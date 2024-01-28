15 Shocking And Unsettling Pictures Of Things That ABSOLUTELY Shouldn't Exist

Buckle up, folks — it's time to look at some weird and anxiety-inducing pics of things that absolutely shouldn't exist!!!

1.These cans with a very fishy design:

2.This nightmare-inducing overgrown shrubbery:

3.This prison-worthy behavior:

4.This toilet graveyard (aka the perfect place to let one RIP):

5.This ballsy pottery:

6.This impressive but unsettling sculpture:

7.These boundary-pushing pants:

It's high fashion, people. You just wouldn't understand. u/seven_critical_blows / Via reddit.com

8.This designer dog:

9.This impeccably executed but seriously weird nail art:

10.This foot stool:

11.This creepy toy a child found in the woods:

12.This multipurpose kitchen:

13.This frostbitten hand:

14.This horrifying doll collection:

15.And finally, this jaw-dropping wall art:

H/T r/Weird, r/hmmm, r/ATBGE, r/abandoned, and r/oddlyterrifying

