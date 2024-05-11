15 Screenshots Of Greedy And Strict Airbnb Hosts Who Made It Their Mission To Ruin Their Guests' Vacation

1.This Airbnb host who charged hundreds of dollars in extra fees:

Summary of a booking receipt: Room rate for 2 nights, host fees, damages waiver, resort and booking fees, cleaning fee, service fee, taxes, and total cost
u/WSNC-JBR / Via reddit.com

2.This Airbnb host who did not bother to clean the hot tub in God knows how long:

Hot tub with partial cover next to a wooden fence, water appears unclean
u/Forsaken_Storm_6397 / Via reddit.com

3.This Airbnb host who didn't try to fix the water issue after being notified by guests of its color:

A bathtub filled with yellow water, featuring safety grab bars on the side and back wall
u/Go_Commit_Reddit / Via reddit.com

4.This Airbnb host who drained their massive pool right when a family with kids arrived for their stay:

Empty in-ground swimming pool with debris and a pool skimmer, surrounded by a patio under a clear sky
u/Particular-Bike-9275 / Via reddit.com

5.This Airbnb host who tried to charge guests for changing the temperature of the thermostat:

Summary of a conversation regarding a disputed Airbnb charge, with the request being declined and closed
u/ViberNaut / Via reddit.com

6.This Airbnb host who wouldn't refund guests who complained about the smell of mold being so bad that they had to take an air quality test:

Four petri dishes with bacterial growth on a lab bench, each secured with pieces of tape, part of a scientific experiment
u/Dawg_Jacket / Via reddit.com

7.This Airbnb host who told guests two weeks before their stay that he overbooked the unit:

Text message exchange discussing a booking conflict and offering an alternative accommodation option
u/veritas__a3quitas__ / Via reddit.com

8.This Airbnb host who had a bunch of specific rules that would make for a very uncomfortable stay:

Handwritten Airbnb house rules sign with additional rules listed for guests
u/peachydonut69 / Via reddit.com
List of house rules for guests, including restrictions on luggage, smoking, kitchen use, and requirements for long stays
u/peachydonut69 / Via reddit.com

9.This Airbnb host who canceled someone's reservation last minute because they discovered they could make more money due to the eclipse:

The image is a screenshot of a message from Airbnb support responding to a concern, promising an update within 24 hours
lqkjsdfb / Via reddit.com

10.This Airbnb host who asked for tips after charging a cleaning fee:

Hand-drawn thank you sign with illustrations of a house, sun, and cars, placed in front of a paper towel roll
u/rayschlaa / Via reddit.com

11.This Airbnb host who posted a long list of kitchen rules that included not using the dishwasher:

Kitchen rules listed humorously on a poster, with 7 emphasized guidelines including no phones and bending spoons
u/lqkjsdfb / Via reddit.com

12.This Airbnb host who didn't bother to tidy up before a new guest arrived:

Unmade bed with white bedding and multiple pillows in a bedroom. Blue clothing item on the bed's corner
u/haiphee / Via reddit.com
Kitchen sink filled with clear glasses and two white mugs waiting to be washed
u/haiphee / Via reddit.com

13.This Airbnb host who told a guest that the key safe was next to the door:

A door with multiple utility meters on a brick wall. A notice is posted beside the door
u/Arwell27 / Via reddit.com

14.This Airbnb host who failed to mention to a guest that the roof of their attic apartment would be replaced during their stay:

Assorted construction debris and materials on a rooftop with surrounding buildings in the background
u/Truiemans / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, this Airbnb host who tried to charge a guest $500 for leaving "vomit on a wall" when in reality that scuff mark was there beforehand:

Corner of a white wall and baseboard with mild scuff marks
u/geoffery00 / Via reddit.com