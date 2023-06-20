15 Screenshots Of Absurd Job Applications That Have So Many Red Flags, I Lost Count

5
BuzzFeed
·2 min read

1.This CEO who literally wants their new employee to pay to work for them:

A person who is charging $10 an hour for someone to work for them
u/MannyT357 / Via reddit.com

2.This *unpaid* content creator position where you can work for this person in exchange for having a desk to sit at:

&quot;This is a part time position in exchange for a large fixed desk...&quot;
u/JCostello9 / Via reddit.com

3.This full-time babysitter position that includes working 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., being on call, working day and night shifts, being available on weekends — and pays only $100 per week:

&quot;Pay: $100.00 - $150.00 per week&quot;
u/Megandapanda / Via reddit.com

4.This person who wants FREE professional graphics so they can make their own money on Fiverr:

&quot;Asides from giving price range, everything is always negotiable!&quot;
u/cla7997 / Via reddit.com

5.This mom who's looking to pay $15 ~a day~ for someone to watch her two kids:

&quot;Probably $15 per day and maybe 3 days a week?&quot;
u/Mrrich61 / Via reddit.com

The comments...

&quot;If it&#39;s just to have someone play with your kids then I would suggest asking a family member to do it for free.&quot;
u/Mrrich61 / Via reddit.com

6.This social media manager role that requires working weekdays and weekends, and, like, pays in ~exposure~:

&quot;The position comes without pay, but the experience you gain and the network you create, more than make up for that.&quot;
u/OmegaLiquidX / Via reddit.com

7.This person who's looking for a truck/van driver to move a ton of stuff, do the loading and unloading, and be paid only $100 for the entire job:

&quot;I&#39;d pay 100$ for your services after completion/unloading in Washington.&quot;
u/LittleHornetPhil / Via reddit.com

8.This job position that pays "up to" minimum wage and requires working 'til 5 a.m. — and the application MUST include links to your social media:

&quot;Please attach links to your socials! Failure to do so will result in no interview.&quot;
u/firefighter6436 / Via reddit.com

9.This overnight babysitting position that says you "can sleep if needed":

&quot;Long term position possible live in Babysitter in the future with pay increase.&quot;
u/PandoraHere / Via reddit.com

10.This job for a full-time video and photo editor that pays $100 A MONTH:

&quot;MONTHLY SALARY IS $100&quot;
u/TURBOLAZY / Via reddit.com

Oh, and if you're lucky, it could be your guaranteed job for life!

&quot;the is long term work-could be a guaranteed job for life if you deliver&quot;
u/TURBOLAZY / Via reddit.com

11.This job that requires you to pay for your training, and well, not be paid for four to six months while you train:

&quot;Are you willing to go through UNPAID training which is 4 hours a day (Mon-Fri) for 4-6 weeks?
u/Prodigyjojo / Via reddit.com

OH.

&quot;Are you willing to go through UNPAID training which is 4 hours a day (Mon-Fri) for 4-6 weeks?
u/Prodigyjojo / Via reddit.com

12.This person who's looking for a video editor and mayyy have given this assignment — without even a guaranteed interview — to get some free work done:

&quot;Please work on Assignment you can add music , do video editing , motion graphic &amp; stock footages etc it should be be look eye catching&quot;
u/slowu2 / Via reddit.com

13.This caregiver job for a teen girl that comes with allllll of these requirements...for $25 a day:

&quot;Starting pay would be $25 cash a day&quot;
u/conjoe1999 / Via reddit.com

14.This person looking for free junk removal service:

&quot;well you don&#39;t know until you ask. I asked for free or cheap. Someone we called said $1,000 just for the furniture&quot;
u/itsmesarahh / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, this person looking for a "community volunteer" to do alllllllll of these services for ✨ free ✨:

&quot;I am seeking out help for/with several jobs/errands/gigs from a community volunteer or a paid job possibly with a discounted price for low income senior retired army veteran...&quot;
u/Responsible-Bass3453 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/ChoosingBeggars