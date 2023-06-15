15 Famous Men You Might Not Know Are Bisexual

David told GMA in 2021 that he was "some form of (being) bisexual because I'm still attracted to both."
2.Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day
He told the Advocate in 1995, "I think I’ve always been bisexual. I mean, it’s something that I’ve always been interested in. I think people are born bisexual, and it’s just that our parents and society kind of veer us off into this feeling of ‘Oh, I can’t.’ They say it’s taboo. It’s ingrained in our heads that it’s bad, when it’s not bad at all. It’s a very beautiful thing.”
3.Kit Connor
Kit came out on Twitter in 2022 after fans accused him of "gaybaiting": “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye," he said.
4.Ozzy Lusth from Survivor
Ozzy came out as bi on Twitter in 2022:
And for my Republican Colleagues, and anyone else who matters, Yeah I’m Bisexual. Am I committing crimes??If so come get me. Let us ALL live with dignity.Ask yourself if you support people, or the fucked dogma you’ve been fed. #ozzyisBi
The actor told Variety, "I fully identify as bisexual. I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”
7.Jason Mraz
He told Billboard: "I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”
8.Daniel Newman
Daniel told Metro UK: "You don’t have to be one thing or the other. You don’t have to be promiscuous, you don’t have to be polygamous. People define bisexuality in so many different ways. I personally define it as taste and preference."
9.Alan Cumming
He actually has an FAQ section on his site where he discusses his bisexuality. When asked how he explains bisexuality, Alan says: "I’m not here to change people’s minds about whether they believe in bisexuality. All I’m saying is that I think my sexuality and most people’s sexuality is gray. I am married to a man. I have a healthy sexual appetite and a healthy imagination. I also have an attraction to women. I’ve never lost it, actually."
10.Keiynan Lonsdale
He said on Instagram in 2017, "I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming."
In 2016 he wrote on Instagram, "Hey so it's #biweek- the week for the Bi kids to be visible. I try to be visible all the time just by being true to who I am openly, but I know many people struggle with this because of the stigma associated with bi-ness. I know that some of you, probably friends even, are reading this and rolling your eyes- 'oh he's still holding on to that? Who is SHE kidding?'- and I don't blame you. Not many are open about it so we appear to be very rare creatures, maybe even mythical."