15 Fourth of July events to check out in and around the Sioux Falls area

Are you still looking for plans for the Fourth of July?

Between firework shows, baseball games, music festivals and bike parades, there are various events in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area to choose from.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of 15 suggestions for area, cost-friendly festivities.

Independence Day celebrations in Sioux Falls

City of Sioux Falls∎ Event: Independence Day Celebration Fun Run/Walk∎ Times/dates: 8 a.m. July 4∎ Location: Fawick Park, 200 S. 2nd Ave.∎ Cost: $5. Register day-of at the race or ahead of time here.∎ Details: Celebrate Independence Day by participating in this 5K Fun Run/Walk for all ages. The route will start in Fawick Park and follow the bike trails to Riverdale Park.∎ More info: https://www.siouxfalls.gov/activities-recreation/ or call 605-367-8600.

City of Sioux Falls∎ Event: Sioux Falls Independence Day Parade∎ Times/dates: 10 a.m. July 4∎ Location: North along Phillips Ave. from 13th St. to 6th St.∎ Cost: Free∎ Details: Join the Sioux Falls festivities at the annual Fourth of July parade downtown.∎ More info: https://www.siouxfalls.gov/activities-recreation/ or call 605-367-8600.

City of Sioux Falls∎ Event: Sioux Falls Independence Day Picnic∎ Times/dates: 11 a.m. July 4∎ Location: Levitt Shell, 504 N Phillips Ave.∎ Cost: Free∎ Details: The first 3,000 picnic attendees receive a free lunch of hot dog and chips, and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band will provide live music.∎ More info: https://www.siouxfalls.gov/activities-recreation/ or call 605-367-8600.

Sioux Falls Fireworks∎ Event: Sioux Falls Fireworks∎ Times/dates: 7 - 10:45 p.m. July 4∎ Location: W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, 100 N. Lyon Blvd.∎ Cost: Free∎ Details: This free firework show will also have food trucks, a kids area, a balloon artist and live music.∎ More info: Event Facebook page or email info@SiouxFallsFireworks.org

Other celebrations around the area

Lennox∎ Event: Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration∎ Times/dates: July 3-4∎ Location: Various locations in Lennox, SD∎ Cost: Costs vary depending on the event.∎ Details: The annual Fourth of July celebration features a parade, a car show, arts and crafts in the park, live music and a tractor pull.∎ More info: Lennox Facebook Page or call (605) 647-2286

Flandreau∎ Event: Fourth of July Fireworks Show ∎ Times/dates: Sunset, July 4∎ Location: Royal River Casino & Hotel, 607 S Veterans St.∎ Cost: Free∎ Details: Celebrate Independence Day by watching fireworks from the parking lot of Royal River Casino & Hotel.∎ More info: Visit https://www.royalrivercasino.com/contact-us or call 1.877.912.LUCK

Brookings∎ Event: Uncle Sam Jam festival∎ Times/dates: 6-11:30 p.m. July 4∎ Location: Dacotah Bank Center, 1441 6th St.∎ Cost: Free∎ Details: Enjoy a free performance from Bad Habits band at 6 p.m. and a firework show starting at 10 p.m.∎ More info: 605-692-7539 or email: info@dacotahbankcenter.com

Yankton∎ Event: Independence Day Bike Parade∎ Times/dates: 1-3 p.m. July 5∎ Location: Lewis and Clark Recreation Area, 43349 SD-52∎ Cost: $8 per vehicle for daily admission to the park, or free with an annual park license∎ Details: Decorate your bike for Independence Day and pedal through the park campgrounds while listening to patriotic music. Meet at the Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.∎ More info: Lewis-Clark@state.sd.us or call 605.668.2985

Garretson∎ Event: Garretson Community Firework Show∎ Times/dates: 9:30-11:30 p.m. July 5∎ Location: Garretson Jaycee’s Complex, 713 Essex St.∎ Cost: Free∎ Details: Come watch fireworks with the Garretson community. The show will begin at dusk at the Jaycee Sports Complex.∎ More info: https://www.cityofgarretson.com/events or call (605) 594-6721

Parade participants wave to the crowd during the Fourth of July parade on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in downtown Sioux Falls.

Centerville∎ Event: Tornado Days∎ Times/dates: 9 a.m. July 3- 11 p.m. July 7∎ Location: Various locations in Centerville, SD∎ Cost: Prices vary depending on the event.∎ Details: The festivities in Centerville include a pub crawl, 3k or 5k Run/Walk, car show, music at the park and fireworks show at dusk on July 7.∎ More info: https://www.visitcentervillesd.com or call (605) 563-2302

Madison∎ Event: Annual Madison Fireworks Display∎ Times/dates: July 4, time TBD∎ Location: Prairie Village, 45205 SD-34∎ Cost: Free∎ Details: Come watch the annual community firework show in Madison. More details to come on the city’s Facebook page and website.∎ More info: Madison’s Facebook page and website or call (605) 256-2454

Yankton∎ Event: All-American 4th of July Celebration and Annual Fireworks Show∎ Times/dates: 5 – 11 p.m. July 4∎ Location: Riverside Park, 200 Levee St.∎ Cost: Free∎Details: Celebrate Independence day with local live music, vendors, food trucks, and an annual fireworks show.∎ More info: Yankton Parks & Recreation Facebook or call (605) 668-5234

Springfield∎ Event: Springfield’s Fourth of July Celebration∎ Times/dates: 6:30 p.m July 3- 10:00 p.m July 4∎ Location: Various locations in Springfield, SD.∎ Cost: Costs vary depending on the event.∎ Details: Springfield’s two-day celebration features bull riding, street dancing, a Firecracker 5k, games in the park, the crowning of the Frog Queen and a firework show at dusk.∎ More info: Event Facebook or email info@springfieldsd.com

Okoboji∎ Event: : Annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show∎ Times/dates: 10 p.m. July 4∎ Location: Arnolds Park Amusement Park, 37 Lake Dr.∎ Cost: Free∎ Details: Watch the annual fireworks display over West Lake Okoboji!∎ More info: Event page or call (712) 332-2107

Omaha∎ Event: Independence Day Fireworks and Omaha Storm Chasers Baseball Game∎ Times/dates: 7 p.m. July 3∎ Location: Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way∎ Cost: From $11∎ Details: Watch a Fourth of July fireworks display following the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball game against the Iowa Cubs. Buy tickets here.∎ More info: https://www.visitomaha.com or call 402.444.7762

