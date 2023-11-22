15 Screenshots Of Things That Brought Restaurant Workers On The Verge Of Quitting
1.This server who wasn't given a tip because they called a customer a term of endearment:
2.These servers who were being micromanaged:
3.This server who left a $6 tip on a bill that was more than $100:
4.This server who was left a tip of a fake one million dollar bill:
5.This server who was left with seven "tips" on the back of the bill:
6.This server who got negative feedback for not acting excited enough:
7.This server who got a big order right before closing time:
8.This server who served a customer who super spread his germs.
9.This server who had to issue and process...37 separate checks:
10.This server who was pressured to work while grieving:
11.This server who waited on a table who had a gender reveal party and didn't clean up:
12.This server who wasn't given a tip because they asked the customer's kid not to throw sugar at other customers:
13.This server who was reprimanded for loosening their corset while on break:
14.These servers who were told there would be a 3% commission fee on their tips:
15.And lastly, these servers who learned they would lose their tips if they were caught using their phones: