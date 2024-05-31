15 things to do this weekend in Dallas County include the All-Wheel Show, parades, KidsFest

Care Closet

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 3-4 at Crossroads Church.

The Crossroads Church Care Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. Everything is free!

Thankful Band Jazz Trio

1:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Woodward United Methodist Church, 108 W 5th St., Woodward.

The Woodward Public Library will sponsor The Thankful Band on Friday, May 31. Founded out of the prolific and prodigious Iowa jazz scene, fun and upbeat group The Thankful Band is a piano-based trio made up of some of Iowa’s finest jazz musicians. Drummer Chris Clausen, bassist Bridget Shoemaker, and pianist Nick Rueckert play a variety of styles and songs that traverse the history of jazz from the 1920s to now. With over 25 years combined professional recording and gigging experience, this accomplished group of musicians aims to spread a jazz message of positivity and good vibes wherever they play.

Spaghetti Dinner

5- 7 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Perry First United Methodist Church.

Perry BSA Troop 127 is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale on Friday, May 31. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Kids under 5 eat free. Proceeds will go to help scouts go to camp next month.

Dallas Center Roller Skate Rink Opening Night

7-9 p.m. Friday, May 31 at Mound Park.

Come “Blast into Summer” on Friday, May 31 for opening night of the Dallas Center outdoor roller skating rink.

The Dallas Center Roller Skate Rink at Mound Park opens for the season on Friday, May 31. Participation prizes will be handed out to anyone sporting something related to the opening night theme. The rink will be open from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays through August and 6-8 p.m. Fridays in September, weather permitting. Quad and inline skates are available to use for all ages at no charge, in sizes from toddlers to adults. Find the full schedule and theme nights on the City of Dallas Center website.

Woodward Christian Church Supper

5-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 31 at 411 South Main, Woodward.

Woodward Christian Church will host a beef burger supper during Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day on Friday, May 31. The menu will include beef burgers, potato salad, baked beans, pie/dessert and a drink. Adults are $8 and children are $4. Dine-in or carry-out. Call 515-438-2273 for pick up. Proceeds will go to support community and mission projects.

Showtime Dance & Tumbling Studio Recital

6 p.m. Friday, May 31 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 (doors open at 1:30 p.m. at Perry Performing Arts Center. Admission is free for everyone. Come and enjoy the show!

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day

May 31-June 1 in Woodward.

Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day will return on May 31-June 1. The event kicks off on Friday, May 31 with a beef burger supper, Little Mr. and Miss Woodward crowning, BYOB beer garden and live music. The event continues on Saturday, June 1 with a vendor show, parade, carnival games and cake walk, inflatables, cornhole tournament, pie auction, live music, fireworks and more. Check out a full list of activities on the Woodward Friends and Neighbors Day Facebook page.

Van Meter Raccoon River Days

May 31-June 2 in Van Meter.

The annual Raccoon River Days return to Van Meter this weekend. The event kicks off on Friday, May 31 with a Talent Show/Little Miss and Mr. Van Meter. The festivities continue on Saturday, June 1 with a 5K, parade, bags tournament, all school reunion, carnival, beer garden, pie auction, live music, fireworks and more. The weekend will wrap up with a non-denominational church service on Sunday, June 2. Find more details on the Van Meter Raccoon River Days Facebook page and at www.vanmeterlife.com.

Border Wars Demo Derby

7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

Border Wars Demo Derby is coming to the Dallas County Fairgrounds this weekend. Admission gates will open one hour before each start time. Grandstand tickets are $18 for adults 14 & older, $5 for kids 6-13 and free for kids 5 & under. For more information, call 515-971-1328 or visit randrpromotions.com.

Wild Waters Paddle

8-11 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at location TBD.

2024 is the 60th anniversary of the Wilderness Act of 1964. The wildest places in Dallas County are on and around the water, so let's celebrate Dallas County’s wildness together! Location will be communicated via email to those who register through the DCCB's Eventbrite page. Participants provide your own boats, paddles and lifejackets.

Woodward Public Library Summer Reading Program

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Woodward Public Library.

The Summer Reading Program at the Woodward Public Library kicks off on June 1 with registration from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the library. The theme is ‘Get Caught Reading’ with emphasis on the importance of reading for enjoyment and learning. The program runs during the month of June with the prize party on June 27. Ages 2-5 meet every Monday at 10 a.m. K-5 grades meet every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Teens meet every at Wednesday 10 a.m. Special programs will be held at the Woodward United Methodist Church, including Magician Mikala Oz at 10 a.m. on June 6; Diamond Painting with Unwind Designs at 1:30 p.m. on June 12; Cartoonist Buck Jones at 1 p.m. on June 13; Instruments through Time at 2 p.m. on June 17; Balloon Workshop at 1:30 p.m. on June 18.

Dallas County Sheriff's All-Wheel Show

10 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at 8th Street and Main Street on the Adel Downtown Square.

The 15th annual Dallas County Sheriff's All-Wheel Show will be held on Saturday, June 1. Registration will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Judging will take place from 1-2 p.m. and awards will be handed out at 2:30 p.m. Awards will be given out for Best in Show, Special Olympics Iowa Choice, Long Distance, Most Likely to be Stopped by a Cop, Best Off Road Vehicle (Jeeps, Carts, Side by Side). Registration the day of the show is $25. All proceeds from the event will benefit Special Olympics Iowa. For more information, contact Sgt. Ray Dirksen at 515-559-7789 or ray.dirksen@dallascountyiowa.gov.

Banned Book Auction

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1 at The Proletariat, 1213 Second St., Perry.

Perry Area Democrats will be holding a Banned Book Auction on Saturday, June 1 at The Proletariat. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. State Senator Claire Celsi will be addressing the audience. Books signed by authors (some with inscription) will be auctioned through live auction by auctioneer Tom Burkgren. A variety of books will be on sale through a silent auction. From Dr. Seuss to Judy Blum to Jodi Picoult - books for all ages. Each book comes with an "I Supported Perry Area Democrats Banned Book Auction Freedom to Read - Freedom to Understand" bookmark. Cash or checks (made payable to Dallas County Democrats) only.

KidsFest

10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Perry Public Library.

Kick off summer with the Perry Public Library KidsFest on June 1. This exciting, family-friendly, budget-friendly event will launch this year’s Summer Library Program, “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” The event will include many age-appropriate activities for children like the Foam Blaster, creating bubbles, PBS Kids STEAM stations, balloon twister, family photos, dunk tank, giant Connect Four game and a petting zoo. The Perry Volunteer Fire Department will also cook pork loin sandwiches and hot dogs. Also included in the lunch are a bag of chips, bottle of water and a cookie. The meals cost $1 and is a fundraiser for the fire department. KidsFest is free and no registration is required.

Rural One-Room Schoolhouses Conversation

1 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at Forest Park Museum, Perry.

Come join the conversation about rural one room schoolhouses on Sunday, June 2. Bill Sherman, noted expert on rural schools in Iowa and author of "Iowa’s Country Schools Landmarks of Learning," will be there along with local historians, Sue Leslie, Myrna Griffith, and Deanette Snyder, who have been researching the schools in Dallas County. You are invited to join the conversation with your memories and pictures. A tour of Alton Schoolhouse on the museum grounds will also be available.

Free Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The Perry Grand 3 Theatres will kick off the 2024 summer movies on Wednesday, June 5 with "Minions: The Rise of Gru." All movies will be shown at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 7. Admission is free thanks to local sponsors. Look for a full list of upcoming movies on the Perry Grand 3 Theatres Facebook page.

Governors Days

June 6-8 in Grimes.

Governors Days will be held from June 6-8 in the Governors District, in the heart of Grimes. Complete with concerts, parades, carnivals and much, much more; Governors Days has something for everyone. This grand community event is headed up by a vibrant group of dedicated volunteers and organized with the help of Grimes Chamber & Economic Development. Admission to the festival is free thanks to the many wonderful business sponsors from the community. This year's theme of Governors Days is "In Our Element." For more information, follow Governors Days on Facebook or visit www.governorsdays.com

Friday Fest

6-9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Pattee Park Bandshell, Perry.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce will host Friday Fest with live music from Suede from 6-9:30 p.m. on June 7 at the Pattee Park Bandshell. Kick off the summer with live music, food and family fun! Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets, yard games, and your own basket of refreshments (beer and wine permitted; but no glass allowed). Pack a picnic or purchase food from local vendors on site, including grilled items from the Perry Fire Department and brownie sundaes from the junior class. Sunshine Face Painting and Rotary Mini Golf will also be on hand.

Meet Me in Minburn

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Meek Park, Minburn.

The Meet Me in Minburn series will kick off with a free concert on Saturday, June 8. Kile Jackson will perform from 7-9 p.m. The Friends of the Minburn Public Library will serve a meal before the concert.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do in Dallas County include All-Wheel Show, parades