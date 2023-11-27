15 Chaotic, Absurd, And Simply Embarrassing Texts I Can't Believe People Sent

1.This seller who revealed his lowest point:

2.This guy who texts ~lik3 this~:

3.This DoorDasher who tried hitting on this person's girlfriend after delivering food:

4.This person who thought they were going on a dinner date:

5.This person who thought their crush was asking them out:

6.This ex from two years ago who KEPT TEXTING their former partner who's been in a new relationship for over a year now:

7.And this ex who used an excuse to reach out:

8.This person who received a text from his mom's ex-boyfriend who asked if they wanted something of theirs that he found:

9.This person who texted the wrong person, but DEFINITELY has some drama with someone at work:

10.This aunt who sent this alarming message to the wrong number:

11.This security guard who texted this person's wife after checking her into a business:

12.This woman who won't accept the fact that she texted the wrong number...and now won't stop calling this person:

13.This wife who sadly didn't realize her husband is on the dating app, Plenty of Fish:

14.This person who tried to make his ex jealous???:

15.And finally, this date who meant to send this text to her friend: