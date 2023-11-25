The 15 Best Huckberry Deals to Shop on Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Ask any discerning gent where they like to shop online and they’ll most likely extol the virtues of Huckberry. It certainly needs no introduction at this point, but for the uninitiated, here’s the gist: Huckberry was founded over a decade ago as a multi-brand site that carries a slew of goods with an outdoorsy bent. Think Patagonia coats, waxed jackets from Flint and Tinder, pocket knives from the James Brand, and grills from Snow Peak; the kinds of things that would delight a modern-day Mark Twain. Over time, it expanded to offer some of the chicest items for city life: the best whiskey glass, spiffy trousers for the office, and some of the sleekest game sets in the market.

It’s durability and timeless style that Huckberry offers, and if you’re a man who values both—here’s looking at you, old sport—along with a sweet deal, you know where you need to go. This rings especially true during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Why? Because all those aforementioned styles get a significant discount.

Today, Cyber Monday, Huckberry is offering 40 percent off its entire site. Which mean’s now’s the time to scoop all the amazing sales on the best bikes, sofas, bags, sneakers and more while they’re still available.

It’s cold out there, so bundle up with this handsome fleece pullover from Proof.

$96 $148 35% off

Here’s a sleek fridge that triples as a workstation and bar—the perfect device for an office or a man cave.

$1,195 $1,500 20% off

These Pilot jeans from Raleigh Denim will definitely take your style to new heights.

$198 $295 33% off

Not only is the most stylish air fryer in the market, noted for its clear base, it is also super efficient and, here’s the clincher, self-cleaning.

$179 $199 10% off

Simply put, this versatile puffer jacket is a beauty—and will serve you well in winter.

$91 $228 60% off

We can always count on Whiskey Peaks to serve up glassware that’s worth toasting to.

$19 $30 37% off

If your couch is looking a little worse for wear, spruce up your home with this elegant sofa from Neighbor.

$2,320 $2,900 20% off

You’ll have no need to venture into the cold for an early-morning cup of joe when you have this smart coffee maker in your home.

$799 $999 20% off

We are now in the midst of sweater weather—and this cable-knit option is one of the most reliable in the market.

$112 $188 40% off

If you’re in need of the ultimate hiking sneaker, look no further than this bad boy.

$161 $230 30% off

Here’s a unique, eye-catching way to bring light to any outdoor gathering.

$56 $75 25% off

This shirt is soft and insulating, making it worthy of its name: blanket.

$125 $148 16% off

Do you have an architecture enthusiast on your holiday shopping list? Well, here’s the perfect gift.

$31 $69 55% off

Here’s are camo-printed socks made for standing out, not blending in.

$21 $28 25% off

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant

Equal parts durable and dashing, these corduroy pants won’t fail you come winter.

$59 $118 50% off

