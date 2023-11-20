16 Annoying Neighbors I'm Beyond Thankful I Don't Live Next To

Neighbors can be amazing (it's important to foster community!) but they can also be a living nightmare. Let's all take a look at the latter, courtesy of r/mildlyinfuriating:

1.This neighbor who was grasping at all the straws trying to catch the people above them being loud:

2.This neighbor who shamelessly stole some delivery takeout that wasn't theirs:

3.This neighbor who actually took the time to make these signs about the person living next to them:

4.This neighbor who clearly built their pergola wayyy too big, and now it's hanging over their next door neighbor's yard space:

5.This nosy neighbor who said, "I noticed your privacy fence, so I'm gonna build an even taller fence and install a camera so I can watch you anyway":

6.This neighbor who really tried to claim that someone having fake plants on their own porch is illegal:

It says: "It has come to our attention to our residents of XXXX that the potted plants outside your porch are not real and decoration. This will reflect extremely poorly to our houses and other constitences in the area who have real plants who might wish to sell there homes one day, and buyers running away when they saw your plants. Earlier this week, myself and 14 other neighbors (including the state environment official) have held a group meeting to discuss the appropriate action necessary to solve this issue. As of this writing, we have decided to grant you 2 days to remove the selected plants from your porch. IF you chose not to correspond, there might be an official action taken that will include the police called to write a lawsuit, or the flowery being removed and discarded of quite immediately. You must within 2 days minimum. Note: We have chose to make this letter anonymous to protect our legal right, and to grant you the same legal opportunities. u/HedgehogSmoothie / Via reddit.com

7.This neighbor who parked their giant truck in someone else's driveway just for kicks:

8.This neighbor who parks like this when his wife isn't home, and then moves it when she's back so they can both park in one of the few shady spots in their apartment complex:

9.This neighbor who thinks they own the public street in front of their apartment building:

10.This neighbor who straight up stole something that wasn't theirs, used it, and then tried to sell the leftovers back to the person who actually ordered it:

It says: "Hi! I'm XXX. I live down the street. A few weeks ago we got some landscaping fabric delivered to us by accident. We have one roll left if you are interested in buying it we are selling it but if you wanted to trade something for it we could work something out. It's Member's Mark brand 4' by 22.' Text me if ur interested." u/BigMacDaddy99 / Via reddit.com

11.This neighbor who sent this passive-aggressive note that would make me wanna never mow my lawn ever again just to spite them:

12.This neighbor who didn't like someone's (perfectly fine) park job, so they pettily blocked their car in:

13.This neighbor who has some pretty ridiculous expectations:

14.This neighbor who let their peacocks climb and poop on whatever they pleased:

15.This neighbor who felt it was appropriate to let their dog pee all over someone else's Halloween decorations:

16.And this absolutely evil neighbor who throws syringes into someone else's balcony in the hopes of getting them evicted: