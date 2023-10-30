15 Anxiety-Inducing Photos That'll Give You A Sinking Feeling That You're Living In "The Sims"
1.This simulation video of what it would look like if the moon hit earth:
2.This photo of the largest elephant in the world, weighing in at 17,636 pounds:
3.This 26-story pig farm in China:
4.This enormous tree that washed up on a beach:
5.This gigantic snake, fresh off a meal:
6.These buildings in China:
7.This underwater nightmare:
8.This aircraft carrier that's the largest in the world:
9.This French estate:
10.This drain that's the largest in the world:
11.This ship docked across from IKEA:
12.This clip of the new Sphere in Las Vegas:
13.This windowless 29-story building in NYC:
14.This guy surfing the largest wave ever surfed:
15.And finally, this:
H/T: r/megalophobia