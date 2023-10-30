15 Anxiety-Inducing Photos That'll Give You A Sinking Feeling That You're Living In "The Sims"

1.This simulation video of what it would look like if the moon hit earth:

simulation of the moon hitting the earth
u/rishinator / Via reddit.com

2.This photo of the largest elephant in the world, weighing in at 17,636 pounds:

a large elephant
u/flarengo / Via reddit.com

3.This 26-story pig farm in China:

a pig farm in China
u/system_deform / Via reddit.com

4.This enormous tree that washed up on a beach:

A tree on the beach
u/Express-Ad6659 / Via reddit.com

5.This gigantic snake, fresh off a meal:

a giant snake
u/Odd_Masterpiece9092 / Via reddit.com

6.These buildings in China:

the China skyline
u/boulevardknight / Via reddit.com

7.This underwater nightmare:

A large creature in the water
u/dani96dnll / Via reddit.com

8.This aircraft carrier that's the largest in the world:

a large aircraft carrier
u/boulevardknight / Via reddit.com

9.This French estate:

An estate in France
u/chromecrawler / Via reddit.com

10.This drain that's the largest in the world:

a large drain
u/sissy_blair / Via reddit.com

11.This ship docked across from IKEA:

A docked ship
u/nottjanie / Via reddit.com

12.This clip of the new Sphere in Las Vegas:

People at the Sphere
u/boulevardknight / Via reddit.com

13.This windowless 29-story building in NYC:

a building with no windows
u/BreakfastApart6249 / Via reddit.com

14.This guy surfing the largest wave ever surfed:

People watching a surfer on the waves
u/freudian_nipps / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, this:

a man climbing a steep slope
u/Odd_Masterpiece9092 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/megalophobia

