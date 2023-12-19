The 15 best art exhibitions to see in 2024

Golden slumbers: detail of Flaming June by Frederic Leighton, on display at the Royal Academy of Arts from February - CG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images

Turner in January

Begin 2024 in traditional fashion, by experiencing JMW Turner’s bright watercolours as they go on free, annual display on The Mound for the first month of the year.

Royal Scottish Academy, Edinburgh (nationalgalleries.org), Jan 1-Jan 31

Lubaina Himid: Lost Threads

Evoking the movement of oceans and rivers, the Turner Prize-winner transforms the Grade I-listed gallery in Bath with an installation incorporating around 1,300ft of “vibrant” Dutch wax fabric.

Holburne Museum, Bath (holburne.org), Jan 19-April 21

Present Tense

More than 20 “emerging” and “mid-career” contemporary artists, represented not by Hauser & Wirth but by various exciting commercial galleries, descend upon the mega-gallery’s bucolic outpost in the West Country.

Hauser & Wirth Somerset, Bruton (hauserwirth.com), Jan 27-April 28

Legion: Life in the Roman Army

More than 200 objects, including the world’s only intact legionary shield and a recently excavated suit of armour, illuminate what life was really like for ancient Roman soldiers.

British Museum, London WC1 (britishmuseum.org), Feb 1-June 23

Heads up: a helmet featured in Legion: Life in the Roman Army at the British Museum - The Trustees of the British Museum

Barbara Kruger: Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You

Recent works by the hard-hitting, influential American artist, whose combinations of imagery and words borrow explicitly from the visual language of advertising, graphic design, and magazines.

Serpentine South Gallery, London W2 (serpentinegalleries.org), Feb 1-March 17

Frank Auerbach: The Charcoal Heads

Monumental portrait heads in charcoal, produced during the 1950s and ’60s, by the great German-Jewish-born post-war artist, now 92, who arrived in England at the age of seven.

Courtauld Gallery, London WC2 (courtauld.ac.uk), Feb 9-May 27

Soulscapes

A contemporary take on the time-honoured genre of landscape, with more than 30 works by an enticing line-up of artists, all from the African diaspora.

Dulwich Picture Gallery, London SE21 (dulwichpicturegallery.org.uk), Feb 14-June 2

Burtynsky: Extraction / Abstraction

Almost a hundred large-format prints by the renowned Canadian photographer, who has devoted his career to documenting the impact of heavy industry upon the planet.

Saatchi Gallery, London (saatchigallery.com), Feb 14-May 6

Seeing red: a photograph from Burtynsky: Extraction / Abstraction at the Saatchi Gallery - Edward Burtynsky

Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind

More than 200 works, spanning seven decades, by the Japanese-born conceptualist, musician, pioneer of participatory and performance art, and campaigner for world peace.

Tate Modern, London SE1 (tate.org.uk), Feb 15-Sept 1

Flaming June

Frederic Leighton’s perennially popular symphony in orange, Flaming June (c1895), returns to Britain, on an 11-month loan from the Museo de Arte de Ponce in Puerto Rico.

Royal Academy of Arts, London W1 (royalacademy.org.uk), Feb 17-Jan 12 2025

Saul Leiter: An Unfinished World

A scintillating survey for the post-war American photographer and pioneer of colour photography, celebrated for his images of New York City during the 1950s and ’60s.

MK Gallery, Milton Keynes (mkgallery.org), Feb 17-June 2

Sargent and Fashion

John Singer Sargent, portrait painter – and “stylist”? Sixty paintings reveal how Sargent used “sartorial choices” to “fashion” his high-society sitters’ images.

Tate Britain, London SW1 (tate.org.uk), Feb 22-July 7

Smock and awe: detail of Mrs Carl Meyer and her Children, 1896, by John Singer Sargent, featured in Sargent and Fashion - Tate

William Blake’s Universe

Ambitious exhibition situating the idiosyncratic British talent within a continental context of a “constellation” of European artists such as Caspar David Friedrich, with “significant” loans from the Hamburger Kunsthalle in Germany.

Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge (fitzmuseum.cam.ac.uk), Feb 23-May 19

Angelica Kauffman

More than 30 artworks, including several loans never seen before in Britain, by the Swiss-born painter who was a founding member of the Royal Academy.

Royal Academy of Arts, London W1 (royalacademy.org.uk), March 1-June 30

Picturing Childhood

Featuring works by the likes of Raphael, Anthony van Dyck and Lucian Freud, Chatsworth’s rich spring exhibition examines the artistic representation of childhood across five centuries.

Chatsworth, Derbyshire (chatsworth.org), March 16-Oct 6

