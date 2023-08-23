15 Ways to Brunch Like an Italian
Frittatas, focaccias, pastries, baked eggs, biscotti, and other Italian treats turn a blah day into a buongiorno.
Brunch is a relatively new meal added to the Italian weekend, but the style of a relaxed meal with sweet and savory dishes fits right into our dream of how we’d like to spend an afternoon in Italy. Bring that feeling home by starting your day with a cappuccino and a selection of these frittatas, biscotti, baked eggs, pastries, and more.
Sfogliatelle
Paper-thin layers make these golden pastries shatteringly flaky and crisp, hugging a thick yet creamy ricotta and semolina filling.
Pizza Chiena (Easter Pie)
In their cookbook Italian American, chefs Angie Rito & Scott Tacinelli share this recipe for Pizza Chiena, a savory, meaty Italian pie served on Easter — but why limit your pleasure to just one day a year?
Potato, Salami, and Cheese Frittata
Fortified with sautéed potatoes, salami, and goat cheese, this robust egg dish makes a fine dinner. Add a salad and you're all set. Though we like them warm, frittatas are traditionally served at room temperature.
Eggs in Purgatory
This dish of eggs baked in tomato sauce is a favorite brunch and lunch dish in Southern Italy. Assembling the sauce ahead of time makes this classic dish an even simpler bet for a casual weekend meal.
Raspberry Jam Bomboloni
These Italian doughnut holes are easy to prepare in advance and fry at the last minute for breakfast, brunch, or dessert.
Breakfast Egg Cups with Parsley Gremolata and Mushrooms
These surprisingly elegant, savory herb-topped eggs bake up in a muffin pan, so it’s easy to make breakfast or brunch for a few days — or for more than a few people.
Ratatouille Toasts with Fried Eggs
This is an ideal make-ahead brunch recipe; the luscious ratatouille tastes even better when made the day before. Use any leftovers to top pasta for your Monday meal.
Sweet Plum Focaccia
With a delicate and airy crumb, this focaccia is the perfect showcase for ripe plums, which caramelize in the oven as the focaccia bakes. The delicate sweetness from the fruit is contrasted by fragrant rosemary and a sweet-salty crunch from a sprinkle of turbinado sugar and flaky sea salt.
Spaghetti Frittata
Almost any leftover spaghetti in sauce will work for this fast recipe, lending its own character to the final dish. Some of our favorites to use here are pasta carbonara, pesto, or a simple marinara.
Ricotta and Roasted Grape Crostini
Roasting green and black grapes before adding them to the crostini concentrates and deepens their sweetness. Balsamic vinegar and ricotta balance everything beautifully.
Cranberry-Almond Biscotti
Baking these cranberry and nut-studded cookies twice is the secret to making them lightly browned and crisp.
Focaccia
This pillowy focaccia gets its unbeatable flavor from lots of olive oil, plus fresh rosemary and flaky salt on top.
Baked Eggs with Spinach, Asparagus, and Prosciutto
Bake these eggs, in their nests of crusty bread, until the whites are just set. When you cut into the egg, the still-liquid yolk serves as a sauce.
Fig and Rosemary Focaccia with Pecorino
Dried figs and fresh rosemary make this flavorful focaccia an ideal accompaniment to a cheese platter.
Ricotta-Orange Pound Cake with Prosecco Strawberries
Strawberries — sprinkled with Prosecco and a little sugar — are a lovely accompaniment to Giada De Laurentiis's moist, orange-infused cake.
