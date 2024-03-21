15 Insulting Job Listings That Prove How Brutal It Is To Be Job Hunting In 2024

1.This job listing that asked applicants to have over 20 years of experience but would only pay them $22 an hour tops:

2.This job listing that wanted applicants to have a PhD but also be willing to live on a 'ramen + instant coffee' salary:

3.This job listing looking for a maid for FIVE houses that paid UNDER minimum wage:

4.This job listing for a full-time nanny who would only be paid $70 a week:

5.This job listing for an internship that would be paid AFTER four months of unpaid training:

6.This job listing looking for an experienced person but paid less than a dollar an hour:

7.This job listing that was looking for someone to basically manage the whole business but with a starting pay of $10 an hour:

8.This job listing that those hired would have to pay for their certificate training AND go through unpaid training for a month:

9.This job listing for a babysitter with a lot of requirements and only a pay of $6.25:

10.This job listing for a full-time job that paid $13,000 a year:

11.This job listing looking for a senior level position but paying $10 an hour:

12.This job listing for an AI developer that offered no pay:

13.This job listing that listed a ton of responsibilities for future hires but barely any money:

14.This job listing that was incredibly picky and stated that hired applicants would have to start working immediately:

15.And lastly, this job listing for a photography gig that...didn't pay at all: