14 Suuuuuuper "Nice Guys" Who Should Be Left Behind In 2023

·2 min read
14 Suuuuuuper "Nice Guys" Who Should Be Left Behind In 2023

Warning: Some submissions include topics of verbal abuse, harassment, and body-shaming. Please proceed with caution.

1.This "nice guy," who was married and pushed a different woman to have sex with him anyway because he could "bring something [she'd] absolutely enjoy":

"I'm very much into showing you an amazing time"
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
"Why don't you try something good with a man that is that good at everything"
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
"I do respect you so don't think I don't"
u/OverratedPants / Via reddit.com
"I won't bother you then if you're not open minded enough"

2.This "nice guy," who essentially shamed a woman because she didn't have romantic feelings for him:

"That story you told yourself was not true"
u/Away-Caterpillar-176 / Via reddit.com
"You not accepting my answer for why things changed and asking if there's someone else makes it very clear that I'm not projecting about that"
u/Away-Caterpillar-176 / Via reddit.com
"I'm actually a loser piece of shit orphan"

3.This "nice guy," who pressured a woman into sending him naked pictures when she repeatedly refused to do so:

"I was respectful"

4.This "nice guy," who was weirdly offended when a woman he just matched with on a dating app didn't respond to him right away (like...she owed him NOTHING):

Man upset that a woman didn't respond to him right away
u/girlattherockshow85 / Via reddit.com
Man upset that a woman didn't respond to him right away

5.This "nice guy," who tried convincing a woman that "career women" were fools, and that a man who "takes care of women" is admirable:

"Most men are not looking for some boss babe"
u/Commercial_Prune1299 / Via reddit.com
"I feel like I'm doing my part by speaking out"
u/Commercial_Prune1299 / Via reddit.com
"Do you actually think a man like me cares about that?"

6.This "nice guy," who was drunkenly crude about a woman's appearance in what he probably thought was "complimentary":

"I'm all about consent"

7.This "nice guy," who totally disregarded a woman who MISCARRIED a baby and still wanted a blowjob from her:

"Free today to suck me off?

8.This "nice guy," who didn't understand the concept of boundaries and attempted to defend his "wholesome attitude":

"Yeah I push boundaries — so sorry"
u/SlyDonutShopper / Via reddit.com
"The one guy in the world [who] doesn't send unsolicited dick pics, but I'm disrespectful"

9.This "nice guy," who thought that being honest and upfront with a woman was the right move (when in reality, his personality spewed horrific red flags):

"I want an obedient wife and a big family"
u/stabbingtoday / Via reddit.com
"I low-key love saying no to white girls"

10.This "nice guy," who body-shamed a woman and most likely made her feel truly horrible in the process:

"I felt the ground shake did u just sit down"

11.This "nice guy," whose Hinge dating profile was actually pretty petty and a MAJOR red flag for women everywhere:

"Don't blame the god and say, 'Why god why, why you never sent a nice guy in my life"

12.This "nice guy," who guilt-tripped someone and convinced them he was actually nice (but was clearly a narcissist):

"I'm probably just a friend like always"

13.This "nice guy," who weirdly blamed social media for "decent guys" not getting the love they so rightly "deserve":

"I just wish you guys respected the good men in your prime years and reward them for that"

14.And this "nice guy," who was entitled as heck and felt "betrayed" when a woman didn't respond to his billion messages right away:

Entitled guy upset that a woman didn't respond to his messages right away
u/thisbe42 / Via reddit.com
Entitled guy upset that a woman didn't respond to his messages right away
u/thisbe42 / Via reddit.com
Entitled guy upset that a woman didn't respond to his messages right away
u/thisbe42 / Via reddit.com
Entitled guy upset that a woman didn't respond to his messages right away

In conclusion:

Jennifer Aniston on "Friends"
NBC

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger as a result of domestic violence, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or chat with an advocate via the website.

