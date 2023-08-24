15 Chilling Photos With Terrible Vibes That Made Me Deeply, Deeply Uneasy

In case you haven't looked out the window in a while, it ain't all sunshine and rainbows out there. The world is a scary place.

Jim Henson Company
Here are 15 photos from r/oddlyterrifying that reminded me of just how scary life really is:

1."NASA's James Webb telescope has spotted a giant 'question mark' object deep in space."

—u/MrSpankMan_whip
NASA

2."A Medieval-era painting of King Richard II of England and Isabella on their wedding day. She was six — he was 29."

—u/rezikiel
Master of the London Wavrin / Via reddit.com

3."I was leaving my house at 6 a.m. and found this in the dew on the front steps."

—u/NastyPotatoes
u/u/NastyPotatoes avataru/NastyPotatoes / Via reddit.com

4."Hong Kong apartments."

—u/tandyman234
u/u/tandyman234 avataru/tandyman234 / Via reddit.com

5."Went to get a tattoo today and glanced down the hall to see if my artist was headed back with my stencil…."

—u/all_of_the_kitties
all_of_the_kitties / Via reddit.com

6."Uh, what..."

—u/xsnakexcharmerx
u/u/xsnakexcharmerx avataru/xsnakexcharmerx / Via reddit.com

7."Found this in my yard when I was trying to dig a new garden bed."

—u/ElizabethDangit
u/u/ElizabethDangit avataru/ElizabethDangit / Via reddit.com

8."I also found something while digging in my yard today..."

—u/bcmoyer
bcmoyer / Via reddit.com

9."I don't know about you, but just looking at these numbers got me thinking about all the pain, fear, joy, etc. at a much larger scale than I normally do."

—u/Kunainai
worldometers.info / Via reddit.com

10."This 'garden pool' in Australia."

—u/esberat
u/u/esberat avataru/esberat / Via reddit.com

11."A friend baked a strawberry dessert."

12."A smoker's teeth before and after cleaning."

—u/Pleasant_7239
u/u/Pleasant_7239 avataru/Pleasant_7239 / Via reddit.com

13."Saw this on a walk today."

—u/Ragnarangar
u/u/Ragnarangar avataru/Ragnarangar / Via reddit.com

14."I was not home for a week and found this plant growing from the drain."

—u/fightermafia
u/u/fightermafia avataru/fightermafia / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, "This photo my partner took of me."

—u/Michael_Meerkatt
u/u/Michael_Meerkatt avataru/Michael_Meerkatt / Via reddit.com

