16 Christmas Martinis You'll Want to Sip All Winter Long
If you're ever hunting for a cocktail perfect for celebrations, look no further than the savvy martini. Embodying elegance and sophistication, the classic sip has stood the test of time with its distinct flavor. During the holiday season, the martini transforms into a decadent delight, capable of instilling anyone with Christmas joy.
A perfect Christmas martini highlights the festive flavors of the season while being impeccably balanced. Many mixologists note the key to making a delicious martini—no matter its variation—is using high-quality ingredients and getting the temperature just right. “The perfect martini is about finding the balance between temperature and dilution. The best martinis are served ice cold with just enough dilution to make it palatable but not watered down. Large ice cubes are key,” says Cole Whitney, beverage manager at The Royal Sonesta New Orleans.
We've rounded up our favorite Christmas martini recipe ideas from cocktail experts to get you into the holiday spirit. Whatever your taste might be, we bet you'll be mixing up some of these drinks at your upcoming holiday soiree. Cheers!
Monarch
Ingredients
1 oz. Courvoisier XO
½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
½ oz. lemon juice
½ oz. simple syrup
1 oz. Grand Marnier
1 oz. apricot purée
1 whole egg white
Orange twist, for garnish
Cherry, for garnish
Edible gold leaf, for garnish
Instructions
Dry shake all ingredients. Pour in ice and shake until well-chilled. Double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an orange twist, cherry and an edible gold leaf.
From Rampoldi
Winter Warmer
Ingredients
1 oz. vodka
1 oz. Irish cream
¾ oz. fresh espresso (or cold-brew concentrate)
¾ oz. coffee liqueur
¼ oz. Fernet Branca
Fresh mint, for garnish
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with a mint leaf.
Sipsmith Chestnut Martini
Ingredients
2 parts Sipsmith London Dry Gin
1 teaspoon of chestnut syrup
2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Glaće cherries, for garnish
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir well and double strain into a chilled glass. Garnish with candied cherries.
From Sipsmith
Smelt of the Elderberries
Ingredients
2 oz. Botanist Gin infused with honey and rosemary
½ oz. Dolin Blanc Vermouth
½ oz. Dolin Rouge Vermouth
½ oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
Instructions
Place all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 20 revolutions. Strain into chilled Nick & Nora glass.
Garnish
1 part dehydrated lemon peels
2 parts bee pollen
Instructions
Add lemon peels and bee pollen into a blender and blend until all ingredients are granulated. Roll chilled Nick & Nora glass into the mixture.
From KYU NYC
The Earth Eyes
Ingredients
1 ½ oz. gin
1 oz. Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka
½ oz. Cocchi Americano
¼ oz. grapefruit liqueur
2 dashes of grapefruit bitters
Grapefruit twist, for garnish
Instructions
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass, fill with ice, and stir until well chilled, approximately 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with a grapefruit twist.
Cafe Martini
Ingredients
2 oz. Casa Del Sol Reposado
1 oz. coffee liqueur
1 oz. cold espresso
Coffee beans, for garnish
Instructions
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a cocktail glass, and garnish with coffee beans.
From Saint Theo’s
Kuleana Hawaiian Kō Host Martini
Ingredients
2 oz. Kuleana Hawaiian Rum Agricole
2 oz. Dolin Blanc Vermouth
3 dashes of Bitter Truth Grapefruit Bitters
Instructions
Stir and strain into a chilled coupe, zest a grapefruit peel over the top and enjoy.
From Kuleana Rum
Chocolate Covered Cherry Martini
Ingredients
2 oz. Effen Black Cherry Vodka
1 oz. Baileys Chocolate Liqueur
1 oz. Baileys Irish Liqueur
Amarena cherry syrup
Amarena cherry
Chocolate shavings
Instructions
Measure 1 cocktail spoon of Amarena cherry syrup and add to chilled martini glass. Combine vodka, Baileys Chocolate and Baileys Irish Liqueur into a cocktail shaker and cover with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Gently pour onto the side of the glass to layer the cherry syrup. Garnish with chocolate shavings and Amarena cherry.
From High Hill
The Glenlivet Ex(ube)erant Espressotini
Ingredients
1 ½ parts The Glenlivet 14-Year-Old whisky
¾ parts coffee liqueur
¾ parts cold brew
1 ½ parts ube milk
3 espresso beans, for garnish
Instructions
Combine ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into coupe glass and garnish with espresso beans.
From The Glenlivet
Martinimisu
Ingredients
1 oz. Borguetti Coffee Liquor
½ oz. Rumchata
1 oz. Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao
½ oz. espresso
Shaved coconut, for garnish
Instructions
Fill the cocktail shaker with ice then vigorously shake ingredients. Serve in a coupe glass and garnish with chocolate and shaved coconut.
Gingerbread Martini
Ingredients
1 ½ oz. Licor 43
1 oz. chocolate liqueur
½ oz. Tito’s Vodka
1 oz. cream
Chocolate shavings, for garnish
Instructions
Begin by chilling a martini glass in the freezer. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine Licor 43, chocolate liqueur, vodka, and cream. Shake vigorously until well combined and chilled. Strain the mixture into the chilled martini glass. Garnish with chocolate shavings for an extra touch of elegance.
From Rosalie Italian Soul
Lo-Fi 50/50 Martini
Ingredients
1 ½ parts Lo-Fi Dry Vermouth
1 ½ parts gin
Lemon peel, for garnish
Instructions
Stir all ingredients over ice and strain into your favorite cocktail glass.
From Lo-Fi Aperitifs
Naughty Nog
Ingredients
3 oz. eggnog
1 oz. vodka
¾ oz. Amaretto Disaronno
¼ oz. Fernet Branca
Cinnamon, for garnish
Instructions
Rim a martini glass with caramel. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake, and strain into martini glass. Top with a dash of cinnamon.
From Arlo
3 Cherry Cherry Choco-Tini
Ingredients
1 ½ oz. Tin City Chocolate Love Vodka
1 oz. cognac
½ oz. Heering Cherry Liqueur
¼ oz. Crème de Cacao
3 drops of saline solution
3 candied cherries, for garnish
Instructions
Combine liquid ingredients into a mixing glass. Fill mixing glass with ice cubes and stir vigorously with a long spoon for 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with three candied cherries.
From The Rooftop at The Wayfarer DTLA
Lillet Vesper Martini
Ingredients
2 ½ parts Lillet Blanc
1 part Absolut Vodka
3 parts Beefeater London Dry Gin
Lemon twist, for garnish
Instructions
Stir over ice and strain into a martini glass. Serve with a lemon twist.
From Lillet
Milady’s Big Apple Martini
Ingredients
2 oz. granny smith green apple-infused gin and vodka (equal parts)
¾ oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth
½ oz apple brandy
1 dehydrated apple slice, for garnish
Instructions
Throw the cocktail 6-7 times from tin to tin until chilled and diluted. Finish with a dehydrated apple chip and lemon oil.
From Milady's
