15 Short Pink Manicure Ideas—From Bubblegum to Barbie

As we shed the layers and head into the warmer months, there's something undeniably easy and light about a short pink manicure. Pink is always appropriate, no matter the occasion, and that shorter length makes outside time all the more enjoyable. After all, who wants mud under their nails? But just because a short pink manicure feels easy doesn't mean it has to be boring. Scroll on for our favorite short pink nail ideas that are anything but basic.



Classic Light Pink

It doesn't get more classic than a perfect light pink, clean-cut squoval manicure—it just works, no matter the occasion. We love the shade Everything's Cake from Essie ($10).

50 Shades of Pink

Make use of all those polishes you have lying around by painting each nail a different shade of pink. You can take your gradient mani from light to dark or mix and match as you please.

Water Marble Swirls

Don't let the sophisticated finish fool you: Water marble nails are surprisingly easy to achieve at home, even for a DIY mani novice. We love this swirl of pinks, reds, and whites.

Subtle Ombré

A subtle ombré effect adds visual interest to a traditional manicure without feeling too out there.

Pink Polka Dots

Good news for DIYers: Polka dots are another easy-to-achieve nail design. Simply grab a dotting detail tool, dip it in your color of choice, and get to work. We love the double-sided Londontown Dot and Detail Nail Art Tool ($12).

Check Mate

Our favorite manicure hack? A great pair of stick-on nails. Bonus points if they're in a fun print. Olive & June's Super Stick Mani Press-On Nails in Pink Checker Party ($8) are a shortcut to a trendy checkerboard mani.

Velvet Fade

We love a velvet mani, and a great ombré design never disappoints—put the two together and you've got one great manicure.

Strawberry Milk

We love a reimagined animal print manicure, especially when it includes bold colors. And by limiting the cow print to a few accent nails, you get the effect without going all in on the trend.

Love on Top

To make a classic French manicure a little less, well, classic, get creative with the tips. We love how these hearts look, but you could get a similar look using polka dots, stripes, or even just the bright pink hue.

Pink Aura

Take dopamine dressing to the next level with an aura manicure. You can use your aura colors or manifest your desired state of mind via your nails.

Pink Plaid

Take a plaid manicure to the next level by swapping out the usual greens, reds, yellows, and blues for a bold pink. It's kind of giving Clueless or Mean Girls, no?

Cheetah Girls

Animal prints are bold on their own, but for a real showstopper of a mani, try an animal print in bold, bright hues. It adds a sense of whimsy and fun—plus, it looks downright adorable.

Go With the Flow

We love how this manicure balances the neon pink and nail art by utilizing negative space. It adds a visual interest without overwhelming the already-busy manicure.

On Fire

If you're looking for a bold yet understated design, this baby pink manicure with red fire detailing is a great option. The classic color grounds the manicure, while the flame outlines feel fun and unexpected.

Stars and Sparkles

You've heard of stars and stripes, but let us introduce you to stars and sparkles. Even the least-adept DIY nail artist can nail this mani: Pick up a neutral base color, some star-shaped nail decals, and a set of nail crystals. No steady hand needed!

Read the original article on Byrdie.