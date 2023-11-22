15 Very, Very, Very Embarrassing Things People Posted On The Internet

1.This person who came to the conclusion that we don't need to wash our hands:

"How dumb are we to think that we needed soap and hand sanitizer to survive as a species"
u/Dyea_B_Tis / Via reddit.com

2.This dad who made his private search public:

"meg an fox naked"
u/allisonpinklp / Via reddit.com

3.This person who gave their Facebook friends an update:

"My diarrhoea got worse today"
u/Udawazor / Via reddit.com

4.This grandma who tried setting up someone PUBLICLY on Facebook because she didn't know how to message privately:

"She is always on teh go, so don't wait to make contact."
u/dietcokedreams47 / Via reddit.com

5.This mom who tried searching for her daughter on Facebook:

"Looking for my daughter"
u/intercontinentalfx / Via reddit.com

6.This person who solved this challenge:

"Orange."
u/Anonmousez / Via reddit.com

7.This person who didn't understand the Q&A feature on Amazon:

"what are the dimensions of the glass lens protector?"
u/ExcitedlyWandering / Via reddit.com

8.This husband who didn't realize he posted this publicly:

"So you think I am cute but I thought I was a hunk or handsome but I am a married man"
u/Flygon- / Via reddit.com

9.This person who was selling a couch and *ottoman* online:

"Corner couch with abdomen"
u/Shakenbakess / Via reddit.com

10.This commenter who used the wrong emojis:

"Ahhh I'm crossing my fingers for them"
u/danntips / Via reddit.com

11.This person who had a conversation with themselves on Facebook:

"You got that right"
u/autumn-twilight / Via reddit.com

12.This person who asked a question with a very unfortunate typo:

"can it burn out your rectums to the point where you won't be able to see again?"
u/Stephenf1234 / Via reddit.com

13.And this person who made a hilarious typo in their review:

"This dress made me feel like a urethra!"
u/lindseypic / Via reddit.com

14.This person who tried modifying this cake recipe and reported the results:

"We'd definitely recommend preparing this recipe as written..."
u/WeAreTheBaddiess / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, this person who gave a lovely compliment:

"She's urethral"
u/congress_tart_ / Via reddit.com

