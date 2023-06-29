I Would Absolutely Pop Off If Any Of These 14 Coworkers Tried To Boss Me Around Or Take Advantage Of Me

One of the beauties of having coworkers is being able to bond with them over the annoyances of the average workday.

But at every workplace, there seems to be that one employee who acts like they're in charge, even though they're at the exact same level as you. Here are 14 people who need to be reminded of their role:

1. "Don’t get me wrong — I love my coworker — but she’s acting like she’s the manager when she isn’t. Everyday I come in, I swear she just keeps making more rules and requirements to the closing crew’s duties. It’s too much."

2. "My coworker seems to think she's my boss. She left me this note today."

3. "My passive aggressive co-worker sent me this for not replying to one of her emails (but I actually did and I don't know what she's talking about)."

4. "My coworkers were so dependent on me taking their unwanted shifts. This happened even after I quit."

5. "I work at a hospital and my coworkers think their mothers work here too. These have been sitting in the break room for 2 weeks."

6. "I made an enemy on my first day of work."

7. The snitch:

not me finding out my favorite coworker snitched on me.. like bitch now ur dead to me 😐 — Vermilion (@ghoul_spice) February 8, 2023

8. "My coworker lied to my boss that I could cover his shift."

9. "My co-workers like to follow my boss around and have fun conversation so they can get paid to do absolutely nothing."

10. "I took out the trash bin last and my coworkers refuse to take their turn."

11. The hypocrite:

coworker of the same rank as me: *bosses me around*same coworker, 10 minutes later: *complains to me that she is being bossed around* — 🏹❤️‍🔥 (@meglaite) March 16, 2017

12. "My coworker refuses to do part of her job, leaving me with all this."

13. "My coworker dropped some of his food when I was on my week off, refused to clean his own mess, and now the ants are invading."

14. And finally, "My coworker always sits like this in my work truck."