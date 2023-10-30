15 Anxiety-Inducing Photos That'll Give You A Sinking Feeling That You're Living In "The Sims"

1.This simulation video of what it would look like if the moon hit earth:

2.This photo of the largest elephant in the world, weighing in at 17,636 pounds:

3.This 26-story pig farm in China:

4.This enormous tree that washed up on a beach:

5.This gigantic snake, fresh off a meal:

6.These buildings in China:

7.This underwater nightmare:

8.This aircraft carrier that's the largest in the world:

9.This French estate:

10.This drain that's the largest in the world:

11.This ship docked across from IKEA:

12.This clip of the new Sphere in Las Vegas:

13.This windowless 29-story building in NYC:

14.This guy surfing the largest wave ever surfed:

15.And finally, this:

H/T: r/megalophobia