The 19 best men’s skin care sets, according to dermatologists

Rather than building a skin care routine — a potentially expensive process of trial and error — guys can meet their needs with a men’s skin care set.

“Kits offer a great opportunity to try out products before splurging on full-sized counterparts,” says Dr. Ryan Turner, a dermatologist in New York City. “They are great for men looking to start a skin care regimen or looking to shift their regimen to focus on specific concerns.”

Whether you’re looking for a place to start or hoping to address particular needs, like acne or anti-aging, we asked experts for men’s skin care tips as well as their top picks for skin care sets.

Tips for men’s skin care

According to Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified New York City-based dermatologist, men should have at least three components in their daily regimen: a cleanser, a moisturizer and a sunscreen.

Cleanser: “A cleanser is important to help eliminate excess buildup and oil that can occur throughout the day,” she explains, adding that many men suffer from oily skin. Because cleansers remove buildup, using the right one can prevent breakouts.

Moisturizer: Even if you have oily skin, Garshick says using a moisturizer is essential. “If the skin becomes too dry, it can actually trigger the production of more oil which may actually worsen the appearance of those with oily skin,” she explains. Moisturizing is also important for men who shave, as it can “help to soothe the skin and repair the skin barrier.

Sunscreen: Most importantly, you’ve got to apply SPF daily. The best sunscreens are broad spectrum and SPF 30 or higher, according to Garshick. “It is especially common for men to experience cumulative sun damage on the back of the neck and the scalp, so it is especially important to remember these areas,” she adds.

If you’re still lost, the skin care kits below can jumpstart your routine. We’ve included a range of sets to ensure there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a budget-conscious guy looking for a low-cost intro to skin care or a dude looking to upgrade his setup.

Best skin care sets for men

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Acne Treatment System





La Roche-Posay

If your skin is out-of-control oily and you struggle with acne, board-certified dermatologist Dr. David Kim recommends this three-step routine. The salicylic acid will keep your pores clear, while the AHA will exfoliate your skin, he explains.





Clinique For Men Starter Kit Daily Intense Hydration





Ulta

“For those who shave, this is a great and simple option,” says Turner. “There is shaving cream, a face wash and a moisturizer. You can’t get more straightforward than that.” The kit features trial sizes so you can test it out and take it on the go.



$18 at Target

$18 at Ulta

Harry’s Full Skin Care Suite





Harry’s

Harry’s is known for affordable shaving needs, but its skin care line is also top-notch (we tested it). This bundle includes a full range of products, from an exfoliating face wash and moisturizers for daytime and evening to blemish treatment and brightening eye cream.



$51 at Harry’s

Skinfix Acne+ Triple Threat Set





Sephora

Dr. Kim is a huge fan of Skinfix's Barrier-Restoring Gel Cream, which "will keep your skin hydrated without clogging your pores throughout the summer." Pick it up in this three-step set.





Papatui Complete Face Care Bundle





Papatui

As unlikely as it seems, actor, pro wrestler and businessman Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a men's skin care line — and it's pretty great. All three of our testers appreciated Papatui skin care's unscented cleanser, which left their face clean and refreshed. Our only criticism was that the toner smells a little too much like tequila.





Malin+Goetz Healthy Skin Starter Set





Nordstrom

Malin+Goetz products are specifically formulated for sensitive skin. This starter kit with trial-sized products includes simple staples like face wash and a lip moisturizer.



$32 at Nordstrom

Geologie Men’s Everyday Skin Care Set





Amazon

With key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol and salicylic acid, Geologie uses proven formulas to make skin care simple. On Amazon, you can choose between a 30-day or 90-day supply of products.



From $49 at Amazon

$125 at Geologie

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set





Amazon

This set from industry favorite Jack Black is ideal for travel. It comes with everyday essentials, like cleanser and moisturizer, in airplane-ready sizes.



$37 at Amazon

$37 at Ulta

Bevel Skin Essentials Set





Bevel

Bevel targets the needs of melanated skin, with products formulated to reduce dark spots and irritation without oily residue. This three-piece kit includes a face wash, exfoliating toner and moisturizer.



$30 at Amazon

$35 at Bevel

Face Reality Acne-Safe Kits





Face Reality

Frequent breakouts? Face Reality offers three acne-safe kits tailored to different skin types. Erica Marie Gatt, an esthetician and founder of the facial spa EM Skin, particularly recommends the acne-safe kit for oily skin, as it “caters to men’s thicker skin, larger pores and higher sebum production.”





Lumin Complete Skin Care Gift Set





Amazon

“This set was created for those who are looking for it all,” says Lumin co-founder Darwish Gani. The six products help keep your skin care routine minimal, while covering all of the bases. “Products in this set clarify, purify and hydrate the skin, fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation and help stop premature skin aging.”



$99 at Lumin

Lumin Age Management Collection





Lumin

“This three-step routine made up of ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and pomegranate extract softens fine lines and wrinkles, helps repair sun-damaged skin and works to prevent breakouts,” says Gani.



$62 at Lumin

Mario Badescu Acne Starter Regimen Kit





Amazon

For acne-prone skin, this kit from Mario Badescu is a great value, with a salicylic acid-based cleanser, oil-free astringent, a mask to help calm existing breakouts and more.



$30 at Amazon

Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit





Ulta

“If you’re looking for a kit to test some different products, this is a good option,” says Turner. “Along with the basics like a foaming gel cleanser and a medium-weight moisturizer, it also includes a deep-cleansing oil and a brightening polisher that can help take your skin to the next level.”



$40 at Ulta

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Dermatological Acne Treatment System





Amazon

A top pick among dermatologists, the French skin care brand is known for its acne-fighting products. This two-month supply includes salicylic acid cleanser, pore-refining toner and benzoyl peroxide spot treatment.



$34 at Amazon

$34 at Ulta

CeraVe Skin Barrier Restoring Kit for Acne-Prone Skin





Ulta

CeraVe is another top dermatologist-recommended brand specifically for acne. This set includes retinol serum and moisturizers for day and night to help restore acne-prone skin.



$25 at Ulta

Brickell Men’s Daily Advanced Face Care Routine I





Brickell

Brickell offers a variety of kits depending on your skin type. Have normal to oily skin? Stick with the Advanced Face Care Routine I. Dry to sensitive skin? Try Brickell’s Daily Advanced Face Care Routine II. Either way, Gatt says Brickell’s cleanser and scrub will “give your skin a bright and smooth complexion while maintaining clean pores.”





Humanrace Skin Care Routine Pack





Humanrace

“Regular use of this three-step regimen at home provides a balanced glow and requires no downtime,” says dermatologist Dr. Corey L. Hartman. The regimen — which includes a Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and Humidifying Face Cream — benefits from ingredients traditionally found in Eastern medicine.





Jackfir The Facekit





Jackfir

The nice thing about Jackfir’s The Facekit is that it includes shaving cream, which Gatt explains “seals in moisture before and after shaving.” That, along with the hydrating cleanser, makes this “an excellent choice for those with dry skin.”



$110 at Jackfir

Frequently asked questions

