15 Screenshots Of Things That Brought Restaurant Workers On The Verge Of Quitting

1.This server who wasn't given a tip because they called a customer a term of endearment:

Receipt says: "Don't call me hun!" u/warlockofsortz / Via reddit.com

2.These servers who were being micromanaged:

3.This server who left a $6 tip on a bill that was more than $100:

4.This server who was left a tip of a fake one million dollar bill:

5.This server who was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:

Note says: "1. Smile 2. Be friendly 3. Remember to serve water when asked for it 4. When the drink doesn't taste good — apologize and offer to make a new one 5. Pretend like you give a shit 6. Smile. Say thank you. 7. Make your mother proud" u/nicholasgarski / Via reddit.com

6.This server who got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:

Note says: "Birthday was today. Mentioned it to server. First thing, she said lazily, 'Oh, nice, happy birthday.'" u/Sudden-Ad-1583 / Via reddit.com

7.This server who got a big order right before closing time:

8.This server who served a customer who super spread his germs.

9.This server who had to issue and process...37 separate checks:

10.This server who was pressured to work while grieving:

11.This server who waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:

12.This server who wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:

Note says: "Don't tell customer's kids 'Don't do that.'" u/Saelem / Via reddit.com

13.This server who was reprimanded for loosening their corset while on break:

14.These servers who were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:

15.And lastly, these servers who learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones: