined and chilled. Strain the mixture into the chilled martini glass. Garnish with chocolate shavings for an extra touch of elegance.

From Rosalie Italian Soul



Courtesy of C. Baldwin Hotel

Lo-Fi 50/50 Martini

Ingredients

1 ½ parts Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth

1 ½ parts gin

Lemon peel, for garnish

Instructions

Stir all ingredients over ice and strain into your favorite cocktail glass.



From Lo-Fi Aperitifs

Courtesy of Lo-Fi Aperitifs

Naughty Nog

Ingredients

3 oz. eggnog

1 oz. vodka

¾ oz. Amaretto Disaronno

¼ oz. Fernet Branca

Cinnamon, for garnish



Instructions

Rim a martini glass with caramel. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into martini glass. Top with a dash of cinnamon.



From Arlo

Courtesy of ARLO

3 Cherry Cherry Choco-Tini

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Tin City Chocolate Love Vodka

1 oz. cognac

½ oz. Heering Cherry Liqueur

¼ oz. Crème de Cacao

3 drops of saline solution

3 candied cherries, for garnish

Instructions

Combine liquid ingredients into a mixing glass. Fill mixing glass with ice cubes and stir vigorously with a long spoon for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with three candied cherries.

From The Rooftop at The Wayfarer DTLA

Courtesy of The Wayfarer DTLA

Lillet Vesper Martini

Ingredients

2 ½ parts Lillet Blanc

1 part Absolut Vodka

3 parts Beefeater London Dry Gin

Lemon twist, for garnish





Instructions

Stir over ice and strain into a martini glass. Serve with a lemon twist.



From Lillet

Courtesy of Lillet

Milady’s Big Apple Martini

Ingredients

2 oz. granny smith green apple-infused gin and vodka (equal parts)

¾ oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth

½ oz apple brandy

1 dehydrated apple slice, for garnish



Instructions

Throw the cocktail 6-7 times from tin to tin until chilled and diluted. Finish with a dehydrated apple chip and lemon oil.



From Milady's

Courtesy of Milady/Daniel Krieger

