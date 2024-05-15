16 Awful Texts No Human Wants To Receive Under Any Circumstance

Living in 2024 — with all of the advances in technology — is pretty great. The ability to reach anyone at any time via text (without having to actually speak to them)? Fantastic! But texting isn't all roses and fairy-tales. There are also times when a text message can make us want to do this:

NBC

Well, my fellow texters, here are 16 poor people who received texts that 110% made them want to smash their phones...and then probably go cry in the shower. Check 'em out if you dare:

1.First, there's the mom who received these texts from her DAUGHTER'S BOYFRIEND of five years at 3 a.m. (minutes after he'd called her to say, "I'm just touching myself, thinking of you," and she hung up on him):

For what it's worth, the daughter says that, despite what the boyfriend wrote, she wasn't with multiple guys while they were together. And, unsurprisingly, she ended things after this. ThrowRAfortodayy / Via reddit.com

2.The woman who — 15 years after breaking up with her high school boyfriend — received these texts from HIS WIFE:

3.And this young woman received these texts from a 50-plus-year-old man days after he backed into her car and they exchanged information:

4.This guy got these texts that scream "Coming on too strong":

5.This college student got these texts from some dude she did a group project with:

6.And this woman suspected her cousin had romantic feelings for her, so she sent him this "test," and he responded like this:

Come to think of it, the "test" text was a nightmare to receive for the cousin, too. This is why we should only communicate via courier pigeon, people! broster_chadster / Via reddit.com

7.This twentysomething woman got these texts out of the blue from a girl she used to go to middle school with:

8.This woman received these gross texts from a number she didn't recognize (but adding to the creepy factor...the guy knew her name):

9.And this 24-year-old woman received these creepy texts from a married, 60-year-old former coworker:

10.This person got this lovely text from an unknown number:

11.This woman was text bombed by a guy she matched with on Bumble — and never even met in person! — hours after she accidentally picked up a call from him:

12.This woman — seven months after giving a guy she didn't know a ride to work (out of the goodness of her heart) — suddenly got these texts from the dude:

13.And this woman received this text from a guy she dated for two months...10 years after they broke up:

Lastly, these texts from two nieces and a nephew are nowhere near as bad (in fact, they're pretty cute!), but they definitely made their uncles cringe:

14.This uncle constantly receives texts like these from his 11-year-old niece now that she has a phone:

15.This uncle made the mistake of playing Roblox with his nephew one time:

16.And this uncle has a very, very bold niece:

HT: r/texts