15 Screenshots Of Greedy And Strict Airbnb Hosts Who Made It Their Mission To Ruin Their Guests' Vacation

1.This Airbnb host who charged hundreds of dollars in extra fees:

2.This Airbnb host who did not bother to clean the hot tub in God knows how long:

3.This Airbnb host who didn't try to fix the water issue after being notified by guests of its color:

4.This Airbnb host who drained their massive pool right when a family with kids arrived for their stay:

5.This Airbnb host who tried to charge guests for changing the temperature of the thermostat:

6.This Airbnb host who wouldn't refund guests who complained about the smell of mold being so bad that they had to take an air quality test:

7.This Airbnb host who told guests two weeks before their stay that he overbooked the unit:

8.This Airbnb host who had a bunch of specific rules that would make for a very uncomfortable stay:

9.This Airbnb host who canceled someone's reservation last minute because they discovered they could make more money due to the eclipse:

10.This Airbnb host who asked for tips after charging a cleaning fee:

11.This Airbnb host who posted a long list of kitchen rules that included not using the dishwasher:

12.This Airbnb host who didn't bother to tidy up before a new guest arrived:

13.This Airbnb host who told a guest that the key safe was next to the door:

14.This Airbnb host who failed to mention to a guest that the roof of their attic apartment would be replaced during their stay:

15.And finally, this Airbnb host who tried to charge a guest $500 for leaving "vomit on a wall" when in reality that scuff mark was there beforehand: