The 15 Best Hotels in Portugal to Visit This Summer

For decades, American travelers skipped the tile and tinned fish capital of Europe for the glitz and glam of the Med. In hindsight—following an explosion of international investment thanks to the country’s Golden Visa scheme—it seems mad. The Portuguese secret is well and truly out: Can you even imagine labeling Portugal “off the beaten track” today?

And guess who’s fueling the fire on the Atlantic coast: “American tourists are the ones with the highest percentage of overnight stays in 5-star hotels,” says a Caixa Bank report.

From the Algarve to Porto, heaps more haute hotels are coming, too. In Porto alone, 20 new hotels are debuting over the next year. Meanwhile, three and four-star inns are rushing major redesigns and rebrands to upscale and impress the new America jet set.

Here’s a look at 15 of the best new and recently refurbished hotels around the country.

Six Senses Douro, Douro Valley

Six Senses Douro springs from the rolling vineyards along the Douro River like a Disney castle. Since it opened in 2015, it’s been one of the country’s premier properties with 71 rooms, suites and villas inside a 19th-century manor house. This adult playground offers weekly activities ranging from tile painting to padel tennis to oenology courses. In classic Six Senses fashion, its three restaurants and bar are on the healthier side, with plenty of wellness-focused options showcasing vegetables from the hotel’s garden.

Who’s it for: Fans of the brand’s wellness ethos are sure to flock here alongside cashed-up wine lovers.

Must-try amenity: What’s a Six Senses property without an awe-inspiring spa? With 23,700 square feet, ten treatment rooms, an Alchemy Bar, an indoor pool and a gym, you can spend your whole stay here. Choose from a huge variety of treatments, including wine-based ones, cryotherapy and herbal sauna sessions.

Wine situation: The hotel’s dedicated Wine Library, where wine tastings and classes are held, houses 700 bottles, many of which are from the Douro Valley. Six Senses also offers guests wine and dine river cruises and visits to local wineries. Plan your trip for September or October, when you can take off your shoes and actually stomp grapes.

Hotel history: First leased in 1464 by a valet to the then-king, it remained in the family until the 1990s. Over the centuries, his descendants turned the simple quinta into a lavish palace (the first in the Douro with electricity) modeled after the ones found in Sintra. After a fire and a decade of decay, it was purchased by a Portuguese hotel developer in 2003, who transformed it into a hotel and spa.

Rate: From $923

Reid’s Palace, A Belmond Hotel, Madeira

An elegant combination of British grandeur and Portuguese warmth permeates this historic property, which first opened its doors in 1891. For more than 130 years, this resort outside Madeira’s capital, Funchal, has welcomed everyone from Winston Churchill to George Bernard Shaw. Its Belmond branding carries a certain level of excellence throughout its Michelin-starred restaurant, spa and poolside service.

Who’s it for: Geared towards families and younger couples looking for a special occasion getaway on the sparkling shores of the Atlantic.

Must-try amenity: With its origins steeped in British tradition, the hotel’s famous afternoon tea is a must-book. Trading in the gloomy London weather for sunny skies, it takes place on the hotel’s balcony overlooking the ocean. But don’t worry, the menu is as authentic as Claridge’s, with a house-made tea blend, tiered treats and plenty of clotted cream.

Wine situation: Its Michelin-star restaurant, William, has 100 references in its cellar with bottles from around the world. However, most of its vintages are from Portugal, including a selection of Madeira fortified wines dating back to 1963.

Hotel history: Reid’s Palace is named after the former owner, William Reid, a farmer from Scotland. Due to bad health, doctors suggested he seek warmer weather. So, at 14, he found himself working at a bakery in Madeira. Over the years, he built a successful import-export business and, with the help of his wife, bought the land for his passion project, a first-of-its-kind luxury hotel on the island. He died before it opened, but his two sons took over, welcoming dignitaries from day one.

Rate: From $760

The Rebello Hotel & Spa, Porto

Steps from the banks of the Douro River, this industrial outpost—now Small Luxury Hotels of the World addition—is the city’s most exciting opening in years. Located in the historic Vila Nova de Gaia neighborhood, guests here are tucked away from the action with unbeatable views over Porto. Its 103 apartment-style abodes and three restaurants, curated by Quiet Studios, nail the hard-to-master combination of modern eclectic design and laid-back comfort.

Who’s it for: Young Tripeiros, aka Porto locals looking for a serene staycation and travelers looking for a stylish abode with city views that wow.

Must-try amenity: It’s a toss-up between the rooftop restaurant and bar, Bello Rooftop, and the spa’s Tranquility Lounge. Bello quite possibly has the best vantage point in all of Porto and a top-notch pizza to boot. But when Porto’s typically rainy weather rolls in, its aethereal Roman-style pool area and sauna are heaven-sent.

Wine situation: Between its two restaurants and lobby bar, there are more than 100 bottles to choose from, with the vast majority from Portugal.

Hotel history: Two of the hotel’s four stone buildings date back over a century to when it was storage for bottles of port coming down the river from the Douro Valley and a kitchen utensil factory.

Rate: From $309

Palácio Ludovice, Lisbon

This Bairro Alto hotel is steps from the city’s coolest street, R. Dom Pedro V, a wine-filled oasis from the bustle outside its marble steps. Opened in June 2022, its 61 rooms and suites mix classic touches like hand-painted Portuguese tiles and carved wood ceilings with modern brass fittings, rattan furniture and silk-embroidered bedsides. Its expansive restaurant and bar are where the “wine experience” truly comes into play, with glass after glass of Portuguese blends corked and waiting.

Who’s it for: Couples who want to be in the thick of the city’s excitement but escape to a luxuriously homey and historic property.

Must-try amenity: The cellar spa offers unique wine-themed Caudalie treatments, such as the Crushed Cabernet Scrub and the Vinoperfect facial. Bottoms up.

Wine situation: Considering wine is in the hotel’s name, it’s safe to say you’ll be trying a glass or two here. Vouchers for a glass of port are given on arrival, and complimentary tastings happen weekly. The hotel’s two sommeliers can pair your dinner at its restaurant, Frederico, or help you pick a wine-based cocktail.

Hotel history: One of Lisbon’s oldest buildings, it survived the 1755 earthquake thanks to its former owner, João Federico Ludovice. The private home of the architect to the king of Portugal, his ingenious design helped save the building, which still has the original marble stairs and tiles.

Rate: From $319

Ventozelo Hotel & Quinta, Douro Valley

Few Portuguese vistas are more stunning than the cascading vineyards and snaking river at this design-centric boutique hotel. In the heart of the Douro Valley, this working vineyard has 29 grape varietals spread over 500 acres, a famed olive oil grove and citrus trees that provide fresh-squeezed orange juice for breakfast service. Opened in 2019, it has 29 rustic rooms, suites and standalone houses (book the extravagant Casa Grande), including two inside former wine storage domes. Its restaurant, Cantina de Ventozelo, serves comforting country food. Its onsite wine museum and 11 miles of walking trails come with an audio guide that provides information on notable points around the property.

Who’s it for: Old or young, it doesn’t matter, as long as you love a good glass of wine.

Must-try amenity: Its wine and farm shop sells bottles of 50-year port, organic orchard fruit, garden lavender, house-made gin, and orchard-made olive oil. It quite literally doesn’t get any fresher.

Wine situation: Ventozelo’s wine and port are known throughout the country, so you know they deliver when it comes to wine tastings. From blind tastings to reserve port wine tastings, there are seven options to choose from. The estate itself has 30 wine references, and the hotel’s parent company is the world’s largest port exporter, so you’ll never have an empty glass here.

Hotel history: Ventozelo is almost as old as the country itself. First appearing in text in 1288, the noblemen of Casa do Poço bought the land around 1500. The farm and vineyard stayed in the family for centuries until the early 1900s. It then changed ownership many times before Granvinhos purchased it in 2014, on the same day the Douro wine region became a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Rate: From $212

Vermelho Hotel Melides, Alentejo

The click-clack of Louboutin heels can be heard on the Portuguese tile floors of this design-centric boutique hotel an hour and a half south of Lisbon. Vermelho marks the famed shoe designer’s first foray into hospitality with just 13 bespoke rooms, one Portuguese restaurant and one cozy bar. Opened in April 2023, its bold patterns and campy design are much less subtle than his signature red heel—but equally as fabulous.

Who’s it for: Guests as stylish as the hotel’s creator, Christian Louboutin. Eclectic design, antiques from Loubtoutin’s personal collection and whimsical art made by the designer’s friends are perfect for art enthusiasts looking for a discreetly luxurious getaway.

Must-try amenity: Xtian is this sleepy seaside town’s most exciting dining option. Helmed by local chef David Abreu, he takes traditional Portuguese dishes like wild boar stew and port wine pears and injects Michelin-worthy creativity.

Wine situation: The wine list at Xian is heavy on unique Portuguese vintages with more than 50 national references and a few blinged-out French bottles thrown in. The hotel can arrange trips to nearby wineries.

Hotel history: Once an old fisherman’s house, Louboutin bought it to entertain high-flying friends and create his iconic red-soled shoes.

Rate: From $325

Pa.te.os, Melides

Primed for exhausted city dwellers, these four concrete geometric homes in the Alentejo region of Portugal are designed to help you breathe a little easier. Opened in 2022, its clay tones, an Arabic-inspired blend of indoor and outdoor living space, cotton furniture, floating fireplaces and unobstructed views of nature invoke a seriously serene feel. There is no restaurant or bar here, but breakfast and a fruit basket are delivered (and laid out) daily, with home dining available by request.

Who’s it for: For nature-loving couples looking to reconnect or a group of friends chasing a break from the city.

Must-try amenity: Aside from a gym and infinity, there aren’t many facilities here (but that’s part of the allure). However, the handmade Sawirinas Beach Bag will become your new go-to.

Wine situation: Growing Portuguese grapes is in the blueprints for this property, but for now, guests can select from a small menu curated by the owner’s tastes. There are only 18 bottles on offer, with a heavy focus on Portuguese whites.

Hotel history: A new build located on the Serra da Grândola hillside, the owners selected it after spending childhood summers here. They then recruited friend and architect Manuel Aires Mateus to complete their striking architectural vision.

Rate: From $543

Saboaria, Porto

In line with Portugal’s apartment-style accommodation trend, Saboaria, which opened in 2022, may just be its best example. Its 28 super spacious apartments come complete with a fully-equipped kitchen, luxurious living rooms and views of its unique city-center garden and outdoor heated pool. A design blend of the different regions and countries Portugal has colonized, handwoven baskets, palm frond art and terracotta pottery decorate its subtly sophisticated spaces.

Who’s it for: Travelers who want to feel like they’re visiting their rich friend’s country estate but still be in the middle of one of Europe’s most beautiful cities.

Must-try amenity: Its massive backyard is downright palatial for a city hotel. This outdoor oasis has a heated pool, jacuzzi, lounge chairs and a small spa building dating back over 100 years.

Wine situation: There’s no signature restaurant at the moment (watch this space), but each apartment’s kitchen area is stocked with bottles of Portuguese vintages.

Hotel history: Once Porto’s largest soap factory, the building is around 150 years old, with its original granite walls decorating each sprawling apartments.

Rate: From $270

Octant Douro, Douro Valley

At the foothills of Portugal’s famed wine country, this spa-centric hotel makes for the ideal weekend getaway. Channeling the region’s terraced vines, Octant’s 61 rooms and suites are parsed between multiple levels, showing off floor-to-ceiling views of the flowing Douro River. While the modern building, with clean lines and all-white interiors, has been firmly rooted for years, its most recent renovation and rebrand was in May 2022.

Who’s it for: City dwellers looking to put down their phones and relax with a decadent spa treatment paired with a good bottle of wine and pinch-yourself river vistas.

Must-try amenity: Hop aboard the hotel’s retrofitted rabelo (a traditional Portuguese boat) for a leisurely ride down the enchanting Douro River. These peaceful private journeys can be customizable with wine tastings, a picnic and even a yoga class.

Wine situation: Its Douro locale means wine here is plentiful and hyper-local. Guests are greeted with a glass of port, and there are daily evening tastings. The hotel’s two sommeliers have more than 400 bottles on offer, with 95 percent coming from around the Douro River. And when in Portugal, try from roughly 150 bottles of port in their cellar.

Hotel history: What started as the passion project of a Portuguese football player was abandoned after the 2008 global crash. It has since undergone three ownership changes.

Rate: From $260

Torel Palace, Lisbon

On Colina Sant´ana, one of Lisbon’s famed seven hills, this trio of old mansions is an ode to the Portuguese crown. Spread between a pink palace, a blue palace, and its most recent palace (opened in 2023); there are 33 rooms and suites, five apartments and one villa—each named after the country’s royalty. Book one of its new apartments with sweeping views over the city, and after a day of climbing Lisbon’s stairs, make an appointment at its spa, which is set to open any day.

Who’s it for: Those looking to feel Portuguese royalty perched on a hill with one of Lisbon’s most dazzling views.

Must-try amenity: Two Monkeys is the hotel’s wildly inventive Michelin-star restaurant worthy of a reservation regardless of whether or not you’re staying there. Each of the twelve or so courses, from house-made wheat loaf with peanut-shaped butters to scarlet shrimp with coconut milk, is plated in front of you at the chef’s table.

Wine situation: The wine menus in both of the hotel’s restaurants have pages of Portuguese labels. The sommelier’s wine pairing with dinner at Two Monkeys is a crash course in the country’s best bottles.

Hotel history: Its three buildings are a series of elaborate private mansions that once housed a Portuguese family who made their riches from coffee and cacao in São Tomé.

Rate: From $195

L’AND Vineyards, Alentejo

Surrounded by olive groves, grape vines and citrus trees, L’AND Vineyards is an architectural marvel. Located near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Évora, it has 37 suites (11 of which opened in 2023) and 11 villas (five of which are brand new) inside geometrically shaped whitewashed buildings. Its sharp lines, floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights bring in as much of the natural surroundings as possible, with green views from every vantage point, including its multi-course fine-dining restaurant MAPA.

Who’s it for: Architecture lovers who swoon over stunning minimalist design married with the natural beauty that only a swanky wine retreat can offer.

Must-try amenity: L’AND’s vinotherapy spa treatments are excellent, but for a truly memorable experience, giddy up and ride through the vines on horseback.

Wine situation: Guests can try dozens and dozens of Portuguese varietals—don’t miss the small-batch artisan wines made onsite. They can also join the hotel’s Wine Club, which includes bottles of their own personalized wine and various activities throughout the year. L’AND’s sommelier also leads wine tasting and tours around the vineyard.

Hotel history: The hotel’s land was bought from the Sousa Cunhal family, who have agricultural and wine-making roots in the area dating back to the 18th century.

Rate: From $325

A staircase at Palácio Príncipe Real, Lisbon

If you’ve ever wanted to live in a stately historic mansion (who hasn’t?), check into this flamingo-pink palace in Lison’s trendiest neighborhood. The staff here make you feel instantly at home with cocktails under the jacaranda tree by the saltwater swimming pool. Dating back to 1877, each of the hotel’s 25 rooms has been passionately restored, maintaining original details like handmade azulejos, lofty hand-painted arabesque ceilings and a fireplace. Its in-house restaurant EVOO and bar focus on plant-based ingredients cooked with home-produced ecological olive oil.

Who’s it for: If the sultry velvet-clad furniture was any indication, this hotel is for couples. Its adult-only policy only adds to the relaxed, well-heeled vibe.

Must-try amenity: Like finding the perfect pastel de nata, finding a true garden oasis in Lisbon involves trial and error. But look no further; the hotel’s 15,000 square-foot terrace and garden are primed for enjoying fresh-squeezed orange juice in the morning and a swim in its Asian-inspired infinity pool in the afternoon.

Wine situation: Hidden under the grand staircase, the hotel’s wine cellar holds a collection of 500 bottles hand-picked by the owners. Its whites and rosés are from Portugal, while its reds come from Spain. And in the rooms, the complimentary fridge carries local port.

Hotel history: Built in1877 by the co-founder of the Portuguese newspaper Diário de Notícias, it became the family home of the high-society ​​Teixeira da Mota family, known for throwing lavish parties.

Rate: From $537

WHITE Exclusive Suites & Villas, Azores

The Azores is Europe’s answer to the Hawaiian islands, and this adults-only hideaway on the craggy cliffs of São Miguel is a “White Lotus” dream. Opened in 2017, its nine suites and two villas underwent a major facelift in 2022. Each honors the character of this former island mansion with its basalt stone arches, terracotta tiles and furniture carved from island cryptomeria. Its location 15 minutes from the capital city of Ponta Delgada means restaurant and bar options are endless, but the locally caught fish and fresh ingredients from the hotel’s farm served onsite at Cardume Restaurant are reason enough to stay put.

Who’s it for: This relaxed adults-only resort is a go-to for adventurous travelers excited to explore the rugged beauty of this far-flung Portuguese outpost.

Must-try amenity: Tap into the knowledge of the resort’s Experience Manager. São Miguel is an island overflowing with tradition, hidden geothermal pools and waterfalls only locals know how to reach. They can tailor-arrange any activity using their network of contacts, and the hotel’s speedboat is at the beck-and-call of guests looking for secret beaches.

Wine situation: The hotel’s wine list is an ode to the Azores, categorized by island. Focusing primarily on bottles from the nearby volcanic island of Pico, its white wines are guest favorites.

Hotel history: The hotel’s owners stumbled upon this grand old summer house during a hike on the island’s south shore. Believed to date back to the 18th century, the stone arches on the property, once used for crop storage, still stand.

Rate: From $271

Valverde Santar Hotel & Spa, Santar

While wine lovers flocked to the terraced Douro Valley, few have made their way south to the Dão wine region. Smack in the middle, this new Relais & Châteaux, opened in July 2023, was a decade in the making. A former royal residence, it now links 50 acres of expertly manicured gardens worthy of a “Bridgerton” cameo. Each of the hotel’s 21 rooms is bespoke, split into four categories, retaining its bourgeois splendor with unique wood ceilings and centuries-old furniture. But it’s anything but stuffy with sexy soaking tubs, aethereal mattresses custom-made in Portugal and stylish Portuguese embroidery found in each.

Who’s it for: Urbanites look for a secret garden escape away from the tourist bubble.

Must-try amenity: Its restaurant Memórias showcases a tradition-focused take on regional Beira dishes. Standouts include vegetables fresh from the property’s garden, oven-baked sourdough bread and lamb with smoked rice. But don’t stuff yourself before it’s time for Grandma Lurdes’ rice pudding.

Wine situation: With nearly ten acres of vineyards, it’s no shock they produce their own wine. Memórias de Santar Wines makes thousands of bottles of red and white varieties available at the hotel, along with vineyard tours and tastings.

Hotel history: Built in the 1600s as a wedding gift from a wealthy nobleman to his daughter, the property was passed down through the family until 1975. Then, a bachelor with no heirs donated it to the Portuguese Royal House, where a representative lived seasonally for over 40 years.

Rate: From $434

IMMERSO Hotel, Ericeira

At this new hotel in Portugal’s surf capital, it’s all about embracing the slow life. Spend the day lounging by its ocean-view pools, mastering downward dog on its outdoor pavilion or catching a few waves at the beach. Opened in July 2022, its 37 rooms and suites mimic the palette of the sand, with unfussy boho interiors, including timber furniture, concrete floors, braided touches and, best of all, balcony views.

Who’s it for: Nature lovers in need of a calming, natural retreat, happy to bike to the beach, sit on the sand and watch surfers catch wave after wave. Or ride one themselves.

Must-try amenity: The award-winning spa includes a steam bath, sauna, sensory bath and organic, natural skincare treatments, including vinotherapy.

Wine situation: Specializing in small Portuguese producers from the Oeste (the country’s lesser-known western region), the wine list at IMMERSO’s signature restaurant, Emme, has more than 120 local and natural wines.

Hotel history: It was built from scratch on an empty plot of land in Portugal’s World Surfing Reserve.

Rate: From $302