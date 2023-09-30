15 Nausea-Inducing Photos That'll Make You Feel Like A Teeny Little Speck Of Dust
These 15 photos are about to make you feel itty bitty as hell:
1.This bridge in Japan:
2.This guy's job:
3.This giant emoji sphere in Las Vegas:
4.These construction men who look like LEGOs:
5.This very old photo of the Empire State Building:
6.This enormous chunk of stone falling:
7.This eye of the storm in Texas:
8.This giant Gundam in Japan:
9.This rainfall:
10.And this icefall:
11.This whale spine:
12.This birds eye view of Buenos Aires after the World Cup final:
13.These redwood trees compared to the person standing beneath them:
14.This cloud resembling a human silhouette in Indonesia:
15.And finally, this Ronald McDonald towering over a rural town:
H/T: r/Megalophobia