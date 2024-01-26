These Valentine's Day Gift Ideas Are Romantic, Sweet, and Useful



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



When we think of Valentine’s Day gifts for her—a mother, sister, friend, or, of course, partner—we tend to think of red roses, an assortment of chocolates, and a romantic card. However, we do have other ideas for presents that feel grander than your typical love-centric options. That said, we didn’t totally stray away from more traditional Valentine’s Day picks. For instance, more than a few of our favorite finds come in heart shapes, bright red, or with floral scents.

So, if you’re wondering what to get for the woman in your life, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, we have nearly 60 products that will surely make her swoon—or at the very least, smile, laugh, or maybe even shed a happy tear. From a heart-shaped Le Creuset pot to a jar of floral-scented bath salts, there are plenty of items to show her how much you care. If, on the other hand, you want to lean a bit more romantic, opt for a book of love poems, a vase full of pink peonies, or a set of four rose quartz coasters. If your eyebrows just shot up because “coasters” and “romantic” don’t really go together, hear us out. In the healing crystal game, rose quartz is the stone of unconditional love, and what is more thoughtful than that?

With February 14 just around the corner, now is the time to start strategizing your gift selection. The best part? There’s a massive price range on our list, so whether you’re looking to save or splurge, you’ll find something special here.

Heart Baking Dish

No, this is not an adorable and tiny dish she'll just stare at, but won't actually use. In fact, it's pretty sizable (two quarts) and dishwasher safe, so it may become her new go-to cookware piece for everything from casseroles to bread loafs. We may be a bit biased, but we tend to think every home-cooked dish tastes a little better when it's in the shape of a heart.

Shop Now Heart Baking Dish nordstrom.com $220.00

Calm Soaking Bath Salts

Baths are inherently relaxing, but these will seriously up the serene vibes. In addition to a delicious, calming fragrance that will waft off the water, these bath salts detoxify and exfoliate the skin, relieve muscle aches, and moisturize. "I am generous with my bath salt pours," Associate Shopping Editor Jessica Cherner says. "Some things are best in small doses, but with these, I like to do a hefty amount to really reap the benefits."

Shop Now Calm Soaking Bath Salts amazon.com $22.00

Toasted Marshmallow Cupcake Candle

"My love of candles shaped like foods has become a running joke in my circle of friends, which I'm so happy about because every time there's an opportunity to swap gifts, I always end up with one of these novelty finds. I shamelessly have a few, but this one, which smells exactly like a s'more, is my favorite," Cherner says. "The only downside is that once the wax starts to melt, it looks less like a cupcake and more like a blob."

Shop Now Toasted Marshmallow Cupcake Candle amazon.com $15.99

Pampering Sleep Mask

According to The Washington Post, wearing an eye mask at night can both "improve your sleep and boost your brain health," so why not spend $18 on bettering your partner's snooze abilities and cognitive function? This one, which is made entirely of mulberry silk, feels so soft on the face and won't absorb expensive eye creams or facial moisturizers.

Shop Now Pampering Sleep Mask eucalypsohome.com $18.00

Cosyshoe Slippers

These slippers are as cozy as they look. The inside and the exterior are both made of the same fuzzy, slightly nubby material, but the bottoms are finished in a no-slip grip, so that, even if she's running across hardwood floors, she won't take a tumble.

Shop Now Cosyshoe Slippers zappos.com $71.00

Little Book of Love Poems by Mark Anthony

Valentine's Day gifts may be more centered around chocolates and flowers, but we think a book of poetry is a better offer. This little book, if you will, is chock-full of heart-wrenching stanzas that will make her melt.

Shop Now Little Book of Love Poems by Mark Anthony amazon.com $10.34

The Grower's Choice Peony

We know we just kind of knocked flowers, but if you're not sure what to get her for V-Day, flowers are always a safe bet. Peonies are perhaps the most beautiful bloom there is, if we do say so ourselves, so opting for the grower's choice, which includes an array of hand-chosen peony stems in a variety of colors will definitely make her smile.

Shop Now The Grower's Choice Peony urbanstems.com $88.00

Chocolat Scented Candle

"I included this chocolate-scented delight in a Valentine's Day candle roundup and influenced myself to buy it," Cherner admits. "It arrived in three days and smells exactly how I expected it to, and it's delicious. It smells more like bittersweet chocolate than milk, but I love it so much."

Shop Now Chocolat Scented Candle beautypie.com $29.00

Shaggy Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are like a giant stress-relieving hug, so if you're not as affectionate as she'd like, give her this 15-pound machine washable shag. It won't shed or fade, so feel free to use it whenever and wherever.

Shop Now Shaggy Weighted Blanket amazon.com $65.59

Gilded Agate Coaster

Rose quartz represents unconditional love, making it the unofficial stone of Valentine's Day. As you can see, each coaster in this set of four is slightly different from the others, making each one unique in its own right. They do, however, all feature the same gold foil wrapped around their slightly rough edges.

Shop Now Gilded Agate Coaster anthropologie.com $16.00

Lips Trinket Tray

This may be perfectly on-theme for Valentine's Day, but it also works for every other day of the year. Cherner says, "I have been a Jonathan Adler fan for years, so when I found these sassy lips, I had to buy them for myself. They sit atop my stack of coffee table books in my living room, and they always get compliments."

Shop Now Lips Trinket Tray jonathanadler.com $115.00

The Kissing Mugs

These kissing mugs, which fit together perfectly, are a little cheesy, but so is Valentine's Day, and if there's one day of the year to lean into your corny side, it's February 14. These mugs are almost too adorable.

Shop Now The Kissing Mugs uncommongoods.com $50.00

Candle Warmer Lamp

Candles warmers have existed for a while, but they became a massive decorating fad within the last month or so, which is why they've ended up on our list. Luckily, we can confirm that they're worth the hype. They're also a great excuse to splurge on an expensive candle because, as long as it's under this warming lamp, you'll never burn through it.

Shop Now Candle Warmer Lamp amazon.com $29.99

Gold Initial Necklace

Can you tell we have a thing for personalized gifts? This dainty 14-karat gold necklace is an easy and foolproof gift that any woman would love. It looks just as elegant layered with other pieces or worn on its own.

Shop Now Gold Initial Necklace amazon.com $13.99

Electric Fondue Pot

Valentine's Day is one of the sweetest days of the year—literally. We suggest going big on the sweetness and finishing the evening with a delicious pot of melted chocolate.

Shop Now Electric Fondue Pot amazon.com $35.99

I Wrote a Book About You by M. H. Clark

This beautiful gift is a bit more time-consuming than the others on our list. It's full of fill-in-the-blanks that prompt you and your partner to recall your sweetest memories together. Whether you fill it in all at once or over the course of a few years, this will be a heartwarming tome to come back to one day.

Shop Now I Wrote a Book About You by M. H. Clark amazon.com $14.36

Personalized Acrylic Spotify Plaque

Here's another personalized gift! This one doubles as a work of art and a nightlight. It's finished on durable acrylic, so there's no need to be too precious with it because it won't break if it accidentally tips over.

Shop Now Personalized Acrylic Spotify Plaque amazon.com $9.99

Salted Caramel Bonbons

Like we said, Valentine's Day is one of the sweetest holidays, so if you want to give a more literal gift to commemorate the occasion, you can't go wrong with a box of homemade salted caramel bonbons.

Shop Now Salted Caramel Bonbons williams-sonoma.com $24.95

Colorful Hearts Beach Bag

A beach bag is one of those necessary goods that anyone with an affinity for the ocean needs, but doesn't want to buy for herself, making it the perfect gift. This one is traditional with its tightly woven straw body, but it's also hard to miss with the hearts and monogram.

Shop Now Colorful Hearts Beach Bag markandgraham.com $149.00

Jewelry Organizer

Packing for a trip is tough because you have to decide which of your items—clothing, shoes, and jewelry—help you bring your fashion A-game. This travel-friendly jewelry box makes the selection easier because it has space for only a few pieces. Make them good ones!

Shop Now Jewelry Organizer amazon.com $22.49

Gisele Short Pj Pajama Set

"I have these in the pants version and they are my favorite pair of pajamas," Cherner says. "They are so, so soft and lightweight, so you'll never sweat in them. That said, if you run warm, the shorts version is ideal."

Shop Now Gisele Short Pj Pajama Set amazon.com $118.00

Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum

"I smelled this on someone else and bought it immediately," Cherner admits. "It is so light and fresh-smelling that it works on pretty much everyone. Because it's so light, you can layer it with other fragrances for a unique and personal scent."

Shop Now Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum nordstrom.com $38.00

Hand Form Ring Holder

Anyone with bold sense of style will appreciate this neon pink ring holder. If the color is a bit too much, it also comes in black, clear, white, and a transparent pink.

Shop Now Hand Form Ring Holder amazon.com $8.99

Portable Instant Photo Printer

For the next big outing, bring this portable photo printer, which connects to your phone and prints photos instantly. They're only two by three inches, making them the perfect size for a collage.

Shop Now Portable Instant Photo Printer amazon.com $79.99

First Dance Personalized Art

This print, which is inspired by vintage French posters, is completely personalized, from the color schemes to the text. If you're a newlywed, this will blow her away.

Shop Now First Dance Personalized Art uncommongoods.com $200.00

Recipes By Mail Subscription

Food is more enjoyable when you make it yourself. Even if you're not exactly a self-proclaimed chef, there's something satisfying about whipping up your own delicacies. This old-timey, hand-written recipes make them taste even better.

Shop Now Recipes By Mail Subscription uncommongoods.com $40.00

Women's Memory Foam Slippers

Not only are these strawberry-printed slippers covered in fuzzy material on every square-inch except the sole, but they're made with a thick memory foam pad that makes them even more relaxing.

Shop Now Women's Memory Foam Slippers amazon.com $23.99

Lip Sleeping Mask

"I have been hearing about this lip mask for years and once my dermatologist recommended it, I finally bought it," Cherner explains. "It is as good as you've heard. It is much thinner than I expected a mask to be, but it stays on all night and is extremely effective. My lips have been dry and chapped since finishing Accutane 15 years ago and this and Aquaphor are the only things that help! Plus, it smells incredible."

Shop Now Lip Sleeping Mask amazon.com $24.00

Italian Summer

Journaling is one of the most effective forms of self-care, so if the lady in your life is in need of some powerful wellness, this is a good way to go. It's filled with 96 pages of free space for her to jot down her thoughts, lists, and more.

Shop Now Italian Summer papier.com £32.00

Carver 10-Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame

"My siblings and I bought this for our parents a few years ago and it is their favorite thing," Cherner notes. "We all have the app that lets you upload photos new and old to the frame, so there's constantly a new addition to smile at." There's also no capacity, so feel free to add as many photos as you want.

Shop Now Carver 10-Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame amazon.com $179.00

Teddy Bear Faux Fur Robe

"As someone who has more bathrobes than most, I can attest how much they matter. I have a robe for summer, winter, post-shower, and post-wakeup, and I love them all!" Cherner notes. "This is my wakeup robe because it's as cozy as being in bed."

Shop Now Teddy Bear Faux Fur Robe potterybarn.com $47.00

Desk Chair Wrap

Though every office is different, the one thing they all have in common is the uncomfortable chill. This blanket is designed for a desk chair, so it wont drag on the floor when you're not wearing it or leave your shoulders exposed when you are.

Shop Now Desk Chair Wrap uncommongoods.com $120.00

Aglaonema Wishes

These gorgeous plants are symbolic. They represent luck, fortune, and positivity, all welcome during a day meant to celebrate love. "I will say, these are temperamental, so if you don't want to take care of it, this may not be the plant for you. Go with a snake plant, which represents cleanliness and tenacity, instead," Cherner says.

Shop Now Aglaonema Wishes thesill.com $74.00

PowerClip Outlet Mount

This wall-mounted speaker mount is compatible with the Google Nest Mini, which may sound specific, but if you are into tiny speakers, this is a great find! It doesn't take up any floor or counter space because it plugs right into your wall.

Shop Now PowerClip Outlet Mount amazon.com $17.99

Whipped Cream Picture Frame

This is so kitschy and adorable that we couldn't leave it off the list. We highly recommend popping in a funny or aw-inducing photo in here. Save the normal ones for normal frames.

Shop Now Whipped Cream Picture Frame urbanoutfitters.com $38.00

Book-Shaped Decorative Vase

Pride and Prejudice is one of Jane Austen's best-selling novels to date, so you can imagine how much we love this ornately decorated vase. It's made of a heavy ceramic, so feel free to use it as a vase or as a book-inspired work of art.

Shop Now Book-Shaped Decorative Vase amazon.com $28.95

Scratch-Off Date Night Card Game

If you're sick of dinner and drinks dates, this will certainly inspire some new ideas. Sadly, it's a scratch-off card came, so you can't really play it twice. That said, it's a thick stack, so this will last a while.

Shop Now Scratch-Off Date Night Card Game amazon.com $17.95

Mini Essential Oil Diffuser

At just over five inches tall, this scent diffuser may be small but it definitely packs a punch, so don't fill it with too much essential oil. Instead, spill just a few drops and fill the rest with water and enjoy the heavenly aromas that will fill your space in no time.

Shop Now Mini Essential Oil Diffuser amazon.com $16.99

Wave Vanity Mirror

This is like a miniature, non-lit version of the famed Ultrafragola mirror and we love it. This wavy wonder also comes in black, white, and, of course, pink.

Shop Now Wave Vanity Mirror amazon.com $18.99

The Newlywed Table: A Cookbook to Start Your Life Together by Maria Zizka

This old fashioned-inspired tome is exactly what its title implies: a cookbook to start your life together. It's chock-full of easy recipes designed for two, so next time you're in the mood to stay home on date night, break this beauty out and whip up something sweet.

Shop Now The Newlywed Table: A Cookbook to Start Your Life Together by Maria Zizka amazon.com $19.39

Natural Rose Quartz

Rose quartz is often referred to as the heart stone because it symbolizes unconditional love and infinite peace, two elements that make for a stronger romantic bond between partners. With no context, this stone may look enormous, but it's small enough to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand.

Shop Now Natural Rose Quartz amazon.com $12.99

It Was Never a Dress Color-Changing Mug

At room temperature, this silhouette looks like what you see on the doors of restrooms. When you pour a hot liquid into it, the dress turns red, revealing a cape. Yes, all women are superheroes!

Shop Now It Was Never a Dress Color-Changing Mug uncommongoods.com $28.00

Undaria Algae Body Oil

"I have been using lotion my whole life, but something made me want to switch to an oil, so after reading thousands of reviews, I bought this one, and I'll never go back to lotion," Cherner says. "It's not sticky or greasy. Just massage it into your skin and wait a few minutes (about 30) and it will be completely absorbed, leaving your skin feeling like silk."

Shop Now Undaria Algae Body Oil amazon.com $50.00

Terrarium Candles

Artist Zoe Tang founded her namesake studio in Canada and six years later, her beautiful pieces have luckily crossed the border into the U.S., giving the Americans something to obsess over. These terrarium candles (in the shapes of poppies and cacti) are some of her best-selling wares.

Shop Now Terrarium Candles uncommongoods.com $27.00

Silk Pillowcase

We know that nearly $100 for a pillowcase is a bit steep, but this is no ordinary pillowcase. It's made entirely of pure silk by a brand that is often credited with starting the silk bedding revolution in 2004. Silk pillowcases don't just feel luxurious; it protects your hair and skin from damage.

Shop Now Silk Pillowcase anthropologie.com $89.00

Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase

"I have this Quince suitcase and love it. It doesn't do any fancy tricks like charge your phone or expand to double its size, but it's the perfect basic suitcase, and I mean that in a good way," Cherner says. "It comes in plenty of beautiful colors, is big enough to fit more than a few outfits but it's not so big that you have to rearrange the overhead compartments to squeeze your bag in."

Shop Now Carry-On Hard Shell Suitcase quince.com $129.90

Pink Stuff Bag

"I was in need of a larger cosmetic case than the tiny one I had been shoving my skincare jars and bottles into for the last three years. After a few days of searching, I happened upon this one. It's so girly and fun that I couldn't resist. The fact that it's only $15 doesn't hurt," Cherner says. "It's not lined, but if you're filling it with products that aren't prone to leaking, this is is a serious upgrade to your routine."

Shop Now Pink Stuff Bag amazon.com $14.95

12-Inch Taper Candles, Set of 4

On their own, these candles make for a weird gift. Paired with the candlestick holders below, they make for a fabulous gift—especially if she likes to host her friends and family at home. Nothing stylizes a dining table like a set of long tapers.

Shop Now 12-Inch Taper Candles, Set of 4 amazon.com $12.98

Candlestick Holders, Set of 4

Since the candles are on the louder side of the aesthetic spectrum, we recommend opting for pared down holders, like these glass ones of various heights. There's something very 18th-century France about them that makes us want to snag them for ourselves.

Shop Now Candlestick Holders, Set of 4 amazon.com $25.99

Teak Bathtub Tray

Give her the gift of a quiet evening. This bath tub tray is pretty much everyone's dream. If you want to really impress her, pre-arrange it with her iPad, a glass of wine, and perhaps a lightly scented candle. The only thing left is to run the water.

Shop Now Teak Bathtub Tray amazon.com $55.99

Personalised Couples Large Matchbox

Generally, we don't like to designate everyday products as too special to actually use every day. That said, these are special occasion matches. Just look at the personalized box! These are also the extra-long matches that you'd want to use for luxurious candles.

Shop Now Personalised Couples Large Matchbox etsy.com $25.86

Valentine Icon Juice Glass

One of our favorite pieces from Anthropologie's Icon Glassware collection, these juice glasses (which can be used for any drink—even hot chocolate) are nothing short of cool. From the cloud-like pink details to the pursed lips that won't pop off, these are the perfect present.

Shop Now Valentine Icon Juice Glass anthropologie.com $16.00

Faux Fur Throw Blanket

We can't promise you'll believe that this incredibly soft throw is actually faux because it feels so real. Rest assured, no animals were harmed in the making of this mauve-hued masterpiece.

Shop Now Faux Fur Throw Blanket anthropologie.com $138.00

Lunette Champagne Glasses, Set of 4

We're all for a classic Champagne flute, but most of the ones we've seen are a bit too boring. After all, there aren't that many places to experiment with some interesting elements on such a simple silhouette. Enter a gentle iridescent shade that makes the bubbly look even more glamorous.

Shop Now Lunette Champagne Glasses, Set of 4 crateandbarrel.com $43.80

Smart Watch Band

There's a time and a place for the silicone Apple Watch strap and dinner parties, vacations, and the office are not them. Swap it for a beautiful minty Italian acetate alternative with an easy to operate butterfly clasp.

Shop Now Smart Watch Band anthropologie.com $65.00

Velvet Ring Box

Nothing feels better than taking all of your jewelry off at the end of a long day. While she may have an organizer for earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, there's something nice about having a designated place for her engagement ring and wedding band to live. These plush boxes are the perfect protection for her most precious pieces.

Shop Now Velvet Ring Box localeclectic.com $15.00

Fresh Linen Room Spray

"L'AVANT Collective sent this to me as a holiday gift last year and it has quickly become my favorite scent. Full disclosure: I'm not getting linen, but it is extremely fresh, light, and clean. It comes in a heavy glass bottle and distinct metal cap, which gives it a luxurious feel."

Shop Now Fresh Linen Room Spray lavantcollective.com $40.00

CATCH:3 Classics

Last, but certainly not least, is the most elegant charger alternative ever. The Courant also works as a catch-all tray for jewelry, keys, and other essentials. It's the two-in-one gift hands down worth its sale price tag.

Shop Now CATCH:3 Classics staycourant.com $140.00 Courant

You Might Also Like