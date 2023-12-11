14 Suuuuuuper "Nice Guys" Who Should Be Left Behind In 2023

Warning: Some submissions include topics of verbal abuse, harassment, and body-shaming. Please proceed with caution.

1.This "nice guy," who was married and pushed a different woman to have sex with him anyway because he could "bring something [she'd] absolutely enjoy":

2.This "nice guy," who essentially shamed a woman because she didn't have romantic feelings for him:

3.This "nice guy," who pressured a woman into sending him naked pictures when she repeatedly refused to do so:

4.This "nice guy," who was weirdly offended when a woman he just matched with on a dating app didn't respond to him right away (like...she owed him NOTHING):

5.This "nice guy," who tried convincing a woman that "career women" were fools, and that a man who "takes care of women" is admirable:

6.This "nice guy," who was drunkenly crude about a woman's appearance in what he probably thought was "complimentary":

7.This "nice guy," who totally disregarded a woman who MISCARRIED a baby and still wanted a blowjob from her:

8.This "nice guy," who didn't understand the concept of boundaries and attempted to defend his "wholesome attitude":

9.This "nice guy," who thought that being honest and upfront with a woman was the right move (when in reality, his personality spewed horrific red flags):

10.This "nice guy," who body-shamed a woman and most likely made her feel truly horrible in the process:

11.This "nice guy," whose Hinge dating profile was actually pretty petty and a MAJOR red flag for women everywhere:

12.This "nice guy," who guilt-tripped someone and convinced them he was actually nice (but was clearly a narcissist):

13.This "nice guy," who weirdly blamed social media for "decent guys" not getting the love they so rightly "deserve":

14.And this "nice guy," who was entitled as heck and felt "betrayed" when a woman didn't respond to his billion messages right away:

In conclusion:

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.