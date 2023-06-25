15 Toxic Bosses From This Year Who Are Entitled As Ever...And Should Be Fired Immediately

1. This boss's empathetic reply to an employee calling in sick:

2. This boss who got complaints from employees because they didn't get lunch breaks on Sundays — soooo he changed everyone's hours so they're 10 minutes short of being legally entitled to have a lunch break.

3. This boss who sent this text to an employee while they were sick in bed:

4. This boss who decided 88 degrees was an acceptable temperature for the office:

5. This boss who wants employees to come in for ✨ eight hours on a Sunday ✨ to deep clean:

6. This boss who refused to pay an employee for TWO MONTHS after firing them:

7. This boss's new rule for requesting days off:

8. This boss who literally made a new water rationing system after complaining that employees were using "too much" water:

Written in with Sharpie and everything!

9. This boss who called an employee's doctor after the employee tested positive for COVID:

10. This boss who sent allllll of these messages to an employee who was in the hospital all week for "excruciating pain" and potentially would be having surgery:

11. And this boss who is OK with a sick employee coming in with COVID:

12. This boss who wanted an employee to close the store in -40 degree Fahrenheit weather:

13. This boss who CC'd HR and demanded a doctor's note for an employee's absence — and the employee's response:

14. This boss who truly spoiled employees with these drumsticks for employee appreciation:

And finally...