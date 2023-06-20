15 Screenshots Of Absurd Job Applications That Have So Many Red Flags, I Lost Count

1. This CEO who literally wants their new employee to pay to work for them:

2. This *unpaid* content creator position where you can work for this person in exchange for having a desk to sit at:

3. This full-time babysitter position that includes working 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., being on call, working day and night shifts, being available on weekends — and pays only $100 per week:

4. This person who wants FREE professional graphics so they can make their own money on Fiverr:

5. This mom who's looking to pay $15 ~a day~ for someone to watch her two kids:

The comments...

6. This social media manager role that requires working weekdays and weekends, and, like, pays in ~exposure~:

7. This person who's looking for a truck/van driver to move a ton of stuff, do the loading and unloading, and be paid only $100 for the entire job:

8. This job position that pays "up to" minimum wage and requires working 'til 5 a.m. — and the application MUST include links to your social media:

9. This overnight babysitting position that says you "can sleep if needed":

10. This job for a full-time video and photo editor that pays $100 A MONTH:

Oh, and if you're lucky, it could be your guaranteed job for life!

11. This job that requires you to pay for your training, and well, not be paid for four to six months while you train:

OH.

12. This person who's looking for a video editor and mayyy have given this assignment — without even a guaranteed interview — to get some free work done:

13. This caregiver job for a teen girl that comes with allllll of these requirements...for $25 a day:

14. This person looking for free junk removal service: