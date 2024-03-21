15 Insulting Job Listings That Prove How Brutal It Is To Be Job Hunting In 2024

1.This job listing that asked applicants to have over 20 years of experience but would only pay them $22 an hour tops:

Job listing for a "Manufacturing & Marketing Manager" requiring 20+ years of experience, based in the US with remote work option. Details include salary and job type
u/NameShortage / Via reddit.com

2.This job listing that wanted applicants to have a PhD but also be willing to live on a 'ramen + instant coffee' salary:

Text on a white background listing qualities for a job candidate, including passion for change and various technical degrees
u/PrettyKitty129 / Via reddit.com

3.This job listing looking for a maid for FIVE houses that paid UNDER minimum wage:

Job ad seeking a housekeeper for 27 hours a week across 5 households, offering a monthly wage of 1,100 EUR
u/Mission-Signature166 / Via reddit.com

4.This job listing for a full-time nanny who would only be paid $70 a week:

Job posting for a full-time nanny with desired experience in childcare for two young girls, offering a negotiable salary and potential for a permanent role
u/qq2935924430 / Via reddit.com

5.This job listing for an internship that would be paid AFTER four months of unpaid training:

"Willing and able to fully commit to this internship opportunity and the mandatory 16-week unpaid training that precedes it."
u/anobakatachi / Via reddit.com

6.This job listing looking for an experienced person but paid less than a dollar an hour:

"$0.10 to $0.50 /hr"
u/caroliner416 / Via reddit.com

7.This job listing that was looking for someone to basically manage the whole business but with a starting pay of $10 an hour:

Summarized text: Job ad for Sports Complex seeking individual for 30-50 hrs/week with various administrative duties, seasonal bonuses, key required skills
u/ElMangosto / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a map with a highlighted area and a job advertisement including hourly rate details starting with $10
u/NameShortage / Via reddit.com

8.This job listing that those hired would have to pay for their certificate training AND go through unpaid training for a month:

Application question highlighted asking about covering training costs and availability for a 4-6 week UNPAID training program
u/ElMangosto / Via reddit.com

9.This job listing for a babysitter with a lot of requirements and only a pay of $6.25:

"Starting pay would be $25 cash a day."
u/conjoe1999 / Via reddit.com

10.This job listing for a full-time job that paid $13,000 a year:

Job posting for a "Hiring Assistant" position with salary info, skills required, and an "Apply" button visible
u/Aidan11 / Via reddit.com

11.This job listing looking for a senior level position but paying $10 an hour:

"We will pay $10 per hour"
u/beerbellybegone / Via reddit.com

12.This job listing for an AI developer that offered no pay:

Job ad seeking AI developer to incorporate emotions into chatbot, stressing expertise in AI and neural networks, no pay offered
u/Letsaskyou / Via reddit.com

13.This job listing that listed a ton of responsibilities for future hires but barely any money:

"$8.50 / hr"
u/ScrotumSam / Via reddit.com

14.This job listing that was incredibly picky and stated that hired applicants would have to start working immediately:

Job posting for construction and repair work with various requirements and experience details, including pay information
u/overflowingsewing / Via reddit.com

15.And lastly, this job listing for a photography gig that...didn't pay at all:

"In exchange for services, photographer will receive free promotion and marketing."
u/DollaDollaCarlYall / Via reddit.com