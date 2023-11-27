15 Chaotic, Absurd, And Simply Embarrassing Texts I Can't Believe People Sent

BuzzFeed
·2 min read
2

1.This seller who revealed his lowest point:

"Probably when my wife took the kids and left me for another man"
u/ridgedAvena50 / Via reddit.com

2.This guy who texts ~lik3 this~:

"That's gr3at"
u/youreallbabes / Via reddit.com

3.This DoorDasher who tried hitting on this person's girlfriend after delivering food:

"We'll go out sometime unless ur way young ...."
u/Nsjsjajsndndnsks / Via reddit.com

4.This person who thought they were going on a dinner date:

"Dinner hangout"
u/TroubleCapable1477 / Via reddit.com

5.This person who thought their crush was asking them out:

"Yees"
u/nxecutioner43 / Via reddit.com

6.This ex from two years ago who KEPT TEXTING their former partner who's been in a new relationship for over a year now:

"Do you still love me?"
u/Raging_Hope / Via reddit.com
"I miss you"
u/Raging_Hope / Via reddit.com
"I MISS YOUUUUU"
u/Raging_Hope / Via reddit.com
"I love you"
u/Raging_Hope / Via reddit.com

7.And this ex who used an excuse to reach out:

"I had a feeling"
u/snutis / Via reddit.com

8.This person who received a text from his mom's ex-boyfriend who asked if they wanted something of theirs that he found:

"I'm sorry. It was a poor joke."
u/smallpersona / Via reddit.com

9.This person who texted the wrong person, but DEFINITELY has some drama with someone at work:

"Crying over me*"
u/ropadope23 / Via reddit.com
"the only thing that's fossilized is clearly your brain stem, idiot"
u/ropadope23 / Via reddit.com

10.This aunt who sent this alarming message to the wrong number:

"We are headed to the ER"
u/applesheep4 / Via reddit.com

11.This security guard who texted this person's wife after checking her into a business:

"Just trying to get to know u...."
u/FunnyHighway9575 / Via reddit.com

12.This woman who won't accept the fact that she texted the wrong number...and now won't stop calling this person:

"I am just a new person with a new phone number"
u/learningytube / Via reddit.com
"No, I do not"
u/learningytube / Via reddit.com

13.This wife who sadly didn't realize her husband is on the dating app, Plenty of Fish:

"Its really good he finds someone to go with almost every weekend."
u/GroundbreakingAge591 / Via reddit.com

14.This person who tried to make his ex jealous???:

"srry I didn't mean to send that"
u/pinsmari / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, this date who meant to send this text to her friend:

"live and let die"
reddit.com

Recommended Stories