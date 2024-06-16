15 dad-worthy restaurant specials for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is a day to show dads just how special they are, so it makes sense that many restaurants are serving up limited-time menus to help celebrate their big day. Planning to take the dad in your life out for a delicious meal? Here are some restaurant specials to consider.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins has created the following festive ice cream cakes for Father’s Day this year:

Best Dad by Par Cake: Inspired by many dads’ favorite activity, golf, this cake features layers of ice cream and cake and a colorful golf scene on top.

Cold One Cake: This beer mug cake features layers of ice cream and chocolate cake, along with realistic frosting detailing.

Bonefish Grill

Participating Bonefish Grill locations are serving a brunch menu between 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. on June 15 and 16, plus a full menu all day. Additionally, guests can enjoy a 16-ounce bourbon-glazed rib-eye steak and tempura shrimp with a Jefferson’s ocean old fashioned through June 24.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a special limited-time menu through June 16. Here are a few of the highlights:

Cocktail: Italian old-fashioned

Appetizer: Spicy Palermo wings

Entrée: Tuscan-grilled rib-eye with bourbon butter

Dessert: Sogno Di Cioccolata “Chocolate Dream”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is serving the following specials to help dads celebrate their big day. It will also serve a full dinner menu all day:

Menu Special: 11-ounce Snake River Farms Gold Label Wagyu strip steak

Drink Special: Limited-edition Eddie V’s Single Barrel Select Blanton’s Bourbon

Famous Dave’s

The Father’s Day Feast special at Famous Dave’s comes in two sizes serving either four to five ($69) or eight to 10 guests ($129). It includes the following items:

Southside rib tips

Texas beef brisket

Georgia chopped pork Wilbur beans

Dave’s cheesy mac and cheese

Cornbread muffins

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Between June 14 — 17, Fleming’s has a special Father’s Day three-course menu. Guests can choose from the following options, which both come with salad and dessert:

Filet mignon with crab-stuffed shrimp scampi or lobster tail scampi (starting at $93).

20-ounce USDA prime bone-in ribeye and lobster tail ($117).

35-ounce USDA prime tomahawk and lobster tail ($148).

Grimaldi’s Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria

Hosting a Father’s Day gathering? Grimaldi’s has two bundle deals (available June 14 — 16 for dine-in and to-go orders) to satiate everyone’s cravings:

$31 deal: 16-inch traditional cheese pizza, small house or Caesar salad and a dessert.

$38 deal: 18-inch traditional cheese pizza, large house or Caesar salad and a dessert trio.

Krispy Kreme

Participating Krispy Kreme locations will sell a limited-edition Father’s Day doughnut collection between June 14 — 16, featuring a blue-and-white drizzle doughnut (an original glazed doughnut with white and blue icing) and a Chocolate Iced Bowtie doughnut (an original glazed doughnut with chocolate icing and a blue icing bowtie).

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Between June 13 — 16, Mountain Mike’s will serve a heart-shaped pizza for Father’s Day.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks has the following specials in store for dad’s special day:

Paris Baguette

Through June 16, Paris Baguette will be selling a Cheers to Dad beer mug cake that looks like a cool mug of beer. The cake features four layers of vanilla sponge cake and a filling of chocolate soft cream and chocolate crisp pearls.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

To celebrate dad’s big day, Perry’s will serve a 22-ounce bone-in caramelized prime rib that’s coated in Perry’s steak butter and served with truffle merlot demi-glace and horseradish cream. The $69 special is available on June 16 and pre-ordering is available through Father’s Day.

Ruby Tuesday

On Father’s Day, Ruby Tuesday will have a rib-eye, ribs and crispy shrimp combo for $23.99. The restaurant will also serve $6 Woodford Reserve old-fashioned drinks between June 14 — 16.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille will have a full dinner menu available all day on Father’s Day and will serve a 22-ounce prime bone-in rib-eye with caramelized shallot jus and truffle butter on June 16. The special is available exclusively in-restaurant. In addition, the restaurant has a drink special: Caymus 50th anniversary cabernet sauvignon.

Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats is offering the following Father’s Day packages through June 17:

Father’s Day Package — 1 Dozen: 12 cookies with “Happy Father’s Day” packaging and a balloon.

Father’s Day Package — 2 Dozen: 24 cookies with “Happy Father’s Day” packaging and a balloon

Father’s Day Treat Package: 12 cookies, Tiff’s Trio, “Happy Father’s Day” packaging and a balloon

Father’s Day Cookies and Cupcakes: 12 cookies, a Baked by Melissa bite-size cupcake six-pack, “Happy Father’s Day” packaging and a balloon

This article was originally published on TODAY.com