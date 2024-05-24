14th annual Laurel Hill Arts and Heritage Festival scheduled for next month

LAUREL HILL, Fla. (WKRG) — Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church is hosting the 14th annual Laurel Hill Arts and Heritage Festival on June 1.

The event will showcase Okaloosa County’s arts, crafts, history, traditions, food and music.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the church, which is located at 8115 4th Street.

FESTIVAL LOCATION:

“This one will be our biggest yet,” Leon Curenton, one of the event’s organizers, said. “We’re looking forward to a great day of music, food, art, cultural displays and fun for everybody.”

Event organizers teamed up with the Crestview Artists’ Collective, which resulted in several new exhibitors planning to attend the event.

“We love connecting the community to the arts through festivals and markets,” Crestview Artists’ Collective’s organizer Sarah Searfos said. “We bring a variety of visual and multi-media artists for guests to interact with, including opportunities to collect artwork by local artists from the festival.”

There will be live music at the festival including performances from the North Okaloosa Community Band, the Caleb Williams Jazz Band, Emerald Coast Pipes and Drums, the Orange Calico Skii Vacation acoustic and jazz duo and the NWF Share Homeschool Choir.

Featured vendors include the Laurel Hill Little Free Libraries, the Crestview History Museum, the Baker Block Museum, the Crestview Area Sister City Program, Crestview Boy Scout Troop 773 and Country Girl Grill.

Parking is available at the Laurel Hill School track, which is at the corner of 4th Street and Park Place.

Booth space is limited. For those looking to set up a booth, click here.

