15 Famous Men You Might Not Know Are Bisexual

1.David Archuleta

David Livingston / Getty Images
David told GMA in 2021 that he was "some form of (being) bisexual because I'm still attracted to both."

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images
2.Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day

Mike Pont / WireImage / Getty Images
He told the Advocate in 1995, "I think I’ve always been bisexual. I mean, it’s something that I’ve always been interested in. I think people are born bisexual, and it’s just that our parents and society kind of veer us off into this feeling of ‘Oh, I can’t.’ They say it’s taboo. It’s ingrained in our heads that it’s bad, when it’s not bad at all. It’s a very beautiful thing.”

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
3.Kit Connor

Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images
Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Kit came out on Twitter in 2022 after fans accused him of "gaybaiting": “Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye," he said.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images
4.Ozzy Lusth from Survivor

Paul Archuleta / Getty Images
Ozzy came out as bi on Twitter in 2022:

5.Jack Dylan Grazer

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images
He came out as bi in an Instagram Live from 2021.

6.Ronen Rubenstein

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for GLAAD
The actor told Variety, "I fully identify as bisexual. I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for GLAAD
7.Jason Mraz

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
He told Billboard: "I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

Rebecca Sapp / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
8.Daniel Newman

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images
Daniel told Metro UK: "You don’t have to be one thing or the other. You don’t have to be promiscuous, you don’t have to be polygamous. People define bisexuality in so many different ways. I personally define it as taste and preference."

David Livingston / Getty Images
9.Alan Cumming

Peacock / Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images
He actually has an FAQ section on his site where he discusses his bisexuality. When asked how he explains bisexuality, Alan says: "I’m not here to change people’s minds about whether they believe in bisexuality. All I’m saying is that I think my sexuality and most people’s sexuality is gray. I am married to a man. I have a healthy sexual appetite and a healthy imagination. I also have an attraction to women. I’ve never lost it, actually."

Peacock / Todd Williamson/Peacock via Getty Images
10.Keiynan Lonsdale

Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images
He said on Instagram in 2017, "I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming."

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images
11.François Arnaud

Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
He came out as bisexual in 2020 on Instagram.

Araya Doheny / WireImage / Getty Images
12.Andy Mientus

Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / Getty Images
In 2016 he wrote on Instagram, "Hey so it's #biweek- the week for the Bi kids to be visible. I try to be visible all the time just by being true to who I am openly, but I know many people struggle with this because of the stigma associated with bi-ness. I know that some of you, probably friends even, are reading this and rolling your eyes- 'oh he's still holding on to that? Who is SHE kidding?'- and I don't blame you. Not many are open about it so we appear to be very rare creatures, maybe even mythical."

Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images
13.Clive Davis

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
He came out as bisexual in his 2013 memoir.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
14.Sanjaya Malakar

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images
The American Idol star told the Adam Sank Show podcast in 2022 that he identifies as bisexual. "At this point, I don’t care what people know of my sexuality.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images
15.And last but not least, Tyler Blackburn

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Tyler told the Advocate in 2019: “I've identified as bisexual since a teenager. I just want to feel powerful in my own skin, and my own mind, and in my own heart.”

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for ReedPOP
