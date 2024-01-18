15 Beautiful Types of Orchids That Serve as Living Décor

These orchids will fill your home with endless color.

Getty Images

There are about 28,000 species of orchids that have been identified to date. No matter where you live, the plant can be found in almost every habitat around the world. Known for their exquisite flowers, orchids are available in an array of colors, from crimson red to moon white. While the family is undoubtedly impressive, its vastness can make it difficult to find the variety that is right for you. To help make the choice easier, we're sharing some of the most beautiful and well-known orchids, ranging from basic to exotic.







Meet the Expert







Related: How to Prune Your Orchid the Right Way—Plus, When to Do It

Corsage Orchid

DebraLee Wiseberg / Getty Images

Corsage orchids (Cattleya) typically have ruffled edges on the petals and come in a range of colors, oftentimes with speckles in the throat. "Mature plants benefit from a 15 to 20-degree temperature difference between daytime and night," says Ryan McEnaney, garden designer and author of Field Guide to Outside Style: Design and Plant Your Perfect Outdoor Space. "Cattleya orchids prefer higher humidity, so if your house is dryer, place the pot in a tray of damp pebbles to increase moisture surrounding the plant."

Size: Up to 2 feet tall x 2 feet wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light



Moth Orchid

Elena Medoks / Getty Images

One of the most stylish and sophisticated plants you can grow in your home or office, moth orchids (Phalaenopsis) make fantastic houseplants. "Their blooms can last for months, making phalaenopsis orchid an excellent gift," says Aubrey Olsen of Garden Media Group. "Most have attractive butterfly-shaped (or moth-shaped) flowers, in a wide range of colors, from pinks and purples to apricot, orange, and salmon."

Size: 16 to 30 inches tall x 8 to 10 inches wide

Sun exposure: Medium to bright light

Dancing Lady Orchids

OGphoto / Getty Images

Aptly named because of its blooms that look like a dancer with a waving skirt, dancing lady orchids (Oncidium) have stems draped in showy blooms. "The flowers can range in color, but this species is especially known for its yellow flowers with a red-brown center that appear in fall," says McEnaney. This variety can tolerate more sunlight than some other orchids. "The leaves will give an indication of the right amount of sunlight: bright green is right, red-green is too much sun, and dark green is too little sun," he says.

Size: 1 to 6 feet tall x 1 to 3 feet wide

Sun exposure: Bright light

Vanda Orchid

Wagner Campelo / Getty Images

Vanda orchids (Vanda spp.) stand out from the crowd because they're not usually potted. "Instead, you see it sold with its roots hanging down from fan-shaped foliage, topped by glorious clusters of large flowers," says Olsen. "Vanda orchid blooms in a wide range of colors, from breath-taking blues to purples, reds, pinks, oranges, and yellows." They're not the easiest variety to care for, so they may be better for a more experienced orchid lover.

Size: 6 to 10 inches tall x 6 to 12 inches wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light

Pansy Orchids

William Adair / Getty Images

Pansy orchids (Miltonia) have a similar appearance to garden pansies. "This genus of orchid has colorful, painted flowers," says McEnaney. "The fragrant blooms have flat petals and appear along each stem." Pansy orchids prefer moderate temperatures under 80 degrees, so they’re great for indoors or as a seasonal plant outdoors in cooler climates. Give pansy orchids a bi-weekly application of fertilizer in early spring to boost flower production.

Size: 12 inches tall x 12 inches wide

Sun exposure: Low to medium, indirect light

Related: How to Keep an Orchid Alive for Years

Boat Orchid

Lemiuex / Getty Images

Boat orchids (Cymbidium) boast tall spikes filled with many flowers, making them especially beautiful for cut flowers. "The multi-lobed flowers have a colorful central tongue and lips that make the blooms extra showy," says McEnaney. Boat orchids can tolerate some light frost but must be brought inside when temperatures drop below 40 degrees.

Size: Up to 3 feet tall x 4 feet wide

Sun exposure: Bright light

Slipper Orchid

HuyThoai / Getty Images

This genus of orchid has a beautiful pouch on the bottom of the flower that's reminiscent of a ballet slipper. "It makes for a unique, showy bloom with a variation of colors and patterns that stand out in the landscape or indoors," says McEnaney. When fertilizing slipper orchids (Paphiopedilum), feed them half- or quarter-strength nitrogen fertilizer while in active growth and leach as needed to avoid salt or fertilizer buildup.

Size: 6 inches to 2 feet tall x 6 inches to 2 feet wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light

Flag Orchid

Peter Murphy / Getty Images

Flag orchids (Masdevallia) feature bright tubular petals that stand tall on green stems. "The triangle-shaped flowers have a distinctive look that differs from a typical orchid, making them a fun addition to your collection," says McEnaney. "Many species have bright orange or red petals with painted streaks, while other colors like white and purple may be found."

Size: 12 inches tall x 12 inches wide

Sun exposure: Bright light

Zygopetalum Orchid

Bonnafe Jean-Paul / Getty Images

With strong petals accented by an iris-like beard, Zygopetalum orchid has a unique structure that sets it apart from other species. "Typically in shades of purple, the flower has painted, vein-like elements that add colorful texture to the plant," says McEnaney. "Both the leaves and the flower stems emerge from the base."

Size: 4 inches to 2 feet tall x 6 inches wide

Sun exposure: Low to bright light

Lady of the Night Orchid

Getty Images

With flowers that resemble heart-shaped calla lilies, lady of the night orchid (Brassavola) is aptly named because of its nighttime fragrance. The low-maintenance orchid likes moderate humidity and good air circulation. It should be fertilized every two weeks during the growing season for healthy, abundant blooms.

Size: 12 to 18 inches tall x 12 to 18 inches wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light

Dendrobium Orchid

Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty Images

Dendrobium orchids are the most diverse genus, with over 1,000 individual species. The beautiful plant produces delicate flowers along the node of its stems, so it may require some staking. "Depending on the species, various colors will emerge and last anywhere from a single day to many weeks," says McEnaney. "Typically, these flowers will emerge in spring."

Size: 6 inches to 2 feet tall x 6 inches to 2 feet wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light

Coconut Orchid

Farknot_Architect / Getty Images

Coconut orchids (Maxillaria) get their name from their fragrance, which smells of coconut or vanilla. It typically boasts unique red or yellow angled petals. "Coconut orchids are native to highly humid places, so be sure your environment remains humid, adding a tray of damp pebbles as needed," says McEnaney.

Size: Up to 2 feet tall x 2 feet wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light

Related: 20 Flowering Indoor Plants That Will Brighten Up Your Home

Cockleshell Orchid

Tonelson / Getty Images

Cockleshell orchids (Encyclia) have thin petals that emerge from the base of each flower, looking somewhat like octopus tentacles. "The petals are typically full of color, sometimes speckled, and add a lot of texture to its setting," says McEnaney.

Size: 2 to 3 feet tall x 2 to 3 feet wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light

Fire-Star Orchid

Peter Etchells / Getty Images

These bright beauties boast saturated red-orange clusters of flowers, which sit atop strong stems. "Each flower has colorful petals surrounding the stigma (the flowers’ reproductive parts)," says McEnaney. Fire-star orchids (Epidendrum radicans) should have spent flowers and stems deadheaded to promote re-bloom every few months.

Size: 1 to 3 feet tall x 1 to 3 feet wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light

Butterfly Orchid

Louis DiBenedetto / Getty Images

Butterfly orchids (Psychopsis) have rippled, colorful petals that are reminiscent of butterfly wings. "Additional thin sepals emerge from the flowers looking like antennae, adding to the butterfly moniker," says McEnaney.

Size: 2 to 3 feet tall x 1 foot wide

Sun exposure: Bright, indirect light

Read the original article on Martha Stewart.