14 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day 2024: Dinner, staycations, heart art

Whether you believe it's an actual holiday or not, Valentine's Day is a good reason to show some love.

It could be to your spouse of many years who could use some appreciation, or your partner for just a few who is filling your love tank.

Maybe it's your besties, the gals you get together with on a Friday night to have some margaritas and laughs, who you want to celebrate this Valentine's. Or maybe you need an excuse to get a massage or nice dinner and you can invite a friend to share the experience with you.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, El Paso artist Ana Luisa Arias has been creating ceramic hearts with blown glass inside for the perfect gesture of love. These ceramic and glass pendants are $18 each. Find her on her Facebook page, Stained Glass El Paso.

To help you make those fun or heartfelt plans, here are 14 different ways to show some love or gesture of friendship in honor of St. Valentine.

Celebrate at Ambar Restaurante

The Plaza Hotel's Ambar Restaurante will offer a special menu for the week of Feb. 10 to celebrate their Valentine's.

On Feb. 14, La Perla will be open with live music on the rooftop, and Ambar will also feature live entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m. Or book an overnight and enjoy a Valentine's Day room package, which includes a prix fixe dinner for two and a welcome amenity of sparkling wine and house-made truffles. The offer is good through Feb. 18.

To make reservations, visit https://www.ambarelpaso.com/valentines-day-dinner-2024.

Enjoy High Tea at the Dome Bar

Celebrate your besties with a Galentine's Day celebration over High Tea Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 at the Dome Bar at the Hotel Paso Del Norte. Indulge in a selection of delicious treats and sip on various teas while enjoying the breathtaking views from The Dome Bar. Tickets are $30 and available eventbrite.com

Give a piece of art

El Paso artist Ana Luisa Arias has been creating ceramic hearts with blown glass inside that makes a vibrant red heart. The ceramic and glass works can be ordered via her Facebook pages, Stained Glass El Paso and Ana Luisa Arias. The hearts range from $38 to $53 and will be delivered.

The hearts are made painstakingly over five days. First, the ceramic is made and then fired in a kiln. Afterward, she paints it and puts the melted glass in the heart, making it three-dimensional.

She also carries pendants in similar designs for $18.

Valentine's Day Photo Booth at Barnett Harley Davidson

Take a little time to plan that 'we're in love' photo by picking a good spot for a selfie. Barnett Harley Davidson, 8272 Gateway Blvd. E. has a love-inspired photo booth from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Feb. 15.

Be sure to tag the business when you post #BarnettValentines2024 to share the good vibes. Team members are happy to help you take the photo.

Celebrate Galentine's Day at The Dusty Tap

How about getting together with your gals and doing some karaoke? The Dusty Tap, located at 10297 Socorro Road, will have a $30 Hearts & Craft activity (including supplies and drinks) starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 13. Karaoke will be hosted by @itsmsfee at 7 p.m. Free admission.

Hotel Paso Del Norte Bouquet and Rosé Soirée

Grab your friends for a fun evening of flower arranging and sipping rosé from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 13 at El Mirador Rooftop Bar at the Hotel Paso Del Norte, 10 Henry Trost Circle. Guests must be 21 and older.

Talented floral experts will guide attendees to craft a personalized masterpiece. While you work, sip on some lovely rosé that includes Chateau D'Esclans Whispering Angel Rose and a smooth spirit in Código 1530 Rosa Tequila. Tickets are $40 and available at eventbrite.com.

Enjoy dinner at Ardovino's Desert Crossing

No need to think too hard. For a nice romantic dinner, plan to enjoy Valentine's Day at Ardovino's Desert Crossing. The restaurant offers a prix-fixe menu for $100 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Seating will begin at 5 p.m.

Live music by Johnny Louis from 6 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended; 575-589-0653.

Enjoy a meal for 2 at Kona Grill

To celebrate on a budget, consider the $39 per person deal at Kona Grill at the Fountains at Farah. The special Steak Night America offers a starter to share, a choice of two main courses and a creamy New York Cheesecake to close the meal on a sweet note. The dinner special includes two drinks.

The Steak Night America menu is available from 2 p.m. until closing Sunday through Thursday indefinitely. The restaurant is dimly lit and just quiet enough for good conversation.

The New York Cheesecake at Kona Grill is creamy and smooth and topped generously with fresh rasberries and glaze.

Reserve couple's day at Desert Spirit Spa

Spend a luxurious and relaxing day with your partner at the Paso del Norte's tranquil Desert Spirit Spa. Several packages are available for February. Desert Spirit Spa packages include a complimentary bottle of champagne with any couple's custom massage, a free collagen lip mask with any couple's custom facial, and two free chocolate paraffin treatments and peppermint soak with gel pedicure.

Make an appointment by calling 915-516-6680.

Book a love staycation at Hotel Paso del Norte

You can celebrate Valentine's Day any weekend in February by planning a staycation at the Hotel Paso del Norte in Downtown El Paso. The hotel is offering a Celebrate Love package that includes chilled champagne, chef's seasonal delight and a $50 food and beverage credit per night to be used at any of the outlets. And enjoy a 2 p.m. late checkout.

Make reservations at www.hotelpdn.com.

La Madeleine will serve heart-shaped treats

La Madeleine restaurants has heart-shaped cheesecakes with a chocolate ganache available for Valentine's Day celebrations.

La Madeleine restaurants will offer heart-shaped desserts in time for treating a loved one. Desserts include heart-shaped cheesecakes with chocolate ganache or fresh raspberries (serves 2), for $10.99 each.

Heart-shaped Linzer Cookies also are available as a single for $3.29, a three-pack for $8.99, and a nine-pack for $26.99. Other desserts available are a Strawberries Romanoff Individual Cheesecake, a rich, traditional cheesecake topped with sweet brandy cream, cinnamon and a sliced strawberry for $4.79, and chocolate-covered strawberries, available as a single for $1.99 or a pack of three for $3.99.

Laugh with your boo at Comic Strip

If dinner and flowers aren't your thing, then how about a funny date at the Comic Strip, 1201 Airway Blvd.? Comedian Pablo Francisco, who had the comedy special "They Put It Out There" on Comedy Central, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14. There also are shows Feb. 15-17.

Tickets are $20 and $25, available at www.laff2nite.com.

Salt + Honey Bakery Cafe hosting single mixers party

You never know. Maybe you can have your rom-com come to life moment at the Valentine's Day Singles Mixer Party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Salt + Honey Bakery Cafe, 1125 Texas Ave. Tickets range from $20 to $40, plus fees, available at eventbrite.com.

Try Dead Prezidents Brewing

Just recently, Deadbeach Brewery opened at its new location, 3200 Durazno Ave., and another brewery, Dead Prezidents Brewing Co., opened at 3002 Pershing Drive, Ste. C-D, next to Aviators.

Deadbeach has a unique, steamboat-inspired decor with chic metal and dark woods. Plenty of tables for couples or friends to gather and have a beer and a nice meal. The dining areas have glass windows that offer views of the craft brewing area. Under dim lighting, there are plenty of gathering spaces, seats along the bar, a separate enclosed dining area and tables where the beer tanks are.

Ivon and Albert Perez opened their third bar Dead Perezidents Brewing Co. in Central El Paso, located at 3002 Pershing, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

Prezidents Brewing Co. just opened and offers both stools around the bar, bar-high tables and some comfortable lounge seating. It's the perfect place to unwind after a long day at work and catch up with a loved one or a good buddy.

The craft beers are traditional and made by an experienced craft brewer. If you like a Corona-type beer, try the Perezidente Cerveza and Irish Stout if you're more of a Guinness man.

