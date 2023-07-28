15 Screenshots Of Wild, Irritating, And Unhinged Messages I Can’t Believe These Bosses Actually Sent

BuzzFeed
·2 min read
15 Screenshots Of Wild, Irritating, And Unhinged Messages I Can’t Believe These Bosses Actually Sent

1.This boss who wants their employee to work 17 hours on a holiday (3:30 p.m. to 8:20 a.m.) so they don't have to work a 12-hour shift:

boss saying they&#39;d rather avoid doing the holiday schedule
u/szej1992 / Via reddit.com

2.This ex-boss who just wants her T-shirt back — and doesn't really care that her former employee's house almost collapsed:

person saying they can&#39;t bring the t-shirt bc their house collapased
u/Zoma456 / Via reddit.com

3.This boss who straight-up ignored this time-off request:

boss saying they got the message after initially not responding to it
reddit.com

4.This boss who sent allll these messages after knowing their employee has been in the hospital for excruciating pain (and may need gallbladder removal surgery):

multiple messages sent of the boss trying to get the employee to cover the shift
u/moonlightbabytears / Via reddit.com

5.This boss who, like, doesn't really care if their employees come in with COVID:

i&#39;m ok with the covid thing so you&#39;re fine to deliver
u/baconandgregz / Via reddit.com

6.This boss who decided to reach out AFTER this employee said they would be available:

person saying they&#39;re available from 10 to 3
u/palinsafterbirth / Via reddit.com
the boss texting them after 3pm to ask if they&#39;re available
u/palinsafterbirth / Via reddit.com

7.This boss's reply after an employee had been asking for reduced hours for two weeks and then asked to come in late today:

boss saying they&#39;ll need to talk about the employee&#39;s request for reduced hours
u/Miana09 / Via reddit.com

8.This boss who got mad that an employee brought a new broom to work after refusing to replace the old, dirty ones:

boss saying that the old brooms are what need to be used
u/The-Real-King-Pigeon / Via reddit.com

According to the OP, these are the NASTY brooms at work they had to use, which are covered in mold and grease. 😬

closeup of the dirty brooms
u/The-Real-King-Pigeon / Via reddit.com

9.This boss's message to an employee who gave a one-week notice that they had to use vacation time to help their father who just had a stroke:

boss replying that they were about to promote them but not anymore since they have to help family
u/Queen_of_Meh1987 / Via reddit.com

10.These messages from a boss after this employee was having health issues:

boss saying the employee needs to find someone to cover for them or come in regardless of throwing up and being sick
u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com
employee saying they don&#39;t have any staff phone numbers
u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com

(The full message:)

u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com
u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com
u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com
u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com
boss trying to blame the employee for their high blood pressure and stress
u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com

(The full message:)

u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com
u/vegamelie / Via reddit.com

11.This boss waited until 1:59 a.m. to tell his employee when to come in for work:

time stamp with the message
u/JimJim2002 / Via reddit.com

12.This boss's response after an employee had someone change their schedule — without their knowledge — to work on a day they originally had off:

employee saying that tuesdays are days they are not available and that was already agreed upon so they shouldn&#39;t be penalized for not calling in for a shift they couldn&#39;t do
u/jeffyjeffs / Via reddit.com

13.This boss who just wants to know if their sick employee will be closing today:

boss still asking the sick employee if they can close
u/unclescottslap / Via reddit.com

14.And this boss who wants this employee to close in -40-degree weather:

if you get locked in from the cold the police station is across the street
u/Super_Kent155 / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, this boss who congratulated the wrong person on a promotion:

boss saying they messaged the wrong person about the promotion
u/PotentialMinimum367 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/mildlyinfuriating