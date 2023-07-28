15 Screenshots Of Wild, Irritating, And Unhinged Messages I Can’t Believe These Bosses Actually Sent

1. This boss who wants their employee to work 17 hours on a holiday (3:30 p.m. to 8:20 a.m.) so they don't have to work a 12-hour shift:

2. This ex-boss who just wants her T-shirt back — and doesn't really care that her former employee's house almost collapsed:

3. This boss who straight-up ignored this time-off request:

4. This boss who sent allll these messages after knowing their employee has been in the hospital for excruciating pain (and may need gallbladder removal surgery):

5. This boss who, like, doesn't really care if their employees come in with COVID:

6. This boss who decided to reach out AFTER this employee said they would be available:

7. This boss's reply after an employee had been asking for reduced hours for two weeks and then asked to come in late today:

8. This boss who got mad that an employee brought a new broom to work after refusing to replace the old, dirty ones:

According to the OP, these are the NASTY brooms at work they had to use, which are covered in mold and grease. 😬

9. This boss's message to an employee who gave a one-week notice that they had to use vacation time to help their father who just had a stroke:

10. These messages from a boss after this employee was having health issues:

(The full message:)

(The full message:)

11. This boss waited until 1:59 a.m. to tell his employee when to come in for work:

12. This boss's response after an employee had someone change their schedule — without their knowledge — to work on a day they originally had off:

13. This boss who just wants to know if their sick employee will be closing today:

14. And this boss who wants this employee to close in -40-degree weather: