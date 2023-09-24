The 15 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Get them before they're gone!

Real Simple / Brian Kopinski

Traditional advent calendars contain small treats, oftentimes chocolates and small candies. Beauty advent calendars, on the other hand, have a heftier return. From the elaborate, ornate designs of the calendar box itself to the quality of products, beauty advent calendars are a fail-safe way to ensure plenty of fun this holiday season.



The best beauty advent calendars include a mix of products that come in mini and full sizes, which will build upon a pre-existing beauty arsenal of your go-to products with some newness. Department stores will often share various brands in their advent calendars, while brand-exclusive calendars will include different items from their collections.

To better understand the ins and outs, we sought expert advice from Dr. David Shafer, a double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue. Shafer says that "smaller sizes of beauty products are great to get you started, but don’t forget they would have to be replaced with the full-size version.”

From brand-specific calendars to annual bestsellers, see which beauty advent calendars are worth gifting (or purchasing for yourself) this holiday season.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

Buy at Drsturm.com

The advent calendar from celebrity-loved skincare expert Dr. Barbara Sturm includes 25 products, including best sellers like The Better B Niacinamide Serum and Face Cream. While most of the products included in the calendar are mini or deluxe sizes, three products (The Glow Drops, Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream, and Hair and Scalp Comb) are full-size. The brand totes that the set is worth over $1,600, which conceptualizes the higher retail price. The calendar’s design is straightforward and minimalist, evoking a sense of elegance to display as you countdown to the holidays.



Price at time of publish: $560

Charlotte Tilbury Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

Buy at Charlottetilbury.com

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's namesake brand continues its tradition of advent calendars with its 2023 Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets. The twelve-day countdown is on the smaller side compared to other prestige cosmetics companies, but what it lacks in days, it makes up for in product offerings. Inside, the advent features two full-sized lip products and a variety of deluxe-sized skincare and viral beauty offerings like the Beauty Light and Blush Wands. Another defining feature that sets this advent apart is the inclusion of a large mirror at the top of the box, allowing you to keep the storage chest long after the holidays have passed.



Price at time of publish: $210

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Buy at Spacenk.com

Blending award-winning products from brands like Summer Fridays, Charlotte Tilbury, Medik8, and Augustinus Bader, the Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar is one of the more versatile and robust in its offerings this holiday season. As the UK's top beauty destination, Space NK was sure to include both deluxe-sized and full-sized products across the cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and lifestyle space to help justify the higher price for its 25-day beauty countdown. Despite their headquarters being across the pond, shipping is free on orders over $50, which isn’t so common for international beauty destinations.



Price at time of publish: $305

Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Buy at Us.lookfantastic.com

The LookFantastic Beauty Advent Calendar exceeds the standard 25-day offerings to include 27 products, with 12 of them being full-sized beauty wonders. Some of the included brands are Nudestix, M.A.C, Nars, and Elemis, with most of the products being British-based or have gained more virality in places like London. The price is much more affordable than others on the market, and even with the comparatively lower price point, the shipping is free. Just be mindful of when you purchase, as the company warns shipping times are longer during the holiday season.



Price at time of publish: $165

Harrods Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Buy at Harrods.com

While US-based shoppers will have to pay a shipping fee, the Harrods of London Beauty Advent Calendar of 2023 is worth every last penny. With top offerings from Augustinus Bader, Nars, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and 111 Skin, this set is sure to be a sell-out. And unlike others on the market, there’s a higher ratio of full-sized to deluxe-sized products. From the 25 days worth of product, 21 are akin to picking the product right off the shelf. Plus, the festive visual display is made with FSC-certified paper materials.



Price at time of publish: $271

BeautyBio 12 Days of Glow

Buy at Beautybio.com

The 12-days' worth of skincare staples from BeautyBio gives anyone who is skin-obsessed the chance to dabble in the brand's product offerings outside of their tools and devices. They’ll get everything from a cleanser and serum to clarifying and facial pads. Reviewers love the included headband to protect their hair during the ritualistic skincare process, plus the deluxe-mini versions of the brand's best-sellers gave them vibrant and glowing skin.



Price at time of publish: $125

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar

Buy at Benefitcosmetics.com

Benefit Cosmetics’ All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar features a range of products from its cult-loved brow pencil and mascara collection to its best-selling blushes and primers. There is a best-selling product for everyone. Like most pre-made sets, there isn't an option to customize something like the brow pencil, but the tone selected is universally flattering. With a value that sits just over $300, the selling price is justifiable and worthwhile considering there are 24 beauty items included.



Price at time of publish: $149

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Buy at Saksfifthavenue.com

Saks’ 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar has an emphasis on luxury items, making it ideal for the prestige beauty lover in your life. You'll find brands like Diptyque, Augustinus Bader, Gucci Perfume, Balmain, and Louis Vuitton Beauty, covering the scope of cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. While none of the products are full-size, the items exceed traditional sample sizes, so you get a considerable number of uses out of all 25 pieces.



Price at time of publish: $225

bareMinerals 12 Days of Joy Holiday Advent Calendar

Buy at Bareminerals.com

Buy at Macys.com

Vegan and cruelty-free, bareMinerals is offering a 12-day beauty advent calendar filled with four regular-sized and eight mini versions of their award-winning products. From blush and bronzer to mascara and lip gloss, this branded advent calendar doesn't skip a beat. It is one of the more affordable options this season, making it ideal for those on a budget or a giftee just getting into beauty.



Price at time of publish: $110

Huda Beauty House of Huda 12-Door Advent Calendar

Buy at Hudabeauty.com

Another brand offering a 12-product beauty calendar this season is Huda Beauty, which has the skincare brand Wishful under its umbrella. Included in this set is one of three full-sized HudaBeauty Obsessions Eye Shadow Palettes, a pair of false lashes, lip gloss, mascara, and so much more. The external packaging utilizes a unique lip-shaped design and easy-to-open product slots, which is uncommon for beauty advent calendars we've seen in the past.



Price at time of publish: $105

L'Occitane Premium Advent Calendar

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Loccitane.com

The Premium Advent Calendar from body care brand L'Occitane is an affordable offering not to be missed. Within this 24-piece kit comes six retail-sized classics like the Amande Delightful Body Balm and coveted Sheet Mask. The scent across the brand's product assortment is a luxe almond gourmand that lingers on the skin without being overly cloying, something those with sensitive noses can appreciate.



Price at time of publish: $140

Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar

Buy at Selfridges.com

Akin to other advent calendars offered by department stores, the 2023 Selfridges Beauty Advent Calendar is jam-packed with the best across multiple categories. Top-tier brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm, Agustinus Bader, Phlur, Byredo, and Lancome all have a place within this 32-piece assortment. It has everything from setting sprays to candles. Also included is a Selfridges Beauty Concierge gift card, offering advent calendar owners the chance to shop their favorites with the help of a certified beauty expert at any Selfridges retail location.

Price at time of publish: $245

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar

Buy at Rituals.com

With twinkling lights and ornament wellness goodies, the Ritual Advent Calendar of 2023 is equal parts holiday countdown, decoration, and product sampler. While the brand does not specify what items are included this season, they do promise that the 24 offerings are a mix of new products along with old favorites and will even feature some full-sized items. Delivery on this advent calendar is free and includes complimentary wrapping, which saves time in the long run.

Price at time of publish: $125

Fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set

Buy at Fresh.com

Fresh is well-received for its holiday beauty offerings, and this year's advent calendar is no exception. The 24-piece set includes brand classics like the Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, Creme Ancienne Soft Cream, and Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum. Like most advent calendars, not everything is full-sized, but the miniature items are perfect for traveling. Given the sheer size of each product and the unit itself, this holiday exclusive is not eligible for the brand's complimentary gift wrapping; however, the ornate packaging definitely makes a statement as compensation.

Price at time of publish: $350

NYX Pull-To-Sleigh Surprise Makeup Box

Buy at Nyxcosmetics.com

Buy at Ulta.com

The NYX Professionals Pull-to-Sleigh Surprise Makeup Box exceeds the expectations of any TikTok beauty junkie, thanks to the inclusion of the brand's beloved lip products and illuminator.

Unlike traditional advent calendars, this iteration from NYX is in the style of a piñata. So, while you don't get the luxury of a daily countdown with this 14-piece set, you get a fun moment that sparks a child-like sense of wonder that’s often missing from the modern holiday season. Not to mention, it's affordable and features an undisclosed surprise.

Price at time of publish: $70

Questions You Might Ask

Are beauty advent calendars worth it?

Plastic surgeon Dr. David Shafer says that beauty advent calendars, in particular, are worth purchasing during the holiday season. "These are a great way to try different products you might not have normally seen or used,” he says. “The sample sizes also make great travel beauty items."

But, there are some drawbacks that can hinder your post-purchase experience. For example, he warns that "if a person starts using a variety of products, it might throw off their routine." This rapid onset change in products can be particularly troublesome for individuals with skin conditions like eczema, rosacea, or psoriasis, as well as those with acne-prone skin. So, be sure not to use every new product all at once—instead, take your time, savor each one, and extend the fun of new products!

What are the most popular beauty advent calendars?

While Shafer’s children prefer chocolate advent calendars, he believes that the top-performing beauty advent calendars cater to a wide variety of shoppers and blend products across categories—cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance. "I like the one from Diptyque, which has a mix of scent and skincare,” he shares.

Some of the most popular advent calendars come from famous department stores, like Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods, and Selfridges. Other great options include advent calendars from large beauty retailers, like Sephora, Dermstore, Space NK, and Ulta. All of these options typically feature a range of products from different brands, including highly coveted luxury brands.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran, and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless sites and brands to find the best beauty advent calendars of the season. She also consulted Dr. David Shafer, a double board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue, to solidify her product assortment.

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.