15 Unexpected Things Professional Interior Designers Want You to Buy on Cyber Monday

Leave it to the pros.

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Whenever there is a big savings event, one of our favorite things to do is to pick the brains of interior designers for what they buy while it’s on sale. After all, it’s literally their job to know how to turn a house into a home through decorating, so trusting their opinions is a no-brainer. Since Cyber Monday is the last chance to find massive markdowns before the holidays, we wasted no time asking the professionals for their insight, and their answers are like the perfect cheat sheet to shopping the Monday after Thanksgiving.

From gorgeous faux leather couches to beautiful floor-length drapes, and other cozy finds, you can save up to TK percent off with these home decor picks, straight from the professionals. Take a page out of their (coffee table) books, and shop 15 designer approved-home finds, below, with prices starting at $23.

Shop Designer-Approved Cyber Monday Home Decor Picks

Esschert Design Aged Terracotta Round Pots Set of Three

Amazon

$38 at Amazon

Whether used indoors or outdoors, the Esschert Design Aged Terracotta Round Pots Set of Three adds a natural, organic vibe that works all year round, no matter where you live. Each pot is crafted from aged terracotta, and the trio includes one 4.1-inch by 4.7-inch, one 5.3-inch by 5.7-inch, and one 6.3-inch by 6.7-inch pot.

“We love things styled in odd numbers and different sizes, which makes these terracotta pots the perfect set,” Jaime Zehner, the founder and principal designer of the Newport Beach, CA-based JZ Interiors, says. “We wouldn't mind seeing them with small boxwood topiaries, staggered in an entry whether in the home or on the front porch.”

NSdirect 36-Inch Round Rustic Coffee Table

Amazon

$150 at Amazon

The NSdirect 36-Inch Round Rustic Coffee Table is both a gorgeous and functional space-saver. A staple furniture piece in interior decorator Cait Pappas’ own living room, the 36-inch by 18-inch table has two levels, making it a great use of space.

“The two-tiered design allows for you to style a decorative bowl or lidded boxes, or for storing remote controls when not in use, while the top tier would look great styled with two to three stacked coffee table books, a gorgeous vase with some fresh flowers or faux stems, and a conversation-starting decorative object or framed photo,” explains Pappas.

Hifit Mid-Century Modern Sofa Couch

Amazon

$300 at Amazon

Living room furniture can be notoriously expensive—especially couches—but Pappas highly recommends the Hifit Mid-Century Modern Sofa Couch, which you can also find in Pappas’ own living room. Not only is it affordably priced on the regular, but it has an additional $60-off coupon right now, making it the perfect time to swipe it for less.

“This sofa has modern lines, but it exudes warmth with its rustic faux leather upholstery and walnut-toned legs,” Pappas says. “It would look gorgeous against creamy white walls, accented with some pretty plants and natural textures such as cane, jute, or rattan.”

Pappas adds, “For a pop of color, complement this tone with a muted deep turquoise or olive green, whether in throw pillows, art, or an area rug.”

Aoceley Two-Pack LED Cordless Table Lamps

Amazon

$63 at Amazon

In a sea of mixed metals, Zehner recommends parting ways with the crowd a bit, and trying out matte brown in the form of the Aoceley Two-Pack LED Cordless Table Lamps. And even though they can be used indoors on an end table or nightstand, Zehner loves using them outdoors, too, since they’re wireless.

“I have these for myself and each time I have a dinner party, I think I sell two pairs just because people are so impressed with them in person,” Zehner says.

TwoPages Faux Linen Curtains

Amazon

$117 at Amazon

The TwoPages Faux Linen Curtains are Pappas’ “favorite curtains ever.” “We ordered some of these and hung them in our sitting room, and I cannot be more satisfied with them.”

Available in 38 color options, Pappas owns them in taupe-gray, calling it “moody and warm,” while adding that “they have a great weight, the texture looks and feels like nice linen, and the privacy lining still lets in gorgeous sunlight.”

“It’s a beautiful warm-neutral that doesn’t overpower the space, but definitely changes the vibe in the most inviting way,” Pappas explains.

Tribesigns Four-Drawer Modern White Dresser

Amazon

$170 at Amazon

Now available for $10 off the original price, the Tribesigns Four-Drawer Modern White Dresser is versatile enough for a guest bedroom, primary, or according to Pappas, even a young child’s room.

“Something about the raised detail outlining the face of the drawers,” Pappas says. “I just love this for a nursery or little girls’ room.”

The armoire, which Pappas also calls “classy and cute,” measures 6.7 inches by 33.5 inches by 39.37 inches, features gold knobs and ornate legs with a shiny gold bottom cap.

Jcld&Yo9 Foldable Hand Woven Water Hyacinth Storage Baskets

Amazon

$53 at Amazon

The Jcld&Yo9 Foldable Hand Woven Water Hyacinth Storage Baskets marry the aesthetics of interior design and the functionality of home organization. And that’s exactly why Pappas has been eyeing this four-piece set forever.

“I’ve had these saved to my cart for the longest time so I can quickly place the order once we’re all set on my son’s new closet organization plan,” Pappas explains, adding that “they fit perfectly into 13-inch square cubbies” for further organization.

Gautam International Scalloped Natural Jute Area Rug

Amazon

$52 at Amazon

“I ordered this cute scalloped edge runner for our mudroom, and it’s held up to everything the kids have brought in so far,” Pappas says.

The Guatam International Scalloped Natural Jute Area Rug is available in more than 21 size options, from hallway runner to full-size area rug. It’s handmade from natural jute, features a fun and flirty scalloped pattern, and its thick, braided texture is durable enough to handle anything thrown its way.

“When I stumbled upon it on Amazon, I snagged it immediately,” Pappas adds. “It’s the most asked-about product in our mudroom to this day.”

Aboxoo Five-Tier Wall-Mounted Ladder Bookshelf Two Pack

Amazon

$84 at Amazon

A ladder bookshelf is an easy and affordable way to get the library look at home, and the Aboxo Five-Tier Wall-Mounted Ladder Bookshelf comes with two for less than $85 right now.

“These were a life-saver during a recent client project I had the opportunity to work on,” Pappas says. “I had ordered similar wall-mounted shelves, but they were delayed in shipping. I spotted these and not only did they look nearly exactly the same, but they also shipped quickly and cost much less, opening up some room in my budget for shelf styling products.”

Keershop Three-Piece Solid Wood Home Decor Set

Amazon

$28 at Amazon

Speaking of shelf-styling products, the Keershop Three-Piece Solid Wood Home Decor Set is the perfect trinket for such styling. Each arch is crafted from wood and has a natural, organic finish that meshes well with most aesthetics from clean, simple lines to modern rustic.

“Decorative objects seem frivolous to some, but I stand behind the idea that sometimes a space needs a certain shape, tone, or texture to bring a sense of balance,” Pappas explains. “These wooden arches, with their natural tone and soft curves, help soften and warm an otherwise hard, cold, and industrial space. They also added just the right amount of height to balance the leaning books on the opposite side of the shelf.”

AtzyMolin Gold Polished Wood Serving Tray

Amazon

$29 at Amazon

At the lowest price it has been in the past 30 days, the AtzyMolin Gold Polished Wood Serving Tray works great as both an eye-catching piece of decor and a useful serving tray.

“This tray has a chic, wrapped leatherette finish, with a satiny feel. It reminds me of a shagreen without the shagreen price,” Pappas says, referencing a sleek material traditionally made from shark or stingray hide. “Serve-up breakfast in bed or style it on a round ottoman with a vase or candle and some cute books,” Pappas adds.

Mowtanco White Ceramic Vase

Amazon

$15 at Amazon

“Artisanal stoneware is having a moment right now, especially vases and pitchers with oversized handles like this one has,” Pappas says of the Mowtanco White Ceramic Vase, now 40 percent off. “If you’re not up for a hunt through the antique mall or thrift store, save time and order this pretty handled vase.”

Emme 100% Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket

Amazon

$25 at Amazon

Made of extremely soft and lightweight muslin cotton, the Emme 100% Muslin Cotton Throw Blanket—which this shopping writer owns, by the way!—is available in either four- or six-layer options, and more than 10 colors.

“I love a muslin throw for a bunch of reasons,” Pappas says. “I love having layers at night, but don’t like overheating.” Pappas makes the bed with this one as an added layer “between the sheets and the duvet” for achieving “just the right amount of weight while still being able to breathe.”

It doesn’t trap in heat, Pappas explains, but aesthetically, it gives the bed “a clean, textural finish” or “a relaxed, layered look” depending on whether you prefer to drape it over or tuck it into the sides of the frame.

Woho Set of Four Amber Candle Votives

Amazon

$16 at Amazon

The Woho Set of Four Amber Candle Votives may give off nostalgic, vintage vibes at first glance, but they also harbor a pretty cool secret, too, according to Pappas.

“Note that these are reversible,” Pappas explains. “One way, they hold votives and tealight candles, and the other way, they hold tall taper candles.”

“Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style”

Amazon

$72 at Amazon

It’s no secret that the “Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style” hardcover coffee table book makes almost every interior designer’s list, but this 42 percent off deal proves that Cyber Monday is in fact the ideal time to add to cart.

“This is one of those books that makes a great gift and is great for styling any space,” Zehner explains, adding that the JZ Interiors team “uses these in many of our projects.”

Right now, you can get it for $53 off, which is the best price we’ve seen it for throughout the past year.



