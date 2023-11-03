The South is home to dozens of beautiful college campuses, but few measure up to the grandeur and scale of Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Set on 27,000 acres, Berry College claims the title of having the world’s largest campus. While the campus, partially modeled after Oxford University’s Christ Church in England, should definitely be at the top of your list of things to do in Rome, there are plenty of other reasons to visit the small town. Shop and dine your way through the charming downtown, see the state’s largest Victorian era district, and discover the history behind this quintessential Georgia town that’s just an hour’s drive from Atlanta. Here are the 15 best things to do in Rome, Georgia.

Visit Oak Hill & Martha Berry Museum

Courtesy of Georgiaâs Rome Office of Tourism

Get a glimpse into Berry College’s history at the Greek Revival home of its founder Martha Berry. Tour the historic home that tells the story of the Berry family and how they came to create a four-year liberal arts college. Make sure you allow time to visit the Oak Hill Colonial Revival garden that was designed and constructed in the late 1920s and is a great example of 20th century landscaping trends.

Tour Berry College

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

Founded in 1902, there’s more than a century of history holding up the hallowed walls on Berry College’s campus. Two major places to make sure you see are the Ford Complex, named for Henry Ford who donated the funds to construct the legendary buildings, and the Mountain Campus. The Ford Complex brings British grandeur to a pastoral Georgia scene thanks to Neo-Gothic architecture inspired by Oxford University’s Christ Church College. The Mountain Campus features pastures, hills, lakes, log cabins, an old mill, and hiking trails leading to the House O’ Dreams, a large stone and board-and-batten cottage on top of Lavender Mountain.

Learn About Native American History at the Chieftains Museum

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

Enter the former home of Major Ridge, a Cherokee leader who played a major role in Native American history by signing the Treaty of New Echota, which resulted in the relocation of the Cherokee people. Called the Chieftains Museum, his home is designated as a National Historic Landmark, is a site on the National Parks Service’s Trail of Tears National Historic Trail, and is dedicated to preserving and sharing Cherokee history and culture.

See the Capitoline Wolf and Rome Clocktower

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

You wouldn’t travel to New York City and not see the Empire State Building. So, you can’t travel to Rome without seeing the Capitoline Wolf and the Rome Clocktower. Both major landmarks are located in historic downtown Rome. The Capitoline Wolf, a bronze sculpture depicting the legend of the founding of Rome, presides over town from its perch in front of City Hall. A few blocks away, the Clocktower offers one of the best views of downtown if you’re willing to climb the 107 steps to the top.

Ride or Walk on the ECO Greenway

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

This 16-mile paved multipurpose trail runs through historic downtown Rome and along the Coosa River. Spend as much or as little time as you please, biking, walking, or jogging on the trail that connects several public parks, attractions, and landmarks.

See a Live Performance at a Historic Theater

Courtesy of Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation

If you’re looking for live entertainment while in Rome, head to the Desoto Theatre, a historic cinema that’s been reimagined as the Rome Little Theatre. In addition to staging several plays each year, it’s also one of the venues for the annual Rome International Film Festival.

Go Shopping in Downtown Rome

Frank Cardamone Photography

Support local businesses by shopping the many boutiques and retailers in Downtown Rome. There’s a little something for everyone at places like Cecil T’s Mercantile and Do Good Boutique, which sell everything from home goods and apparel to gifts and art. Music lovers should check out the vinyl and Capitoline Records, and treasure hunters wil delight in the antiques and art at Yellow Door Antiques.

Grab a Meal at Blossom Hill BBQ & Burgers

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

Located in Downtown Rome’s River District, this restaurant, bar, and gathering place is a hit among locals thanks to its delicious food and expansive indoor-outdoor dining and play spaces. Blossom Hill’s lunch and dinner menu features everything from smoked meats to chicken tenders and salmon burgers. Complete your meal with a seasonal fried pie or milkshake, then head outside to chow down and maybe get in a round of ping pong or cornhole.

Enjoy a Wine Tasting

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

Head to the downtown tasting room for Newby Farm + Vineyard to sample the local winery’s available vintages, sip on a glass, or purchase a bottle to take home. The vineyard isn’t currently open to the public, so this is your best chance to try their seasonal varieties, as well as more traditional rosés, whites, and reds. If you’re traveling with a large party, reserve the barrel room table for a more private experience.

Stay the Night at Hawthorne Suites

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

Located just off bustling Broad Street, book a room in Hawthorne Suites for a comfortable stay that’s within walking distance of some of Rome’s most popular shops and restaurants. The renovated 1890s warehouse has maintained its original wood floors, brick walls, and sky-lit atrium for an old-meets-new feel.

Escape to Kingston Downs

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

Step away from city center and onto 5,000 acres of natural beauty at Kingston Downs. The property offers several lodging options, from idyllic cottages overlooking wildflower meadows to safari-style glamping tents to a clubhouse complete with an outdoor kitchen and firepit. Guests have access to all kinds of outdoor activities including hiking on seven miles of trails, mountain biking, swimming in the Etowah river, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and even guided quail and turkey hunts or pheasant and dove shoots.

Dine with Locals at Harvest Moon Café

Courtesy of Harvest Moon Cafe

This farm-to-table restaurant is a beloved spot for everything from brunch to late-night drink and everything in between. Create your own meat-and-three plate starting with entrees like smothered grilled chicken, fried catfish, and meatloaf with Creole Bourbon ketchup and finishing up with sides like collards, grits, and sweet potato souffle. In addition to the restaurant, the building is also home to top-floor hangout Moon Roof Bar and cozy downstairs bar and music venue Dark Side of the Moon.

Go Paddling on the Etowah River Trail

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

For those who love to get out on the water, spend an afternoon kayaking, canoeing, or paddle boarding on the Etowah River between Grizzard Park and Heritage Park. The easy six-mile route takes about 2.5 hours to complete and is easily accessible from Dixon Landing at Grizzard Park. Rentals can be found at River Ratz or The Canoe House.

Spend the Night in a Treehouse

Courtesy of Treeline Vacations

For a one-of-a-kind overnight adventure, book the Black Bear Treehouse by Treeline Vacations. Built near the highest point in Rome, atop Lavender Mountain, this private oasis offer stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding area and beautifully designed interior living space. You’ll feel like you’ve left reality and stepped straight into a fairytale after just a few minutes lounging on the treehouse’s back porch.

Hike the Historic Jackson Hill Trail System

Courtesy of Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism

There’s so much to see on the Jackson Hill Trail System, a public recreation area that includes winding trails; historic exhibits, landmarks, and interpretive markers; and a unique attraction called the Labyrinth of Rome. Before being redeveloped by the Works Progress Administration, this area was the location of Fort Norton, which was used during the Civil War. Today, the public is invited to learn about the area’s history, enjoy the natural beauty, and maybe even find some time for meditation as they wander along the labyrinth’s singular path.

Read the original article on Southern Living.