15 Aggravating Things Workplaces Literally Banned Their Employees From Doing At Work

1.This pizzeria that stopped providing free meals for its employees because they sometimes don't charge customers 25 cents for extra ranch:

2.This restaurant that doesn't allow servers to sit, even when there are no customers present:

3.This establishment that doesn't allow their workers to be tipped:

4.This office that won't allow employees to clock in early or it will affect their PTO:

5.This supermarket that doesn't allow workers to keep a water bottle next to them, even during a heatwave:

6.This store that doesn't allow workers to sit during their shift:

7.This restaurant that doesn't allow employees to speak any other language besides English while at work:

8.This workplace that doesn't allow workers to use their phones, otherwise they'll be publicly punished:

9.This workplace that doesn't allow workers to call out sick:

10.This workplace that doesn't allow workers to turn down or turn off the TV in the only break room:

11.This workplace that doesn't allow crying on the job:

12.This workplace that doesn't allow workers to take off for Christmas Eve:

13.This workplace that doesn't allow people to use the bathroom for more than a predetermined amount of time:

14.This workplace that doesn't allow employees to bring any of their belongings into the building:

15.And finally, this workplace that doesn't allow people to call out on weekends: