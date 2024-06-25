15 People Snapped Photos Of The Most Ridiculous Signs Management (And Other Coworkers) Posted At Work

15 People Snapped Photos Of The Most Ridiculous Signs Management (And Other Coworkers) Posted At Work

A Gallup report found that about 60% of people reported feeling emotionally detached at work, 50% are stressed, and 19% said they are outright miserable. The sentiment is incredibly relatable for many, but likely even more so for the poor souls who live under these signs at work:

A person with blonde hair wearing a white shirt and tie is asleep at a desk in an office, with a pen in their hair
A person with blond hair wearing a white shirt and striped tie is sitting at a desk, looking contemplative. A pen is tucked behind their ear
1.This company declared they no longer accept a doctor's note as proof of sickness because "if you are able to go to the doctor you are able to come to work."

Company policies sign on a wall detailing rules for sick days, personal days, and vacation days. Signed "Thank You, Management."
Reddit: u/sleepybot0524 / Via reddit.com

2. This place low-key threatened employees with a heavier workload if they're seen on their phone.

Twitter: @VividVoid_

3.Workers had to warn customers that tips given through their card payment system would never reach their check and instead fill their boss's pocket.

A note on a counter reads: "Don't bother tipping employees thru card payment. Owner does not allow employee to keep them. Only allowed to keep cash tips."
Reddit: u/shibbyman342 / Via reddit.com

4.This business thought everyone passing by should know that "lazy people hurt their employer."

A lit sign outside a storage facility at night reads, "Lazy people hurt their employer."
Reddit: u/weepul355 / Via reddit.com

5.This massive sign was displayed at a fast-food joint to let everyone know that food waste is in the policy.

Sign reads: "To All Employees: Due to high and rising food costs, no food or drinks can be taken home at the end of shifts, including mistakes and paid-for food."
Reddit: -CherryByte- / Via reddit.com

6.Management at this business are a little too involved in how employees keep themselves entertained while going #2.

A sign reads: "This is not a bedroom. 3 minutes per user. No cell phone allowed," with a phone symbol crossed out
Reddit: Sir_Garbus / Via reddit.com

7.This reminder to actors that they're considered late if they show up on time, and "most probably lost the job!"

Sign with text: "Please Remember In Performing Arts: To be early is TO BE ON TIME; To be on time is TO BE LATE; To be late is UNACCEPTABLE. You've most probably lost the job!!"
Reddit: BuyerEfficient / Via reddit.com

8.This sign wouldn't be that infuriating if management didn't consistently break their own rules and leave dishes in the sink for others to clean.

Sign on a wooden cabinet reads: "Please wash your own dishes. If not, you can bring in your own dishes. Thank you -MGMT"
Reddit: VDawg45 / Via reddit.com

9.This load-bearing reminder that workers are expected to do everything at once.

Sign reads: "What should be done eventually must be done immediately!"
Reddit: Oziumz / Via reddit.com

10.This notice has so many things wrong with it. First, the company decided that employees have to pay for items voided by customers, even though the product will still be returned to shelves. Second, this should honestly be a conversation between individuals and their managers — not a sign posted for people to add their signatures.

Sign reads: VOID NOTICE. Message states employees will be charged for voiding out payments and must log into the home screen before voiding. Signature lines included
Reddit: Anonymous / Via reddit.com

11.This unfortunate work environment where some feel it's appropriate to poop in the shower.

A sign urging employees not to poop in the shower
Reddit: skollywag92 / Via reddit.com

12.This company forcing employees to pay $2 to microwave their lunch.

Sign on a wooden surface reads: "Microwave $2.00. You can purchase a monthly, unlimited pass for only $30.00. *Includes time with your favorite BHU SW's."
Reddit: Berezis / Via reddit.com

13.This coworker situation where they don't understand that your lunch isn't free food.

Sign on a refrigerator reads, "If you didn't put it in here & it isn't yours, don't take it." A handwritten note below says, "Then maybe don't tell people to help themselves."
Reddit: ally-sha / Via reddit.com

14.This "WORK IS NOT MEANT TO BE FUN" sign.

Sign for employees with Minion image. Text states work is not meant to be fun, prohibits non-work related discussion and friendships during work hours
Reddit: DiorRoses / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, this legally-questionable "we do not hire liberals" sign.

A printed sign states that the company does not hire liberals, citing reasons such as perceived deficiencies in reasoning, logic, and reading comprehension skills
Reddit: EggsAndMilquetoast / Via reddit.com

What a joy working in America!