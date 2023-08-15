The 15 Best Early Labor Day Furniture Sales With Discounts Up to 75% Off



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Falling on the first Monday in September, Labor Day is a time for us to rest, fire up the outdoor grill with family and friends, and indulge in some major retail therapy before autumn (and cooler temperatures) officially set in. Whether you're looking to prepare your fall closet or give your home a major refresh for less, Labor Day is a fantastic time to do it. The holiday is famously known for offering some of the best furniture deals of the year on everything from top couches and dining room tables to cheap bed frames and nightstands.

And you don't have to wait until September 4th to start saving. Early Labor Day sales from favorites like Walmart, Amazon, and Serena & Lily have already started rolling in. In fact, while the steepest discounts typically happen the week leading up to Labor Day, retailers “begin holding end-of-summer sales as early as August 1," confirms Jessica Teich, Deputy Editor at the Good Housekeeping Institute. On top of scoring deals on tons of indoor decor and essentials, Teich says now is also a “great time to deck out your patio for next year’s season, since these seasonal items are typically more expensive in the spring.”

Below, we've rounded up all the best early Labor Day furniture deals to shop ASAP. Score up to 75% off on every item you need for your space, and check back here for the latest Labor Day sale news you need to know about.



Wayfair

In the leadup to Labor Day, Wayfair is offering up to 75 percent off living room seating, area rugs, bathroom vanities, mattresses and so much more during its anniversary sale. As per tradition, expect even more stellar markdowns come Labor Day!

Our favorite deal: Snag this Mistana Upholstered Sectional, featuring an average 4.6-star rating and over 350 reviews, while it’s 35 percent off right now. The sofa and chaise set features a stunning curved shape and channel tufting for a glamorous look.

Shop Now Wayfair wayfair.com Wayfair

Saatva

During Saatva's current Labor Day sale event, you can score 20 percent off award-winning mattresses and furniture and rugs. Last year's Labor Day discount was 18 percent off, so you can get a better deal this time around.

Our favorite deal: Save nearly $700 on Saatva’s Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress. This mattress is a great pick for couples, as it has adjustable firmness on both sides and is designed for zero motion transfer. Plus, it’s made with cotton and heat-dispersing gel-infused memory foam to help keep hot sleepers cool.

Shop Now Saatva saatva.com Saatva

Saatva

During Saatva's current Labor Day sale event, you can score 20 percent off award-winning mattresses and furniture and rugs. Last year's Labor Day discount was 18 percent off, so you can get a better deal this time around.

Our favorite deal: Save nearly $700 on Saatva’s Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress. This mattress is a great pick for couples, as it has adjustable firmness on both sides and is designed for zero motion transfer. Plus, it’s made with cotton and heat-dispersing gel-infused memory foam to help keep hot sleepers cool.

Shop Now Saatva $2497.00 saatva.com Saatva

Walmart

Walmart is hosting weekly deals with up to 65 percent off on items like mattresses, living room, and entryway furniture. Keep an eye out for new deals each week before Labor Day arrives.

Our favorite deal: This metal and plywood coffee table, now 20% off, will add a rustic touch to your home. Plus, it's made to be both water- and rust-resistant.

Shop Now Walmart walmart.com Walmart

Outer

Save up to 50 percent off on furniture, including indoor and outdoor seating, during Outer’s current summer sale.

Our favorite deal: Score nearly $2,000 off Outer’s brown wicker sofa and armless chairs. They're made with all-weather wicker and the brand's proprietary OuterShell seat coverings built to resist water, mold, mildew, and stains.

Shop Now Outer liveouter.com Outer

Joss and Main

While Joss and Main’s Labor Day sale hasn’t been announced yet, you can take advantage of the retailer’s summer tent sale on now. On top of scoring 40 percent off sitewide, snag an extra 10 percent off accent chairs, benches and ottomans, sofas and sectionals, and more with the code “TAKE10” at checkout.

Our favorite deal: If you’re looking for a luxuriously classic couch, welcome this genuine leather sofa into your home. The caramel-colored piece features plush cushions and a solid wood frame.

Shop Now Joss and Main Joss and Main

Birch Lane

Enjoy up to 40 percent off sitewide during Birch Lane’s end-of-season sale. You can also get an extra 10 percent off best-sellers, like outdoor lounge seating and TV stands, with the code “SUNSET” at checkout.

Our favorite deal: Made of solid pinewood, MDF, and luan plywood, this elegant five-drawer dresser is nearly $200 off right now.

Shop Now Birch Lane Birch Lane Birch Lane

Article

For those seeking luxe contemporary or mid-century modern furniture at a discount, head to Article. The brand currently has tons of eye-catching pieces, including sophisticated chairs, tables, and decor, for hundreds of dollars off ahead of Labor Day.

Our favorite deal: Score this gorgeous outdoor table for 40 percent off. Boasting a black wicker base and solid-wood acacia top, it'll add a casual yet elevated feel to any backyard party on your calendar this season.

Shop Now Article article.com Article

Amazon

The Labor Day deals are always huge at everyone's favorite e-tailer, Amazon. While you await this year's savings, you can score huge furniture discounts across the site right now.

Our favorite deal: Now that you're hooked on #BookTok, this sculptural bookshelf will come in handy for holding all your favorite reads. It's marked down by 33 percent and includes a small drawer to tuck away odds and ends.

Shop Now Amazon Amazon Amazon

Pottery Barn

You can score up to 50 percent off furniture this very moment at Pottery Barn. The retailer’s extended summer warehouse sale features discounts on must-haves like sofas and armchairs, rugs, and decor.

Our favorite deal: TheMateo Writing Desk, now $300 off, has a distressed wooden finish and center drawer for keeping your home office chic and organized.

Shop Now Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Pottery Barn

Raymour Flanigan

During Raymour Flanigan’s “buy more, save more” sale, you can get 10 percent off purchases up to $2,500, 15 percent off orders over $2,500, and 20 percent off over $5,000. Deals span a range of home essentials like mattresses, entertainment centers, and bathroom vanities. Ends August 16.

Our favorite deal: Sleep easy knowing you can score great furniture deals at the retailer, like $100 off this Raymour Flanigan daybed. The clean design will easily blend in with your other pieces.

Shop Now Raymour Flanigan raymourflanigan.com Raymour Flanigan

Castlery

Secure massive savings during Castlery’s outdoor flash sale, which includes up to 25 percent off backyard essentials like chairs and tables. Plus, get an additional five percent off bundles. Ends August 20.

Our favorite deal: Get almost $100 off these water-resistant outdoor dining chairs, featuring a modern wicker and metal design.

Shop Now Castlery castlery.com Castlery

Edloe Finch

Now’s the time to nab savings on Edloe Finch's modern goodies. Take up to 10 percent off sitewide with the code "LDAY10" and 12 percent off orders $1,000 and more with the code "LDAY12" during the retailer's Labor Day sale. Get this: There are already markdowns on a plethora of pieces, from loveseats to ottomans, all with free shipping.

Our favorite deal: Looking for an elegant sofa? Between its chic design and soft upholstery and cushioning, this discounted bouclé couch can help add a touch of timeless appeal to your spaces.

Shop Now Edloe Finch edloefinch.com Edloe Finch

AllModern

Save big on AllModern's variety of contemporary furniture, including patio dining sets and end tables. You can hop over to the retailer’s sale page for all the latest markdowns, but based on what we've seen in past years, we anticipate

AllModern's Labor Day sale will arrive soon.

Our favorite deal: Take nearly $100 off this stunning mid-century style storage bench, which is perfect for inconspicuously hiding a collection of blankets, pillows, and shoes.



Shop Now AllModern All Modern All Modern

Anthropologie

Who doesn't love a trendy Anthropologie home haul? You can enjoy deals now on everything from the brand's retro bed frames to accent tables.

Our favorite deal: Take nearly $200 off this simple Marlo Nightstand, finished with light hardwood and delicate brass hardware.

Shop Now Anthropologie anthropologie.com Anthropologie

Serena & Lily

Serena & Lily is offering 20 percent off upholstered furniture right now when you use code “bespoke” at checkout. Plus, the retailer's sale page is teeming with even more great deals on home essentials.

Our favorite deal: Take $1,500 off the Parisian-style St. Germain Stone Dining Table. While the table features bold accents like brass and stone, it can blend in nicely with nearly any decor.

Shop Now Serena & Lily Serena and Lily Serena and Lily

Ruggable

Not only will your friends get 15 percent off when you refer them to Ruggable, but you also get 15 percent off for every friend that makes a purchase!

Our favorite deal: With the 15 percent off discount, you’ll get markdowns on beautiful, washable pieces like the Kamran Coral Rug. This one has a Persian-inspired geometric design that can bring traditional style to your floors.

Shop Now Ruggable ruggable.com Ruggable

Apt2b

Check out Atp2b’s Family and Friends Sale through August 14 to score 20 percent off sitewide. Orders of $3,999 and over also qualify for a free Solo Stove Mesa gift. Once the sale ends, head to retailer's clearance page to score thousands of dollars off even more furniture essentials.

Our favorite deal: Shop the cozy velvet Jude chair for 36 percent off right now. It'll make the perfect accent to a reading nook, living room, or bedroom.

Shop Now Apt2b Apt2b Apt2b

You Might Also Like