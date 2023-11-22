15 Screenshots Of Things That Brought Restaurant Workers On The Verge Of Quitting

1.This server who wasn't given a tip because they called a customer a term of endearment:

"Don't. call me hun!"

Receipt says: "Don't call me hun!"

u/warlockofsortz / Via reddit.com

2.These servers who were being micromanaged:

"Just Find Something Efficient to do for the best of the restaurant."
u/Camus_24 / Via reddit.com

3.This server who left a $6 tip on a bill that was more than $100:

"Will be back & will ask for you."
u/pizzaninjaturtleseat / Via reddit.com

4.This server who was left a tip of a fake one million dollar bill:

a fake bill
u/the_lord_bruno / Via reddit.com

5.This server who was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:

Writing on the back of a receipt

6.This server who got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:

"Birthday was today."

7.This server who got a big order right before closing time:

a cook holding a very long receipt
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

8.This server who served a customer who super spread his germs.

Photo of a restaurant
u/ArtisticPossum / Via reddit.com

9.This server who had to issue and process...37 separate checks:

a pile of restaurant bills
u/Beanergriffin / Via reddit.com

10.This server who was pressured to work while grieving:

"Please please find someone."
u/Amazing-Jaguar2909 / Via reddit.com

11.This server who waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:

a messy restaurant table
u/fibbybob / Via reddit.com
trash on the floor
u/fibbybob / Via reddit.com

12.This server who wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:

"Don't tell customer kids 'don't do that'"

Note says: "Don't tell customer's kids 'Don't do that.'"

u/Saelem / Via reddit.com

13.This server who was reprimanded for loosening their corset while on break:

"Rules are rules."
u/nenonina / Via reddit.com

14.These servers who were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:

A notice from management to servers
u/RabidHamster105 / Via reddit.com

15.And lastly, these servers who learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones:

"1st violation - you lose your tips for the day"
u/SourceIntelligent741 / Via reddit.com

