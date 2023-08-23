15 Ways to Brunch Like an Italian

Frittatas, focaccias, pastries, baked eggs, biscotti, and other Italian treats turn a blah day into a buongiorno.

Brunch is a relatively new meal added to the Italian weekend, but the style of a relaxed meal with sweet and savory dishes fits right into our dream of how we’d like to spend an afternoon in Italy. Bring that feeling home by starting your day with a cappuccino and a selection of these frittatas, biscotti, baked eggs, pastries, and more.

Sfogliatelle

Greg Dupree / Food Styling by Torie Cox / Prop Styling by Shell Royster

Paper-thin layers make these golden pastries shatteringly flaky and crisp, hugging a thick yet creamy ricotta and semolina filling.

Pizza Chiena (Easter Pie)

Christopher Testani

In their cookbook Italian American, chefs Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli share this recipe for Pizza Chiena, a savory, meaty Italian pie served on Easter — but why limit your pleasure to just one day a year?

Potato, Salami, and Cheese Frittata

Â© Christina Holmes

Fortified with sautéed potatoes, salami, and goat cheese, this robust egg dish makes a fine dinner. Add a salad and you're all set. Though we like them warm, frittatas are traditionally served at room temperature.

Eggs in Purgatory

© Quentin Bacon

This dish of eggs baked in tomato sauce is a favorite brunch and lunch dish in Southern Italy. Assembling the sauce ahead of time makes this classic dish an even simpler bet for a casual weekend meal.

Raspberry Jam Bomboloni

© Quentin Bacon

These Italian doughnut holes are easy to prepare in advance and fry at the last minute for breakfast, brunch, or dessert.

Breakfast Egg Cups with Parsley Gremolata and Mushrooms

These surprisingly elegant, savory herb-topped eggs bake up in a muffin pan, so it’s easy to make breakfast or brunch for a few days — or for more than a few people.

Ratatouille Toasts with Fried Eggs

This is an ideal make-ahead brunch recipe; the luscious ratatouille tastes even better when made the day before. Use any leftovers to top pasta for your Monday meal.

Sweet Plum Focaccia

Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Dickey / Prop Styling by Christina Daley

With a delicate and airy crumb, this focaccia is the perfect showcase for ripe plums, which caramelize in the oven as the focaccia bakes. The delicate sweetness from the fruit is contrasted by fragrant rosemary and a sweet-salty crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar and flaky sea salt.

Spaghetti Frittata

© Kate Winslow

Almost any leftover spaghetti in sauce will work for this fast recipe, lending its own character to the final dish. Some of our favorites to use here are pasta carbonara, pesto, or a simple marinara.

Ricotta and Roasted Grape Crostini

© Fredrika Stjärne

Roasting green and black grapes before adding them to the crostini concentrates and deepens their sweetness. Balsamic vinegar and ricotta balance everything beautifully.

Cranberry-Almond Biscotti

Â© Nicole Franzen

Baking these cranberry and nut-studded cookies twice is the secret to making them lightly browned and crisp.

Focaccia

Jennifer Causey / Food Styling by Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Styling by Christina Daley

This pillowy focaccia gets its unbeatable flavor from lots of olive oil, plus fresh rosemary and flaky salt on top.

Baked Eggs with Spinach, Asparagus, and Prosciutto

© James Baigrie

Bake these eggs, in their nests of crusty bread, until the whites are just set. When you cut into the egg, the still-liquid yolk serves as a sauce.

Fig and Rosemary Focaccia with Pecorino

© Con Poulos

Dried figs and fresh rosemary make this flavorful focaccia an ideal accompaniment to a cheese platter.

Ricotta-Orange Pound Cake with Prosecco Strawberries

© Con Poulos

Strawberries — sprinkled with Prosecco and a little sugar — are a lovely accompaniment to Giada De Laurentiis's moist, orange-infused cake.

