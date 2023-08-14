15 Cringe People Who Have Nothing Better To Do Than Make Everyone Around Them Uncomfy

I love weirdos.

But some people take it too far. These 15 people, for example:

1."My coworker gatekeeping a date shake. He does shit like this all the time."

u/u/FartSoup000 avataru/FartSoup000 / Via reddit.com
2."Kate Upton set up a $200,000 GoFundMe for her friend's lake house."

u/u/myalternateself0101 avataru/myalternateself0101 / Via reddit.com
3."Unhinged."

u/u/VigilantProcessing avataru/VigilantProcessing / Via reddit.com
4."I asked a guy if he wanted to hang out..."

u/u/awkward_middle_child avataru/awkward_middle_child / Via reddit.com
5."What the actual f*ck."

u/u/AnnaOdoma avataru/AnnaOdoma / Via reddit.com
6."MLM forgot to change her recruiting template while messaging strangers on FB..."

u/u/Few-Advance9654 avataru/Few-Advance9654 / Via reddit.com
7."Who said romance is dead?"

u/u/Dolamite09 avataru/Dolamite09 / Via reddit.com
8."Wifey."

u/u/Old_Entertainer_6502 avataru/Old_Entertainer_6502 / Via reddit.com
9."Bruh."

u/u/Firm-Mail1976 avataru/Firm-Mail1976 / Via reddit.com
10."Posts on public Facebook from my dad. These are his adventures with his Replika AI girlfriend. I thought he was joking at first, but I think he believes it's his real girlfriend."

luvbugz1 / Via reddit.com
11."I can't believe people like this actually exist."

u/u/Diligent-Dot8488 avataru/Diligent-Dot8488 / Via reddit.com
12."Hey again."

u/Ben-Drowns-Again / Via reddit.com
13."This guy tried really hard to own this girl on Facebook."

u/u/lxzgxz avataru/lxzgxz / Via reddit.com
14."So you just get a pet leech and feed it with your own blood. Nice."

Psychological-Key929 / Via reddit.com
15.And finally, "A man got married to his inflatable wolf..."

u/u/KabiKav avataru/KabiKav / Via reddit.com
