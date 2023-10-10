The 15 Best Le Creuset Deals to Snag During Amazon’s October Prime Day, Including $175 Off Dutch Ovens

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

It’s the perfect fall weather cookware.

Food & Wine / Amazon

Le Creuset Dutch ovens, skillets, bakeware and kitchen tools are all top notch and demand top dollar, which is why you need to jump on some pretty impressive Amazon deals during Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon's October Prime Day is officially here, and we've found Le Creuset deals up to 38% off, including the brand's famous cast iron cookware and stoneware. You'll have to act fast—the sale ends tomorrow—so check out the 15 best Le Creuset deals, starting at $42.

Best Amazon Le Creuset Deals

5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $320 (originally $420) at amazon.com

This is the piece many folks flock to when it comes to Le Creuset, and it’s arguably one of the best. Unsurprisingly, Le Creuset’s Dutch oven ranked as our absolute -favorite in our tested guide. We find it well worth its quality thanks to its visual appearance, its longevity, and its ability to make cooking and baking easy. The 5.5-quart is a popular size for a reason, it’s big enough to fit a wide array of recipes, but not too big.

14-Inch Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid

Amazon

To buy: $100 (originally $125) at amazon.com

This nifty dish belongs on every holiday table. It’s a classic 14 by 9 inch casserole dish, so it’ll work for all of the classics from green bean casserole to baked ziti. Since it’s made with stoneware it’s broiler and oven-safe up to 500℉, and it’ll hold heat and bake better than glass. The biggest perk of all though, is that this dish comes with a lid that doubles with a platter. It’s practically made to hold holiday hors d'oeuvres.

3.75-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou

Amazon

To buy: $220 (originally $315) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for something a little different from the brand, this cassadou is a cool option. It’s essentially a deep, covered cast iron enameled skillet. Its shape makes it perfect for boiling sauces, making small-batch soups, and sauteing dishes on the stove, but it’s also great for braising or baking smaller casserole dishes in the oven. It comes with a rounded lid that was designed to help hold and distribute steam for extra moisture throughout the dish.

5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $460 (originally $575) at amazon.com

Le Creuset collectors can grab a whole five piece set of enameled cast iron cookware on sale today. It has all of the pieces you need to build a collection or outfit a kitchen. There’s a: 5.5-quart Dutch oven, a 9-inch skillet, and a 1.75-quart saucepan included, all in the color of your choice. Each piece can be used on any stovetop, as well as go into the oven up to 500℉.

3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Braiser

Amazon

To buy: $301 (originally $368) at amazon.com

This braiser is a great option if you love to cook a lot of one-pan mains. Since it’s a braising dish, it was made to give you tons of surface area for browning proteins, vegetables, and more. With its enameled cast iron material, it’s able to go right into the oven to finish the cooking process. The tight-fitting lid will help lock in moisture as your food bakes, and the two helper handles on either side make it easy to carry from oven to table.

7.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature RoundDutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $285 (originally $460) at amazon.com

This Dutch oven is the exact same as the other round oven sizes, with an enameled cast iron material, just with a larger 7.25-quart capacity. This extra-big design is perfect for those who like to cook in large batches, whether for a big family or for multiple portions. Use it for your favorites soups, stews, and sauces all fall and winter long.

12-Inch Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish

Amazon

To buy: $63 (originally $86) at amazon.com

If you’re just looking for a simple everyday baking dish, this one will do the trick. It’s made with stoneware, and is oven, broiler, microwave, and even freezer-safe. It’s 12 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 3.5 inches deep, so it’ll suit most standard recipes. It has the classic creamy interior with a pop of color on the outside, and two handles to grip as you place it or pull it out of the oven.

4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $318 (originally $390) at amazon.com

This 4.5-quart Dutch oven is a great choice if you still want a somewhat mid-sized pot, but want to save a little space (or money). It’s still large enough in volume to handle big batches of soups, stews, and even baked bread if that’s a cold weather project you’d like to get into, but it can be tucked away into a cabinet a little easier than the larger pots.

3.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $288 (originally $360) at amazon.com

This is the perfect Dutch oven for cooking for one or two people, since it has a 3.5-quart capacity. Cook moderate batches of soups and stews in it with ease. It’s also great for other applications larger versions can’t do as well, like baking a batch of biscuits or roasted chicken braises. Score it on sale now.

34-Ounce Stoneware French Press

Amazon

To buy: $65 (originally $85) at amazon.com

Make your French press coffee in style with this nifty press. It’s a solid stoneware piece for an elevated feel and design, plus the heat-holding capabilities of the material might just keep your coffee hotter for longer. It has a 34-ounce body with the classic lid and pump, as well as a spout and a handle for easy pouring.

9-Inch Stoneware Heritage Square Dish

Amazon

To buy: $42 (originally $55) at amazon.com

This 9-inch dish is essentially the same as the one above, just without the lid. It’s the one to grab if you plan on using it for uncovered baked goods like cinnamon rolls, blondies, fruit cobblers, and more. Since it’s stoneware, it’s oven, broiler, and microwave safe, of course.

2.25-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan

Amazon

To buy: $180 (originally $268) at amazon.com

A Le Creuset saucepan might not be top of mind, but this is a great piece to have. It has great heat retention for boiling whatever you cook in there, whether it’s sauce, caramel, brown butter, or grains. It’s nonstick thanks to the enameled coating, comes with a beautiful tight-fitting lid, and colors that’ll match your Dutch oven (assuming you have one already). It’s a practical piece worth grabbing, especially while it’s on sale.

12-Inch Stoneware Heritage Covered Rectangular Casserole Dish

Amazon

To buy: $94 (originally $135) at amazon.com

This beautiful dish is a showstopper in and of itself, but once you pop food into it, it deserves to be at the center of your table. And only the best dishes are likely to be made in this, from savory bakes like eggplant parmesan and baked ziti, to baked goods like cobblers and slab cakes. The lid is an extra helpful touch, especially when things are getting a little too brown on top. Or you can use it to unveil whatever's inside like a magic trick — totally up to you.

9-Inch Stoneware Heritage Pie Dish

Amazon

To buy: $45 (originally $56) at amazon.com

Though you could argue any season is well suited for a pie, we undoubtedly celebrate the dish more during this time of year. From pumpkin, to apple, to chocolate cream, and even pecan pie, there are so many recipes we’re ready to make. And this pie dish from Le Creuset is on sale just in time. Not only is it functional, since it’ll have great heat retention and a nonstick finish, but it’s also beautiful. The scalloped edge will make your latest latticework shine.

9-Inch Classic Cast Iron Handle Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $100 (originally $120) at amazon.com

You can’t really go wrong with a cast iron skillet, and along with the color and craftsmanship of Le Creuset’s enameled cast iron pieces, this is a great buy on sale. It has a textured black interior that looks like non-coated cast iron and cooks like one, but without the sticking or need to constantly season it. It’s stovetop and oven-safe up to 500°F like the other enameled cast iron pieces, so it’s a great versatile piece to add to any cookware collection.



Read the original article on Food & Wine.