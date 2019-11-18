25 Delicious (and Easy) Potato Recipes to Wow Your Thanksgiving Guests
Does it get any better than that?
Choosing a delicious side dish to serve at a group meal or holiday feast can be just as difficult as picking the main course. Some people don't like legumes while others aren't big salad fans, and of course there's always that one person who won't eat broccoli. But thankfully there is one food item that is pretty much universally beloved, and that's potatoes. I mean, think about it: Have you ever met a person that's said no to a delicious potato recipe?
There are endless ways to serve a potato — from mashed to baked and roasted to scalloped — and we've got plenty of easy, yet wildly delicious, potato recipes for each and every style, including a few you may not have even considered before. Serve any of these delectable potato dishes for your next holiday feast or weeknight family dinner and we guarantee everyone at the table will want seconds (and thirds and fourths).
Does it get any better than that?
Sarah: Lev Parnas, a former Trump donor and associate of Rudy Giuliani’s who was involved in the Ukraine pressure campaign, has reportedly provided photos, video, audio recordings and documents to the House Intelligence Committee. Though the exact content of the materials remains unknown, some of the audio, video and photos “include Giuliani and Trump.” Parnas had said initially that he would defy the congressional subpoena ― but later changed his tune. He also said he will testify to Congress that Devin Nunes met last year with former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in a hunt for negative information on Biden. Congressional records reveal that Nunes and three aides flew to Europe for a four-day trip at the same time Parnas said the meeting occurred at a cost of $63,000.