15 Old-School Southern Cooking Tips That We Still Trust Today

From our kitchens to yours

If you’ve ever watched a seasoned Southern cook in the kitchen, you’ll find that there are certain things they just know. Their biscuits are fluffier, their sweet tea is just perfect. They always seem to know what to serve, and how to make ingredients taste their best. Those lessons might have been passed down from earlier generations, or just learned over time, but there’s no reason why they can’t be shared. Whether you’re tying on an apron for the first time, or have been cooking for decades, these tried-and-true methods and tips will serve you well in the kitchen.

Save Those Drippings

If there were Ten Commandments of Southern cooking, this one would probably be at the top of the list. Bacon drippings simply have way too many uses for them to be tossed out. From seasoning skillets, to making salads sing, drippings are an all-star ingredient in kitchens throughout our region. Whether you save them in a canister on your counter, or store them in the freezer or fridge, the most important thing is to never throw them away.

Waste Not

Speaking of not wasting food, this rule applies to everything in the kitchen. Before you throw anything away, think about whether it can be repurposed. Apple peels and cores can be turned into jelly. You can make pesto with wilted greens. Blend up less-than-perfect berries to make strawberry milk. Senior Food Editor Josh Miller never lets a lemon go unzested in his kitchen. And if you’ve got leftovers, think about storing them in the freezer. Your future self will thank you.

Care For Cast Iron

Cast iron pans are workhorses in Southern kitchens because you can cook almost anything in them, from apple pies to fried chicken to mac and cheese. It’s only fair to give your cookware as much love as it gives you. Learning how to properly season and maintain cast iron is as essential as the pans themselves.

Don’t Refrigerate Tomatoes Or Peaches

Preserve the flavor and texture of these summertime gems by leaving them on your countertop and use them as soon as they are ripe and ready.

Freeze Grits And Nuts

These two ingredients are must-haves in a Southern kitchen, but they shouldn’t live in the pantry. To keep grits and nuts fresher longer, make sure they are in well-sealed bags or containers and store them in the freezer.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Watch That Roux

When browning fat and flour, don’t ever walk away from the stovetop. Ever.

Shock Those Eggs

If you are making hard-cooked eggs for deviled eggs or another dish, you’re going to have to peel those shells. To make this often-tedious step much easier, immediately transfer the hot, cooked eggs to an ice bath. When the eggs are cool, the shells will slip right off.

Know Your Flour

If you’re baking biscuits or layer cakes with an extra tender and delicate crumb, use White Lily Flour for the best results. This self-rising flour has a lower protein and gluten content, which helps baked goods rise taller. There’s really no comparison.

And Sift It Too

When working with all-purpose flour, it’s always a good idea to sift it into a mixing bowl before combining it with other ingredients. This rule also applies to cocoa powder, cornstarch, and confectioner’s sugar, which often has lumps. Self-rising flour is “pre-sifted” so it is already light and airy straight out of the bag.

Cold Oven = Better Pound Cake

We’ve published lots and lots of pound cake recipes over the years, but the very best ones start with a cold oven. It might seem strange to skip the preheating process, but baking the cake low and slow will create a deliciously thick and crispy crust on the outside, and a fluffier crumb on the inside.

Hot Skillet = Better Cornbread

On the other hand, cornbread tastes best when baked in a preheated skillet. Place the pan in the oven as it preheats. When the oven is ready, then (carefully) pour the batter into the hot pan to develop a crisp, golden brown crust.

Add Baking Soda To Iced Tea

Making iced tea? Add a pinch of baking soda for clearer, less bitter results. We also prefer brewing it with filtered or spring water, which has no off flavors, unlike some types of tap water.

Start Potatoes In Cold Water

If you’re making potato salad or mashed potatoes, your spuds will cook more evenly if you start them in a pot of cold, salted water, then turn on the heat. If you put raw potatoes in boiling water, they may turn out mushy on the inside and firm on the outside.

Pat Meat Dry

Excess moisture prevents proteins from browning as they cook. Whether you’re making a Thanksgiving turkey or skillet steak, blot it dry with paper towels before you cook it. And if you’re frying chicken, fish, shrimp, or any other protein, make sure it is dry before you dredge it to make sure the flour coating sticks.

Keep Records

In this day and age, recipes are mostly found on the Internet. But there’s nothing like seeing a handwritten recipe card, or finding notes in the margins of an old cookbook. Think about future generations, and make sure that your favorite recipes or cooking tips can be handed down, whether that’s in printed out pages, notecards, a notebook, or a family cookbook.



Related: 32 Classic Southern Recipes Every Home Cook Should Know By Heart

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.