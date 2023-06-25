15 Toxic Bosses From This Year Who Are Entitled As Ever...And Should Be Fired Immediately

1
BuzzFeed
·2 min read
15 Toxic Bosses From This Year Who Are Entitled As Ever...And Should Be Fired Immediately

1.This boss's empathetic reply to an employee calling in sick:

&quot;Find someone to work for you then. I don&#39;t cover shifts.&quot;
u/SSRworldwide / Via reddit.com

2.This boss who got complaints from employees because they didn't get lunch breaks on Sundays — soooo he changed everyone's hours so they're 10 minutes short of being legally entitled to have a lunch break.

&quot;no one should ever hit 6 hrs that day and we won&#39;t have to worry about scheduling lunch breaks.&quot;
u/Mihr / Via reddit.com

3.This boss who sent this text to an employee while they were sick in bed:

&quot;I am on shift this morning and will not be able to look for options.&quot;
u/cornpoppickles / Via reddit.com

4.This boss who decided 88 degrees was an acceptable temperature for the office:

A thermostat set at 88 degrees
u/bandley3 / Via reddit.com

5.This boss who wants employees to come in for ✨ eight hours on a Sunday ✨ to deep clean:

&quot;We need to do a deep clean but that means everyone has to come in for eight hours on a Sunday&quot;
u/DotFew9698 / Via reddit.com

6.This boss who refused to pay an employee for TWO MONTHS after firing them:

&quot;I should not have to continually ask you for money I earned weeks after you fired me.&quot;
u/botw_bitch / Via reddit.com

7.This boss's new rule for requesting days off:

&quot;from now on no one can request days off anymore.&quot;
u/stashu_ / Via reddit.com

8.This boss who literally made a new water rationing system after complaining that employees were using "too much" water:

&quot;a water rationing system&quot; on a water jug
u/admiralturtleship / Via reddit.com

Written in with Sharpie and everything!

Marks on a water jug to show how much water should be consumed in a day
u/admiralturtleship / Via reddit.com

9.This boss who called an employee's doctor after the employee tested positive for COVID:

&quot;I&#39;m on the phone with him now. I&#39;ll let you know.&quot;
u/Funny_Resolve9728 / Via reddit.com
&quot;I understand what your doctor may have told you but at the end of the day it&#39;s your decision and you can do whatever you want&quot;
u/Funny_Resolve9728 / Via reddit.com

10.This boss who sent allllll of these messages to an employee who was in the hospital all week for "excruciating pain" and potentially would be having surgery:

&quot;I&#39;m just really trying to figure everything out in this situation&quot;
u/moonlightbabytears / Via reddit.com

11.And this boss who is OK with a sick employee coming in with COVID:

&quot;I&#39;m ok with the covid thing so your fine to deliver&quot;
u/baconandgregz / Via reddit.com

12.This boss who wanted an employee to close the store in -40 degree Fahrenheit weather:

&quot;If you close early and we get a complaint you will be terminated, unfortunately&quot;
u/Super_Kent155 / Via reddit.com

13.This boss who CC'd HR and demanded a doctor's note for an employee's absence — and the employee's response:

&quot;As such, I will not be providing a doctor&#39;s note for those days.&quot;
u/Imaginary-Detail-970 / Via reddit.com

14.This boss who truly spoiled employees with these drumsticks for employee appreciation:

A hand holding a tiny ice cream drumstick
u/StrangeQuark1221 / Via reddit.com

And finally...

15.This boss who is ~tired~ and sent this email to employees:

&quot;The bullshit talk stops now. Or find another job.&quot;
u/Ricks_Candy_Diapers / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating, r/antiwork, and r/OSHA.